Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals MT4

CRYSTAL HEIKIN ASHI SIGNALS MT4

Professional Trend Detection Indicator with Smart Entry Signals

See the Trend. Catch the Move. Trade with Confidence.

The professional Heikin Ashi indicator built for traders who want clarity, precision, and EA-ready signal automation.

WHAT IS CRYSTAL HEIKIN ASHI SIGNALS?

Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 4 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders and algorithmic systems, this indicator delivers crystal-clear trend analysis paired with precise entry signals through visual circles and arrows.

This is not just another Heikin Ashi indicator. This is a complete signal framework with real-time multi-channel notifications and direct EA integration support via accessible buffers.

Pure Heikin Ashi. Zero Noise. Real Signals.

WHY HEIKIN ASHI?

Standard Japanese candlesticks show every tick of price action - including market noise, false breakouts, and choppy periods that confuse traders.

Heikin Ashi smooths price data using averaged values, making trends instantly visible. When you see consecutive bullish Heikin Ashi candles - the trend is up. When candles flip color - momentum is shifting. No more guessing. No more fighting the trend.

Standard Candles Heikin Ashi (Crystal Edition)
Show every tick of noise Smooth, averaged values
Hard to spot real trend Trend instantly visible
Many false signals Filtered momentum shifts
Hard for beginners Easy to read for everyone

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

  • Pure Heikin Ashi engine - native calculation, no overlay artifacts
  • 3 candle styles - Standard, Trend-Based, Momentum-Based
  • Dual-color momentum circles - Dodger Blue for BUY, Orange for SELL
  • Confirmed entry arrows - Green UP for BUY, Red DOWN for SELL
  • 2-stage signal system - Early warning circles + confirmed entry arrows
  • 4 notification channels - Popup, Sound, Push, Email
  • EA integration ready - 12 dedicated buffers via iCustom
  • Auto chart theme - Dark or Light with one click
  • Built for MT4 - twin-buffer histogram architecture

THE 2-STAGE SIGNAL SYSTEM

Most indicators give you one signal type and expect you to figure out timing. Crystal HA Signals gives you two stages of clarity.

Stage 1: Momentum Shift (Circles)

The moment a Heikin Ashi candle changes direction, a circle appears:

  • Dodger Blue circle below candle - bullish momentum has just shifted (potential BUY forming)
  • Orange circle above candle - bearish momentum has just shifted (potential SELL forming)

This is your early warning system. The market is telling you something is changing. Pay attention.

Stage 2: Confirmed Entry (Arrows)

After a momentum shift, the indicator monitors price action for confirmation:

  • Green UP arrow - price closed above the reference high - BUY NOW
  • Red DOWN arrow - price closed below the reference low - SELL NOW

This is your execution signal. The trend has confirmed itself. Take the trade.

Circle forms - get ready. Arrow appears - take the trade. Simple. Clear. Powerful.

BEST USE CASES (Proven Trading Strategies)

Strategy 1: Multi-Timeframe Trend Following (RECOMMENDED)

This is the most profitable way to use Crystal HA Signals.

Step Action
1 Open H1 chart - check the dominant trend direction
2 If H1 candles are BLUE (bullish trend) - take only BUY signals on M1 or M5
3 If H1 candles are ORANGE (bearish trend) - take only SELL signals on M1 or M5
4 Wait for circle on M5 - then arrow confirmation - enter trade
5 Hold until H1 trend changes color

Why this works: You are trading WITH the higher-timeframe trend, not against it. Counter-trend trades are the #1 reason traders lose money. By filtering signals through H1 trend direction, you eliminate 90 percent of bad trades.

The trend is your friend. Trade with it - never against it.

Strategy 2: Pure Scalping (M1 / M5)

For active scalpers who want fast entries:

  • Use Aggressive Mode (Circle alerts) for early entries
  • Set tight stop-loss above/below the shift candle
  • Take profit at 2x risk or next swing point
  • Best on liquid pairs: EURUSD, XAUUSD, GBPUSD

Strategy 3: Swing Trading (H1 / H4 / D1)

For position traders who hold trades for days:

  • Use Confirmed Mode (Arrow alerts) only
  • Set wide stop-loss below the shift candle
  • Trail stop using each new H4 Heikin Ashi candle
  • Exit only when candles change color

Strategy 4: Volume Confirmation Setup

For traders who use volume analysis:

