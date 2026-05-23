Institutional Smart Money & Exhaustion Indicator for MT5

CasperIT Volume Intelligence PRO

CasperIT Volume Intelligence PRO is an advanced institutional-grade volume and momentum analysis indicator designed for traders seeking deeper market insight beyond traditional indicators.

Built with a proprietary Trend Memory Engine, the indicator combines smart volume analysis, momentum pressure detection, climax exhaustion logic, and scout signal technology to identify high-probability market conditions with exceptional visual clarity.

The system is specially optimized for:

XAUUSD (Gold)

BTCUSD (Crypto)

Forex Major Pairs

Indices

Synthetic Markets

Key Features

Institutional Volume Intelligence

Analyze real-time buying and selling pressure using advanced volume imbalance calculations and directional momentum detection.

Trend Memory Engine

The indicator continuously tracks recent market behavior to improve trend continuation analysis and reduce noisy signals.

Climax Exhaustion Detection

Detect potential market exhaustion zones where aggressive buying or selling pressure may be nearing completion.

Scout Entry Signals

Early scout signals help identify possible institutional positioning before major market expansion occurs.

Smart Momentum Analysis

Combines candle spread, momentum force, and directional pressure to filter weak market conditions.

Professional On-Chart Visualization

Clear circles, labels, and directional alerts positioned intelligently above and below candles for easy chart interpretation.

Push Notifications & Alerts

Receive instant notifications for:

Scout Buy/Sell

Climax Exhaustion

Trend Pressure Changes

Optimized for Modern Trading

Designed for scalping, intraday trading, and swing trading across multiple timeframes.

Recommended Timeframes

M1

M5

M15

M30

H1

Recommended Instruments

XAUUSD

BTCUSD

EURUSD

GBPUSD

NASDAQ

US30

Main Benefits

Detect potential reversals earlier

Identify institutional pressure zones

Reduce false momentum entries

Improve market timing

Enhance trend confirmation

Visualize exhaustion conditions clearly

Indicator Components

Volume Intelligence Engine

Trend Memory Logic

Climax Exhaustion Detection

Scout Signal Engine

Momentum Pressure Analysis

Institutional Signal Filters

Important Notes

This indicator does not repaint closed candles.

For best performance, use proper risk management and combine with your trading strategy and market structure analysis.

Version

CasperIT Volume Intelligence PRO v1.41 Institutional Edition

Developed by CasperIT