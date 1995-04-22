Gold Trends EA

GOLD TRENDS EA


Smart Trend Following with Adaptive Risk & Performance Scaling

Overview

Gold Trends EA is a fully automated, non‑grid, non‑martingale Expert Advisor that identifies high‑probability trend entries using a proprietary multi‑filter approach. Unlike many EAs that rely on risky averaging strategies, this EA focuses on clean trend entries with built‑in dynamic risk management and a unique performance‑based lot scaling system that adapts to your account growth.

Designed for traders who value control and transparency, Gold Trends EA gives you full authority over every aspect of the strategy – from entry sensitivity to risk per trade – while automatically adjusting to changing market conditions.

IMPORTANT NOTE : PRICES WILL BE REVIEWED EVERY 10 SELLS


USECASE - XAUUSD PAIR // 5 MIN TIMEFRAME // MINIMUM CAPITAL SUGGESTED - 500 USD. 

SCALING FEATURE - This EA has a scaling feature which increases the lot size with increase in the capital by a certain percentage which is adjustable, it can enhance the return but also the drawdown as well , so use it precisely , though it calculate on the compounding system so with time the lot size increment gradually reduces protecting the capital. 

STOPLOSS SETTING  - user can set the percentage of the capital for a trade to be within a particular range.


Core Strategy Logic

The EA works on any timeframe and any symbol, but is particularly effective on trending instruments like Gold (XAUUSD) and similar instruments.

At its heart, the EA uses a sophisticated combination of:

  1. Dynamic Market Structure Analysis – The EA continuously evaluates price relationships to identify key levels where the market is likely to reverse or accelerate. These levels act as dynamic support/resistance zones, giving the EA a structural view of the market rather than relying on static levels.

  2. Adaptive Threshold Modulation – A proprietary mechanism that automatically adjusts entry sensitivity based on recent performance. When the EA experiences a losing period, it intelligently shifts its entry criteria to become more selective – essentially learning from recent outcomes. This self‑correcting behavior helps avoid prolonged drawdowns without manual intervention.

  3. Multi‑Timeframe Trend Confirmation – Using a sophisticated trend detection algorithm, the EA ensures that trades are only taken in the direction of the prevailing trend. This involves analyzing multiple moving averages and their interrelationships, providing a robust, noise‑filtered view of the current market direction.

  4. Advanced Price Pattern Recognition – A proprietary candle evaluation engine filters out false signals during indecisive or choppy market conditions. This ensures the EA only acts on high‑quality setups, keeping it out of low‑probability trades.

Exit Conditions – Multiple Triggers for Optimal Exit:

  • Profit Protection Mechanisms – The EA employs multiple exit strategies including overbought/oversold detection, momentum exhaustion signals, and pattern‑based reversal detection to lock in profits at optimal points.

  • Dynamic Stop Management – A sophisticated stop‑loss system that can be configured to use either fixed amounts or percentage‑based limits, providing a safety net that overrides all other exit rules when necessary.

  • Adaptive Position Management – The EA continuously monitors position health and can exit early if market conditions change unfavorably, protecting against unexpected reversals.

No Grid, No Martingale – Every trade stands alone with its own stop loss. The EA never adds to losing positions, never averages down, and never doubles lot sizes in an attempt to recover losses. This makes the equity curve smooth and predictable.

Dynamic Lot Scaling (The "Winning Streak" Booster)

One of the most powerful features of Gold Trends EA is its performance‑based lot scaling – a system that rewards successful trading without increasing risk recklessly.

How it works:

  • You set a base lot size (e.g., 0.01).

  • You define a scaling percentage (e.g., 10%) – this is the account growth target that triggers a lot increase.

  • When your account balance grows by that target (relative to the last scaling point), the EA enters a "scaling‑ready" state.

  • The next winning trade after reaching that level will permanently increase the lot size by the amount you specify (e.g., +0.01 lot).

  • If a trade is a loss after reaching the target, the scaling is delayed until a win occurs – ensuring you only increase risk after a confirmed success.

This approach avoids the common "increase lot on loss" trap (martingale) and instead increases lot size only after you have proven profitability. It is a progressive, conservative scaling mechanism that aligns with sustainable account growth.

You can also disable scaling entirely and use a fixed lot size if you prefer static risk.