  • Wait for Crystal HA confirmed arrow
  • Check if volume is rising at the same time
  • If yes - high probability setup, enter trade
  • If no - skip this signal, wait for next

Strategy 5: Automated Trading with Universal Buffer Copy EA

For hands-off automated traders:

  • Pair with Crystal Universal Buffer Copy EA
  • Set indicator name to HA Signals
  • BUY Buffer = 10, SELL Buffer = 11
  • EA reads confirmed arrows automatically
  • Plug-and-play - no coding required

TIMEFRAME SELECTION GUIDE

Timeframe Trader Type Recommended Use
M1 Scalper Trade only WITH H1 trend - quick scalps
M5 Day Trader Trade only WITH H1 trend - 10-30 pip moves
M15 Day Trader Trade with H4 trend - 20-50 pip targets
M30 Day / Swing Trade with H4 / D1 trend - 30-80 pip targets
H1 Swing Trader Master trend chart - hold for hours / days
H4 Position Trader Major trend chart - hold for days
D1 Position Trader Long-term direction - hold for weeks

SUPPORTED MARKETS

Crystal HA Signals works on any tradeable instrument in MetaTrader 4:

  • Forex Pairs - EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, etc.
  • Metals - XAUUSD (Gold), XAGUSD (Silver), Platinum
  • Crypto - BTCUSD, ETHUSD, and other crypto CFDs
  • Indices - US30, NAS100, SP500, DAX, FTSE
  • Commodities - Oil, Natural Gas, etc.
  • Stocks - any tradeable stock CFD

CANDLE STYLES EXPLAINED

Style What You See Best For
Standard Classic green / red Heikin Ashi candles Traditional traders, simple visual
Trend-Based Lime/Red on first shift, Blue/Orange on continuation Required for signal detection - shows trend strength
Momentum-Based Strong candles in dark colors, weak candles in light Volatility-aware traders

Important: Signal detection (circles and arrows) only works in Trend-Based style. This is the recommended default.

NOTIFICATION SYSTEM

Never miss a setup again. Get notified through 4 channels simultaneously:

Channel What You Get
Popup Alert Instant attention inside MetaTrader with signal price
Sound Alert Different sounds for momentum shift vs confirmation
Push Notification Mobile alert via MetaQuotes ID - trade from anywhere
Email Alert Full trade details with timestamp delivered to inbox

Smart Notification Features

  • 2-minute cooldown - prevents notification spam during fast markets
  • Real-time only - historical bars never trigger alerts
  • Choose your trigger - Aggressive (circles) or Confirmed (arrows)
  • Price included - every alert shows the entry price

Signal hits your phone before your coffee cools.

EA INTEGRATION READY

This indicator was built from day one with EA developers in mind. Every visual element exposes a dedicated buffer for direct iCustom access.

Buffer Index Signal Type Use For
8 BUY Circle (Aggressive) Early entry strategies
9 SELL Circle (Aggressive) Early entry strategies
10 BUY Arrow (Confirmed) Recommended for trading EAs
11 SELL Arrow (Confirmed) Recommended for trading EAs

Buffer Integration Guide is built right into the indicator settings panel - no documentation hunting required.

Sample iCustom Code

For your EA developers, the integration is straightforward. Read confirmed BUY arrow buffer:

  • Buffer value not equal to EMPTY - signal is active at that bar
  • Buffer value equals EMPTY - no signal at that bar

The indicator pairs perfectly with Crystal Universal Buffer Copy EA for plug-and-play automation - no coding required.

SIGNAL LOGIC EXPLAINED

Bullish Momentum Shift (Stage 1 - Circle)

Condition Action
Previous HA candle was BEARISH Trend was down
Current HA candle becomes BULLISH Momentum shifted up
Result Dodger Blue circle below candle - BUY pressure forming

Bullish Confirmation (Stage 2 - Arrow)

Condition Action
After bullish circle System tracks reference high
Price closes ABOVE reference high Trend confirmed
Result Green UP arrow below candle - BUY NOW

Bearish Momentum Shift (Stage 1 - Circle)

Condition Action
Previous HA candle was BULLISH Trend was up
Current HA candle becomes BEARISH Momentum shifted down
Result Orange circle above candle - SELL pressure forming

Bearish Confirmation (Stage 2 - Arrow)

Condition Action
After bearish circle System tracks reference low
Price closes BELOW reference low Trend confirmed
Result Red DOWN arrow above candle - SELL NOW

Smart Cancellation Logic

The indicator includes built-in invalid-signal protection. If a momentum shift forms but the next candle reverses direction before confirmation, the system automatically cancels tracking. No more chasing fake setups.

