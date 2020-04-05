Dr Conway GBPUSD

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Asset: GBPUSD

Recommended Timeframes: M15, M30 & H1

A simple and robust Expert Advisor, developed for use by both novice users and experienced traders , prioritizing stability , risk management , and operational consistency .

The Expert Advisor has been specifically optimized for trading the GBPUSD currency pair, taking advantage of its liquidity, volatility profile, and recurring market behavior patterns.

The system does not employ martingale, grid, averaging-down, or any progressive risk-increase techniques. Every position is treated as an independent trading decision and is executed under strict risk management rules designed to preserve capital and maintain a stable equity curve over time.

Its trading logic is built upon proven principles of probability and risk management, entering the market only when the expected reward justifies the risk assumed. Each potential trade is evaluated according to the following condition:

(Probability of Profit × Expected Reward) > (Probability of Loss × Potential Risk)

This approach seeks to ensure that every operation has a positive mathematical expectancy, which is the foundation of sustainable long-term performance.

The Expert Advisor prioritizes quality over quantity, filtering out unfavorable market conditions and avoiding unnecessary exposure during periods of uncertainty. Rather than maximizing trading frequency, the objective is to protect capital, control drawdowns, and exploit high-probability opportunities within the GBPUSD market.

By combining disciplined risk management with a statistically driven decision-making process, the system is designed to deliver consistent long-term performance while maintaining strict control over risk exposure.

Asset

Pair: GBPUSD

Optimized for high liquidity conditions and tight spreads .

Forecast Parameter (Optional)

The EA includes an optional market forecast parameter, which allows the user to enter an expectation based on:

Technical Analysis

Macroeconomic Analysis

This information is processed internally by the algorithm and used as a filter or reinforcement in the decision logic .

By default, the Expert Advisor is configured to operate 100% automatically , without the need to enter a manual forecast.

ENTRY / EXIT Management

Configurable Take Profit

Configurable Stop Loss

The parameters allow you to define the risk/reward ratio and adapt the system's behavior to different operational approaches, such as scalping , day trading , or swing trading .

Position Management

Dynamic Trailing Stop (OPCIONAL)

Adjust the Stop Loss as the price moves in favor of the trade.

In highly unfavorable movement scenarios, the system adapts the closure to reduce potential loss by applying intelligent exit control.

Trailing Profit

It allows you to optimize the exit of trades, seeking to capture a greater price movement without premature closures.

Monetary Management

Maximum number of simultaneous orders

Maximum allowed lot size

Maximum loss per order (%)

These functions allow for strict risk control , limiting exposure and protecting capital against adverse market conditions or high volatility.

Additional information