Comprehensive Risk Management

  • Daily Trade Limit – Protects against over‑trading by limiting the number of trades per day.

  • Daily Stop Loss – A hard cap on daily loss (percentage of balance) – if exceeded, the EA stops trading for the day.

  • Fixed Stop Loss – An absolute monetary loss limit per trade (e.g., $10).

  • Percentage Stop Loss – A percentage of the current account balance as the maximum loss per trade (e.g., 1%).

  • Adaptive Entry Shifting – If the EA has a losing day, it automatically adjusts entry thresholds to adapt to market conditions – a built‑in adaptive mechanism to maintain performance consistency.

All these parameters are fully customizable via the input panel – giving you complete control over your risk exposure.

Performance Expectations

Gold Trends EA is designed for medium‑ to long‑term profitability, not for "get rich quick" schemes. It aims for a consistent, positive expectancy with relatively low drawdowns. The combination of intelligent market analysis, adaptive entry thresholds, and strict risk management results in a profitable system that performs well across various market conditions.

Best Results Are Achieved On:

  • Gold (XAUUSD) – The EA's name reflects its strong performance on this instrument.

The EA is designed mainly to work on 5 Min Timeframe on XAUUSD Pair. 

Easy to Use

  • Drag‑and‑drop installation – attach to any chart and set your parameters.

  • Automatic adjustment – the EA handles all calculations, position sizing, and risk management.

  • No prior coding knowledge required – all settings are controlled via intuitive input panels.

Why Gold Trends EA Stands Out

Feature Benefit
No Grid / No Martingale No hidden risk – every trade has a fixed stop loss.
Adaptive Thresholds Automatically adjusts to market conditions based on performance.
Performance‑Based Scaling Increases lot size only after proven success – not after losses.
Multi‑Layer Filtering Combines multiple proprietary techniques for high‑quality entries.
Complete Risk Control Daily limits, per‑trade stop loss (fixed or %), and trade direction options.
Works on Any Symbol Fully compatible with all instruments and timeframes.
Transparent & Configurable Every parameter is exposed – you see exactly what the EA is doing.

Test & Validation

We recommend running the EA on a demo account for at least 2‑4 weeks to understand its behavior with your preferred settings. Use the built‑in Strategy Tester in MetaTrader 5 to optimize parameters for your specific instrument and timeframe.

 Important Disclaimer

Please read this disclaimer carefully before using Gold Trends EA:

  • No Guarantee of Profit – Trading forex, commodities, and indices involves substantial risk of loss. Past performance, whether actual or simulated, does not guarantee future results. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown in back testing or historical performance.

  • Back testing Limitations – While back testing provides valuable insights into how the EA may have performed in the past, it cannot account for all real‑world market conditions. Factors such as slippage, latency, liquidity, and market volatility can significantly impact live performance. Back test results are not indicative of future live trading results.

  • Use at Your Own Risk – The EA is provided "as is" without any warranties, express or implied. The developer does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or usefulness of the EA. You acknowledge that trading involves risk and that you are solely responsible for any financial losses incurred while using this product.

  • Demo Testing Required – It is strongly recommended to run Gold Trends EA on a demo account for an extended period before deploying it on a live account. This allows you to understand its behavior, configure parameters appropriately, and ensure compatibility with your broker's execution conditions.

  • No Financial Advice – Gold Trends EA is a trading tool, not financial advice. You should consult with a qualified financial professional before making any investment decisions. The EA should be used as part of a comprehensive trading plan that includes proper risk management.

  • Broker Compatibility – While the EA is designed to work with any MT5 broker, execution quality, slippage, and order filling policies vary between brokers. Test thoroughly with your specific broker before committing real capital.

  • Parameter Optimization – Default parameters are provided as a starting point only. Optimal settings vary depending on market conditions, trading instrument, and timeframe. Users should conduct their own optimization and testing.

  • No Liability – Under no circumstances shall the developer be liable for any direct, indirect, incidental, special, or consequential damages arising from the use or inability to use this product, including but not limited to, loss of profits or other intangible losses.