SETTINGS OVERVIEW

Crystal HA Settings

  • Chart Background Theme - Dark Mode or Light Mode
  • Candle Color Style - Standard, Trend-Based, Momentum-Based
  • Bull and Bear candle colors - fully customizable
  • Trend Up and Trend Down colors - fully customizable

Signal Detection Settings

  • Enable Signals - turn signals on or off
  • Max Bars to Confirm - how long the system waits for confirmation

Notification Settings

  • Notification Trigger - Aggressive (circles) or Confirmed (arrows)
  • Popup, Sound, Push, Email - independently toggleable

EA Buffer Integration Guide

  • Built-in reference inside settings panel
  • Shows all 4 signal buffers and their indexes
  • No external documentation needed

WHO IS THIS INDICATOR FOR?

Trader Type How They Use It
Beginner Traders Easy-to-read candles + clear arrow signals = simple decision making
Day Traders H1 trend filter + M5 entries = high-probability setups
Scalpers Aggressive circle mode for early M1 entries
Swing Traders Confirmed arrows on H4 / D1 for multi-day positions
Algo Traders Direct buffer access for fully automated EA strategies
Multi-Pair Traders Apply on multiple charts - each with mobile alerts

BEST PRACTICES

  • Always check higher timeframe first - never trade against H1 or H4 trend
  • Use Confirmed mode for actual entries - Aggressive mode is for early monitoring only
  • Combine with risk management - always use stop-loss orders
  • Test on demo first - find your best timeframes and pairs
  • Trade liquid pairs - EURUSD, XAUUSD, GBPUSD give cleanest signals
  • Avoid news events - signals work best in normal market conditions
  • Trust the system - take every confirmed arrow that aligns with trend

WHAT YOU GET

  • Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals MT4 (compiled .ex4 file)
  • 3 candle styles included
  • 2-stage signal system - circles plus arrows
  • 4 notification channels
  • EA buffer integration guide built into settings
  • Compatibility with all MT4 brokers
  • Works on any symbol and timeframe
  • Lifetime free updates

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Q: Does this indicator repaint?

The momentum shift circles appear once a candle closes - they do not repaint. The confirmation arrows appear after price breaks the reference level - also non-repainting after the bar closes.

Q: Which timeframe is best?

Best results: trade M5 or M15 entries while using H1 as your trend filter. Take only signals that align with H1 trend direction.

Q: Do I need any other indicators?

No - Crystal HA Signals is complete on its own. Some traders combine with volume indicators for extra confirmation, but it is not required.

Q: Can I use this with my EA?

Yes. The indicator exposes 12 buffers including 4 signal buffers (Buy Circle = 8, Sell Circle = 9, Buy Arrow = 10, Sell Arrow = 11). Use iCustom to read them in any EA.

Q: Will my notifications work on mobile?

Yes - enable Push notifications and configure your MetaQuotes ID in Tools menu - Options - Notifications. You will receive alerts on the MetaTrader mobile app.

Q: How do I avoid false signals?

Use the multi-timeframe approach: check H1 trend first, only take signals on M5 that match. This single rule eliminates most false signals.

Q: Does it work in Strategy Tester?

Yes, fully compatible with MT4 Strategy Tester. You can backtest signals on any historical data.

RECOMMENDED PAIRINGS

Volume-Based Traders

Combine with volume indicators to confirm signals with volume strength. Strong volume on confirmed arrow equals high-probability trade.

Auto-Trading with Crystal Universal Buffer Copy EA

For complete automation: pair this indicator with Crystal Universal Buffer Copy EA. The EA reads confirmed arrow buffers and trades them automatically with full risk management. Plug-and-play setup, no coding required.

RISK DISCLAIMER

Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a technical analysis tool designed to assist trading decisions. It does not provide financial advice and does not guarantee profitable trades. Past performance shown in screenshots or backtests does not predict future results.

Trading forex, CFDs, and leveraged instruments involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. You may lose more than your initial deposit. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose. Seek independent financial advice if necessary.

