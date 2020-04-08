Candle Range Theory CRT
- Индикаторы
- Derrick Akampurira
- Версия: 1.1
- Обновлено: 24 ноября 2025
- Активации: 5
Unlock high-probability reversal setups with the precision of Candle Range Theory (CRT) combined with Advanced DSL Trend Analysis.
The CRT Multi-Timeframe System is not just a signal indicator; it is a complete trading framework designed to identify "Liquidity Sweeps" and false breakouts—the exact moments institutional money enters the market.
By filtering these powerful reversal patterns through a customizable Multi-Timeframe (MTF) engine and DSL (Discontinued Signal Line) trend detection, this indicator ensures you are trading with the flow of the higher timeframes, not against it.
🚀 Key Features
Automated CRT Recognition: Instantly detects Bullish and Bearish CRT patterns (Fakeouts/Liquidity Sweeps) defined by precise candle open/close relationships relative to recent Highs/Lows.
Advanced DSL Trend Filters: Uses the sophisticated "Discontinued Signal Line" algorithm to determine market bias (Strong Bull, Weak Bull, Neutral, etc.) rather than simple Moving Averages.
Live Smart Dashboard: A professional on-chart panel displaying:
Trend direction for current + 3 higher timeframes.
Multi-Timeframe Alignment status (Long/Short).
Real-time Volatility (%), ATR, and Volume Delta metrics.
Confluence Filtering: Only generate signals when specific higher timeframes (e.g., H1, H4, D1) align with your trade direction.
Dynamic Support/Resistance: Automatically draws projected reaction lines from the signal candle for easy target setting.
📊 How It Works
The Pattern: The indicator scans for price action where the market breaks a recent High/Low (luring in breakout traders) but closes back within the previous range. This "Fakeout" suggests a trap has been sprung and a reversal is imminent.
The Filter: Before signaling, the engine checks your defined Higher Timeframes (HTF). Is the H4 trend bullish? Is the Daily trend bullish?
The Signal: You get an arrow only when the pattern creates a reversal in the direction of the HTF trend (if filters are enabled).
⚙️ Input Parameters
pattern Settings:
Bars Between Pattern: Customize the swing definition.
CRT Timeframe: The timeframe to scan for the entry signal (e.g., M5).
ATR Period: Used for dynamic stop-loss/arrow placement.
Trend & Filters:
DSL Trend Settings: Fine-tune the sensitivity of the global trend detection.
Timeframes: Select up to 3 higher timeframes (e.g., H1, H4, D1) to monitor.
Use Filters: Toggle filtering on/off for each timeframe individually.
Min Aligned Timeframes: Choose how many timeframes must agree before a signal is valid (Sensitivity vs. Quantity).
Dashboard & Alerts:
Fully customizable colors and transparency.
Native MT5 Alerts and pop-ups included.
💡 Trading Tips
Scalping: Set CRT Analysis Timeframe to M5, and use M15, M30, H1 as your filtering timeframes.
Swing: Set CRT Analysis Timeframe to H1, and use H4, D1, W1 as your filters.
Volume Delta: Keep an eye on the Dashboard's "Volume Δ". A signal accompanied by a large volume spike increases probability.
Get the edge over retail breakout traders. Trade with the institutional flow using CRT Multi-Timeframe.