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3.43 (28)
专家
实时交易信号 交易活动的公开实时监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2372719 官方信息 卖家资料 官方频道 用户手册 安装说明和使用指南： 查看用户手册 Zerqon EA 是专为 XAUUSD 交易开发的自适应专家顾问。 该策略基于通过 ONNX 集成的 Deep LSTM 神经网络模型，使系统能够处理连续性的市场行为并以结构化方式分析价格动态。 该模型专注于识别黄金价格走势、波动性以及时间条件中的特定模式。 与传统固定信号不同，EA 通过训练后的神经网络框架分析市场，仅在内部模型识别到合适条件时才执行交易。 Zerqon EA 不会持续不断地进行交易。 某些时期可能完全没有任何交易，而在适合的 XAUUSD 市场阶段，系统可能会在较短时间内执行多笔交易。 每笔交易均带有预定义的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 参数。 同时还使用追踪止损机制来动态管理持仓。 该 EA 适用于偏好基于神经网络的黄金交易方式、重视执行控制以及接受可变交易频率的用户。 主要特点 不使用高风险交易技术，如马丁格尔 (M
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
专家
这是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台打造的全自动智能交易系统（Expert Advisor，EA），专门针对 US30（道琼斯工业平均指数） 交易进行了深度优化。交易逻辑结合了美国股指的典型市场特征，包括趋势行情、盘中回调以及高波动阶段，能够自动完成信号识别、开仓、持仓管理和离场操作。 EA 的核心理念是让盈利单尽可能持续运行，同时严格控制亏损风险。盈利仓位可通过智能移动止损（Trailing Stop）持续跟随趋势；当持仓出现亏损且 M1（1 分钟）周期检测到反向信号时，系统可自动提前离场，以减少不必要的回撤。 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376781 首发优惠： 当前价格仅限前 20 位购买者。售出 20 份后，产品价格将上调 100 美元 ，调整为 599 美元 。 产品理念 本 EA 专为希望实现 US30 全自动交易的投资者设计，采用趋势跟随结合回调入场的交易策略，在市场已有明确方向时寻找更优的进场位置，而不是盲目追涨杀跌。 盈利订单可采用 移动止损 持续跟随行情，在锁定利润的同时尽可能捕捉更大的趋势；如果交易者更喜欢
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
专家
SixtyNine EA – 一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的黄金交易专家顾问，具备 6 个集成策略层、每笔交易预设 Stop Loss，以及不使用马丁格尔、Recovery 系统或网格交易的清晰交易结构。 公开实盘信号：$500 初始资金，固定 0.02 手，500%+ 增长，实盘运行超过 20 周 公开实盘信号是 SixtyNine EA 最重要的运行证明。该账户以 $500 余额 开始交易，采用 每笔交易固定 0.02 手 ，并已持续进行超过 20 周 的真实交易。在此期间，实现了超过 500% 的总增长 。 该信号同时展示了系统在真实市场环境中的风险表现，包括约 20% 的回撤 。由于该信号是在较小的 $500 账户中使用固定 0.02 手交易，偏好更低风险的用户可以根据市场情况和经纪商执行条件选择更小的手数设置以及更保守的 set 文件。 LIVE SIGNAL HERE 价格： $299 → 下一阶段： $499 → 最终： $999 SixtyNine EA 专为 MetaTrader 5 平台上的黄金（XAUUSD）交易 设计。它结合了 6 个集成策略层
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
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Bollinger Bands Gold Reversal Pro
Gaurav Chouhan
专家
Bollinger Bands Reversal Strategy:   Automatically sells at the upper band and buys at the lower band. Smart Position Averaging:   Opens multiple positions to lower entry costs during pullbacks. Optimized for XAUUSD:   Proven results on Gold with high-profit potential. Works best in uncertain sideways Market  How It Works: This expert advisor (EA) capitalizes on mean-reversion in volatile uncertain markets by executing   precision trades when price touches Bollinger Bands : SELL   triggered at
FREE
Saturn Vortex Prime EA
Gaurav Chouhan
专家
Precision Entries. Intelligent Risk. Complete Control. Saturn Vortex Prime   is a fully automated trading system that combines proprietary volume analysis with intelligent market efficiency calculations to identify high-probability trade setups. Unlike black-box systems, this EA gives you   complete transparency and control   over every aspect of its operation through clearly organized, user-friendly parameters. ️ IMPORTANT – PLEASE READ FIRST ONCE YOU DOWNLOAD , MESSAGE ME FOR SET FILES
FREE
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