The developer is not responsible for trading losses incurred using this indicator. Always practice proper risk management, use stop-loss orders, and test strategies on demo accounts before live deployment.

FINAL WORD

You are tired of staring at noisy candle charts trying to spot trends.

You want clear signals you can trust.

You want notifications that reach you instantly - on every device.

You want a tool that works for you - whether you trade manually or with EAs.

You need Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals MT4.

CRYSTAL HEIKIN ASHI SIGNALS MT4

Where Trend Meets Timing.

Trade what you see. See the trend. Trust the signal.

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Evgeny Belyaev
3 (4)
指标
Alpha Trend is a trend indicator for the MetaTrader 4 platform; it has been developed by a group of professional traders. The Alpha Trend indicator finds the most probable tendency reversal points, which allows making trades at the very beginning of a trend. This indicator features notifications, which are generated whenever a new signal appears (alert, email, push-notification). This allows you to open a position in a timely manner. Alpha Trend does not redraw, which makes it possible to evalua
Trendlines Oscillator MT4
Cao Minh Quang
指标
The   Trendlines Oscillator   helps traders identify trends and momentum based on the normalized distances between the current price and the most recently detected bullish and bearish trend lines. The indicator features bullish and bearish momentum, a signal line with crossings, and multiple smoothing options. USAGE The   Trendlines Oscillator   works by systematically: Identifying pivot highs and lows. Connecting pivots to form bullish (support) and bearish (resistance) trendlines. Measuring
Power Renko MT4
Pierce Vallieres
指标
Power Renko is an indicator which plots Renko bricks underneath the chart using a histogram. You can select the brick size and the timeframe of the Renko bricks as well as whether or not to use the close price or the high/low price of the candles. Renko bricks are based on price alone, not time, therefor the Renko bricks will not be aligned with the chart's time. They are extremely useful for trend trading and many different strategies can be formed from them. Buffers are provided allowing you t
ZhiBiCCI MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
指标
【ZhiBiCCI】指标适合所有的周期使用，也适合所有的市场品种。 【ZhiBiCCI】绿色实线是逆转看涨背离。绿色虚线是经典的看涨背离。 【ZhiBiCCI】向红色实线是反向看跌背离。红色虚线是古典看跌背离。 【ZhiBiCCI】可以在参数里面设置（Alert、Send mail、Send notification），设置为（true）就可以发送即时信号到警报窗口、电子邮件、即时消息。 参数设置说明： 【displayAlert】：这是警报开关，设置成true，如果出现箭头就会自动警报提示；设置成false，则不会警报提示。 【sendmail_NO_OFF】：这是发送邮件的开关，设置成true，如果出现箭头就会发送邮件到你在MT4设置好的邮箱里面；设置成false，则不会发邮件。 【sendnotification_NO_OFF】：这是发送即时消息的开关，设置成true，如果出现箭头就会发送消息到你的移动设备；设置成false，则不会发消息。 更多好用的指标网址： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zhengqiuyang/seller
