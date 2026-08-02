Fabulous Four FAB4 Indicator

The Exclusivissimo FAB4 (Fabulous Four) Indicator is an institutional-grade chart analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 5. Built for professional traders who demand precision, this indicator automatically maps the most critical liquidity zones and momentum shifts in the market, keeping your chart clean and your entries surgical.

Whether you are trading Forex, Indices, or Stocks, the FAB4 Indicator provides a complete institutional roadmap right on your screen, highlighting true market intent without clutter.

Key Features & Institutional Mapping

  • FAB4 Institutional Zones: Automatically calculates and plots the High, Low, and the critical Trap Zone (Median) based on the closing structure of the previous trading session.

  • Elephant Bar Detection: Instantly identifies high-momentum "Elephant Bars" (igniting candles with solid bodies ≥ 70% and minimal wicks). These bars are painted Green (Bullish) or Red (Bearish) while normal market noise remains transparent, allowing you to focus only on smart money displacement.

  • Dynamic Support & Resistance: Optionally display auto-updating Intraday and Daily Support and Resistance levels to pinpoint your targets and stop losses accurately.

  • Built-in Moving Averages: Features integrated 20-period and 200-period Simple Moving Averages (SMA) plotted directly on your chart, aligning your trades with the macro and micro trends.

  • Manual Override: Need custom levels? Switch to manual mode and input your specific price points for tailored Trap Zone calculations.

Full Customization

The Exclusivissimo FAB4 indicator is built with the user in mind:

  • Customize the exact time window to display the FAB4 zones.

  • Choose between full color, clean black, or pure white line themes to match your charting style.

  • Adjust the thickness of the institutional lines for optimal visibility.

How to Use: Attach the indicator to your preferred timeframe. Wait for the market to interact with the automatically plotted FAB4 boundaries or the Trap Zone. Look for the painted Elephant Bars reacting at these critical levels to validate your entries.

Trade the institutional flow with the Exclusivissimo Invest standard of excellence!


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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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