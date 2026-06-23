My Trading Sessions
- 指标
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Syed Jawad Hussain Naqvi
- 版本: 1.20
Advanced Multi-Session Boxes (with Dynamic Floating Labels)
Advanced Multi-Session Boxes is a premium, highly optimized trade-management utility designed to map out the Asian, London, and New York sessions with pinpoint accuracy based on your broker's time. This tool provides a clean, visual representation of daily session ranges directly on your charts without cluttering your screen or lagging your platform.
Key Features:
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Anti-Overlap Graphics Engine: Built-in protection against the MetaTrader 5 background fill glitch. When sessions overlap (such as London and New York), the background transparency handles the blending perfectly without turning into messy black patches.
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Dynamic Floating Labels: Automatically draws session names directly above each session's high. The text labels dynamically float upward if a new session high is created during live market hours, keeping the chart readable at all times.
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Dual-Layer Object Drawing: Generates a soft, premium background fill for quick visual zone identification alongside a sharp, high-contrast foreground outline to clearly demarcate session boundaries.
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Fully Customizable Inputs: Toggle individual sessions on/off, customize unique fill and border colors, modify outline widths (1–5 pixels), adjust border line styles (Solid, Dashed, Dotted), and scale font sizes to match any screen resolution.
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Performance-Optimized Architecture: Written with efficiency in mind. The code does not heavy-load your CPU by re-drawing objects on every single tick; it only updates coordinates when a price breach or session shift occurs.