SFT Full MACD
Artem Kuzmin
指标
A classic indicator with advanced features for more accurate display of the market situation. All settings of all moving averages are available, such as the moving average type and the priced used in its calculation. It is also possible to change the appearance of the indicator - line or histogram. Additional parameters provide the ability of fine tuning. Distinctive features Does not redraw. Additional parameters for fine tuning. Displayed as a line or as a histogram. Works on all timeframes a
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
指标
VR Cub 这是获得高质量切入点的指标。该指标的开发是为了促进数学计算并简化对仓位入场点的搜索。多年来，该指标所针对的交易策略已被证明其有效性。交易策略的简单性是其巨大的优势，即使是新手交易者也能成功进行交易。 VR Cub 计算开仓点以及获利和止损目标水平，这显着提高了效率和易用性。查看使用以下策略进行交易的屏幕截图，了解简单的交易规则。 设置、设置文件、演示版本、说明、问题解决，可以从以下位置获取 [博客] 您可以在以下位置阅读或撰写评论 [关联] 版本为 [MetaTrader 5] 计算入场点的规则 开仓 要计算入场点，您需要将 VR Cub 工具从最后一个高点拉伸到最后一个低点。 如果第一个点在时间上早于第二个点，交易者等待柱线收于中线上方。 如果第一个点在时间上晚于第二个点，交易者等待柱线收于中线下方。 根据上述条件，严格在 柱线收盘 后建仓。 换句话说，如果我们在小时图上进行交易，那么从最高点到最低点的时间距离必须超过24小时，最高点和最低点之间的点数必须大于或等于平均价格变动每天。 维持和改变市场地位 可以有多个未平仓头寸；每个头寸都可以单独修改。 VR Cub
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
指标
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
指标
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
The coated chart
Jin Wang
指标
Heiken Ashi candle chart is an improved version of The Japanese candle chart, which can effectively filter the market "noise" of the Japanese candle chart. It is favored by many traders for its simplicity and intuition. For trend traders, the HA candle chart is a magic tool. Unlike the traditional Japanese candle chart, Heikenashi does not reflect the opening price, high price, low price and closing price of the market. Instead, Heikenashi calculates the value of a single K line in the dominant
Long island reversal
Dmitry Fedoseev
指标
An indicator of pattern #31 ("Long Island") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. The second gap is in the opposite direction. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) GapSize - minimum gap size in points ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17 ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points   ShowLevels - show levels ColUp - color of an upward line ColDn - color of a
EZZ Zig Zag MT4
Paulo Rocha
5 (1)
指标
EZZ Elite Zig Zag is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 terminal. This indicator traces the peak of the trend based on the market reversal, thus showing various opportunities in the financial market. EZZ Elite Zig Zag is a visual tool, intuitive, and easy to understand and use.  Test it Yourself by Downloading it for Free. Author Paulo Rocha all rights reserved
PipFinite Trend PRO
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.88 (2251)
指标
Breakthrough Solution For Trend Trading And Filtering With All Important Features Built Inside One Tool! Trend PRO's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels. The new features with enhanced rules for statistical calculation improved the overall performance of this indicator. Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Trend Pro, please visit www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/713938 The Powerful Expert Advisor Version Automatin
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Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
指标
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (171)
指标
Gann Made Easy 是一个专业且易于使用的外汇交易系统，它基于使用先生理论的最佳交易原则。 W.D.江恩。该指标提供准确的买入和卖出信号，包括止损和获利水平。您甚至可以使用推送通知在旅途中进行交易。 购买后请联系我，即可免费获得交易指导和超棒的额外指标！ 您可能已经多次听说过江恩交易方法。通常 Gann 的理论不仅对于新手交易者而且对于那些已经有一定交易经验的人来说都是非常复杂的东西。这是因为江恩的交易方法在理论上并不那么容易应用。我花了几年时间来完善这些知识，并将最好的原则应用到我的外汇指标中。 该指标非常易于应用。您所需要的只是将其附加到您的图表并遵循简单的交易建议。该指标不断进行市场分析工作并寻找交易机会。当它检测到一个好的入口点时，它会为您提供一个箭头信号。该指标还显示止损和获利水平。 换句话说，当您像先生一样进行交易时，该指标会为您提供最佳江恩建议。江恩亲自告诉你此时此刻该做什么。但最好的部分是您不需要了解任何有关江恩交易原则的知识，因为该指标会为您完成整个市场分析工作。
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (27)
指标
M1 SNIPER 是一款易于使用的交易指标系统。它是一个专为 M1 时间框架设计的箭头指标。该指标可以作为独立的系统在 M1 时间框架下进行剥头皮交易，也可以作为您现有交易系统的一部分使用。虽然该交易系统专为 M1 时间框架交易而设计，但它也可以用于其他时间框架。我最初设计此方法是为了交易 XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD。但我发现这种方法在其他市场交易中也同样有用。 指标信号既可以顺势交易，也可以逆势交易。我教授一种特殊的交易技巧，帮助您利用指标信号进行双向交易。该方法基于使用特殊的动态支撑位和阻力位区域。 购买后，您可以立即下载 M1 SNIPER 箭头指标。此外，我还为所有 M1 SNIPER 工具用户免费提供下方屏幕截图所示的 Apollo Dynamic SR 指标！这两个指标的组合可以帮助您更轻松、更准确地利用 M1 时间框架进行交易。 购买后请联系我，免费获取交易提示和奖励指标！ 祝您交易成功！
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
指标
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
指标
SR Liquidity 是一款旨在揭示市场流动性高度集中且价格反应最剧烈的隐蔽区域的交易指标。这些特殊的流动性区域充当着强有力的支撑位与阻力位，为您清晰呈现市场最可能发生反转的位置。 SR Liquidity 指标并非简单地绘制常规的支撑/阻力线，而是通过分析实际的价格行为，识别买卖压力积聚的区域。这些区域实际上是推动市场真实波动的流动性池。通过在图表上直观呈现这些区域，该指标能助您在价格反应发生前预判走势——这意味着它实际上能够预测价格方向可能发生的变化。它将原始的价格行为转化为清晰且具实操价值的市场蓝图，标示出那些可能成为市场转折点的关键价位。 该指标适用于任何交易品种和时间周期——包括外汇、指数、金属、加密货币等。支持任意时间周期。 购买后请联系我，以获取交易指南及免费赠送的优质附加指标！
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (2)
指标
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO（MT4）— 7层过滤 · 自动止盈止损 · 质量评分 · 信号历史保存 | 完整的XAUUSD交易系统 实时不重绘。信号出现的瞬间，箭头、入场、止盈、止损当场锁定，之后绝不移动。你交易的就是这个实时信号。而且在v7.20中，每一个真正发出的信号都会自动保存，并在重启后精确还原。 购买者专属赠品 购买永久授权，即可免费获得 AI Zone Radar（价值$59）+ 完整PDF手册。在产品价格之外，额外附赠价值$59的赠品。购买后在MQL5上给我留言即可。 AI Zone Radar: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175834 在黄金交易者社区中被实际使用，因精度与易用性而广受好评。 你的难题 —— 以及解决方案 黄金一天波动$30–$50。你知道机会就在那里。但这些情况是否似曾相识： - 入场太早，价格逆行$10后才朝你的方
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
指标
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Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
指标
目前八折优惠! 这个仪表板是一个非常强大的软件，可用于多个符号和多达9个时间段。 它是基于我们的主要指标（最佳评论：高级供应需求）。 Advanced Supply Demand 该仪表板提供了一个伟大的概述。它显示。   筛选后的供需值，包括区域强度评级。 区间内和区间外的点位距离。 它突出了嵌套的区域。 在所有（9个）时间段内，它对所选符号发出4种警报。 它是高度可配置的，以满足您的个人需求! 您的利益! 对每个交易者来说，最重要的问题是。 什么是入市的最佳水平？ 在强大的供应/需求区域内或附近进入你的交易，以获得最佳的成功机会和风险/回报。 我的止损的最佳位置是哪里？ 把你的止损放在强势供应/需求区的下方/上方是最安全的。 我的最佳盈利目标是什么？ 你的退出策略和你的进入策略一样重要，了解更高的时间框架图可以帮助你。对于买入，使用下一个供应区作为目标，对于卖出，使用下一个需求区作为目标。在回撤到供应区或需求区时进场，以确保有足够的利润空间，达到更高的时间框架的供应和需求，将增加你的利润。 为什么我们要过滤强区和弱区？ 不平衡性越大，价格的变动就
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (11)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Atomic Analyst 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Atomic Analyst 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Atomic Analyst 信号转换为自动交易。 Atomic Analyst 是一款不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的 Price Action 交易指标，专为手动交易、清晰信号和 EA 自动化而设计。 User manual: settings, inputs and strategy.      &   User Manual PDF . 它分析价格行为、强度、动能、多周期方向和高级过滤器，帮助交易者减少噪音，避免弱势交易机会，并做出更有结构的交易决策。 该指标将复杂的市场计算转换为简单的视觉信号、彩色K线、趋势读数、止损水平和多个止盈区域，使交易者能够快速理解并应用于真实市场环境。 主要交易用途： 剥头皮和日内交易： 专为快速决策、清晰箭头、提醒、K线
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
指标
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition 專業級無重繪 / 無延遲趨勢信號系統，擁有卓越勝率 | 適用於 MT4 / MT5 在較低的時間週期上效果最佳，例如 1 分鐘、5 分鐘與 15 分鐘圖表。 核心特色： Super Signal – Skyblade Edition 是一套專為趨勢交易設計的智能信號系統。 其採用多重濾波邏輯，僅篩選出具有明確方向性、動能強勁且波動結構健康的走勢進場點。 本系統 不預測高點或低點 ，只有在同時滿足以下三項條件時才會觸發交易信號： 趨勢方向明確 動能持續增強 波動率結構穩定 此外，系統還結合市場流動性分析，以進一步提升信號的準確性與觸發時機。 信號特性： 所有箭頭信號皆為 100% 無重繪，無延遲 信號一旦出現即固定於圖表，不會閃爍或消失 提供圖表箭頭、資訊面板、彈出通知、聲音提示及推播訊息 支援 EA 呼叫（Buffer 輸出），可整合至自動化交易或信號跟單系統 提供預設參數模板，免調整即可使用，適合新手快速上手 總結： Super Signal – Skyblade Edition 是一款邏輯清晰、穩定高效的專業趨勢型
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
指标
趨勢捕捉指標 趨勢捕捉指標結合了作者獨有的客製化自適應趨勢分析指標，用於分析市場價格趨勢。它透過過濾掉短期噪音，並專注於潛在的動能強度、波動性擴張和價格結構行為，來識別真實的市場方向。此外，它還結合了平滑和趨勢過濾等客製化指標，例如移動平均線、相對強弱指標 (RSI) 和波動率過濾器。 您可以在這裡查看實際運行情況以及我的其他產品： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。 重要提示！購買後請立即聯繫我，以獲取使用說明和額外獎勵！ 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
指标
现在优惠 30%！ 任何新手或专业交易者的最佳解决方案！ 该指标是一款独特、高质量、且价格合理的交易工具，因为我们已经整合了许多专有功能和新公式。 依据此更新，您将能够显示双重时间帧区域。 您不仅可以显示一个较高的时间帧，还可以同时显示图表时间帧，加上更高的时间帧：显示嵌套时区。 供需双方所有交易者都会喜欢它。 :) 重要信息披露 高级供需的最大潜力，请访问 https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/720245   想象您的交易如何得以改善，是因为您能够精准定位入场或目标位吗？ 构建于新的底层算法，它可以更轻松地识别出买卖双方之间的潜在失衡。 这是因为它以图形方式展示供需最强劲区域，及其过去的表现（显示旧区域）。 这些功能旨在帮助您更轻松地发现最佳入场区域和价位。 现在您可以针对您的交易品种和时间帧来优化和编辑区域强度！ 高级供需指标适用于所有产品和时间帧。 它是一个新的公式，非常新的功能是两个区域强度函数可由用户输入进行调整！ 这在交易中是一大优势。 当您学习如何使用专有功能，例如带有价格游离最小 X 因子的区域强度时，您能够判断该区域强劲与否。 供需
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
指标
目前8折优惠! 对任何新手或专家交易者来说都是最好的解决方案! 这个指标是专门用来显示任何符号的货币强度，如异国货币对、商品、指数或期货。它是同类产品中的第一个，任何符号都可以添加到第9行，以显示黄金、白银、石油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNH等的真实货币强度。这是一个独特的、高质量的、负担得起的交易工具，因为我们已经纳入了一些专有的功能和一个新的公式。想象一下，你的交易将如何改善，因为你能够准确地确定新趋势或剥头皮机会的触发点？ 用户手册：点击这里   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708876 它适用于所有时间框架。你将很快能够看到TREND! 根据新的基础算法设计，它使识别和确认潜在交易变得更加容易。这是因为它以图形方式显示了8种主要货币和一种符号的强弱。 该指标显示了8种主要货币（澳元加元瑞士法郎欧元英镑日元新西兰美元）的强弱线，再加上一个符号! 该指标显示了符号的真实价值。例如：对于XAUUSD（黄金）：价格以美元报价。如果黄金在上涨，你怎么能知道是黄金的强势还是美元的弱势？只有当黄金走强时，我们才会进行交易。该指
Neo Wave PRO
Nikolay Raykov
5 (1)
指标
Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
AW Candle Patterns MT4
AW Trading Software Limited
指标
AW 蜡烛形态指标是高级趋势指标与强大的蜡烛形态扫描仪的组合。它是识别和突出显示 30 个最可靠的烛台形态的有用工具。此外，它是一个基于彩色条的电流趋势分析器，带有   可调整大小和定位的插件多时间框架趋势面板。根据趋势过滤调整模式显示的独特能力。 优点： 轻松识别蜡烛形态 不重绘结果 内置多时间趋势面板 禁用模式类型（1、2、3 根蜡烛） 显示形态时趋势过滤的调整 MT5 version - >   HERE   / Instructions and description  -> HERE 显示模式列表： 锤模式 固定/固定 看跌 Harami / 看涨 Harami 看跌 Harami Cross / 看涨 Harami Cross 枢轴点反转向上/枢轴点反转向下 双柱低位收盘价较高/双柱低位收盘价较低 收盘价反转向上 / 收盘价反转向下 中性条 /     两个中性条 双内/内/外 向上推力杆/向下推力杆 晚星/晨星 晚上十字星 / 早上十字星 吞没看跌线/吞没看涨线 镜子酒吧 流星 乌云盖顶 十字星 输入变量： Main settings Trend Filtering Mo
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (68)
指标
Scalper Inside PRO 帮你分析日内趋势，在入场前就把交易规划好。核心是三套专属策略，让你更精准地读懂市场。信号一出现，指标就自动判断行情方向并计算关键价位，你能提前看到潜在入场点、预期的止损以及多个止盈位。详尽的绩效统计会展示不同品种和策略在历史上的表现，帮你根据当前行情挑选合适的资产。它既可以作为独立的剥头皮工具，也可以融入你的系统，或者作为你自己 EA 的基础。运行于 MetaTrader 4 平台。 指标会直接在图表上标出入场、三个止盈位 - TP1、TP2、TP3 以及一个可选止损。你甚至可以接入自己的箭头指标，检验它们的统计数据和盈利能力。 购买后请直接联系我，即可获得指标的专属附赠 add-ons、更多关于实盘运用的说明，以及把它正确接入你自己交易系统和 EA 的帮助。 指标主要功能 内置三套专属交易策略，可即时切换。 箭头信号出现后即时计算价位：入场以及 TP1、TP2、TP3 多级目标立刻显示，方便你提前规划交易。开启手动或自动计算后，会显示止损位。 三套策略均内置优化模块：自动把参数适配到当前品种和周期，帮你快速筛选资产（仅在实时状态下可用）。 HTF
All in One Trade
Alexey Minkov
4.5 (28)
指标
All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) – Since 2015. The All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) determines daily targets for EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, and USDJPY. All other modules work with any trading instruments. The indicator includes various features, such as Double Channel trend direction, Price channel, MA Bands, Fibo levels, Climax Bar detection, and others. The AOTI indicator is based on several trading strategies, and
Color Trend FX
Alexey Minkov
4.5 (4)
指标
Color Trend FX 直接在图表上显示当前的趋势方向，并标出入场点、trailing 跟踪止损位以及可能的出场点。该指标专为想看到开仓点、获得平仓建议并查看历史表现的交易者设计。它可以作为独立工具使用，也可以作为您自己交易系统的一部分，或作为您 Expert Advisors 的基础。 指标以彩色圆点的形式显示信号，圆点跟随趋势，同时充当持仓的 trailing 跟踪止损位。当行情动能减弱、价格开始从极值回撤时，会出现一个提示出场 / 平仓的信号。 购买后请直接联系我，获取关于如何在交易中使用该指标，以及如何将其正确接入您自己的交易系统和 Expert Advisors 的更多信息。 主要功能 趋势圆点跟随价格，充当持仓的 trailing 跟踪止损位。 当行情动能减弱、价格从极值回撤时，出现出场信号。 不重绘信号：信号出现在已收盘的 K 线上，固定不动，之后不会重新计算。 趋势变化提醒：终端弹窗、声音提示、Push 和 Email（需要在终端中额外设置）。 可灵活调节信号过滤器灵敏度（Accuracy Delta）以及出场检测灵敏度，适配不同品种和周期。 可选的时间过滤器：设
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
指标
这个指标是我们2个产品 Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics 的一个超级组合。 它适用于所有时间框架，并以图形方式显示8种主要货币和一种符号的强势或弱势冲动! 该指标专门用于显示任何符号的货币强度加速，如黄金、异国货币对、商品、指数或期货。这是它的第一个指标，任何符号都可以被添加到第9行，以显示黄金、白银、石油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNH等的真实货币强度加速（冲动或速度）。 建立在新的基础算法上，它使识别和确认潜在的交易更加容易。这是因为它以图形方式显示了一种货币的强势或弱势是否正在加速，并测量了这种加速的速度--把它想象成你汽车中的速度表。当你加速时，事情显然会发生得更快，这在外汇市场上也是一样的，即如果你配对的货币正在向相反的方向加速，你就会发现一个潜在的有利可图的交易。 动态市场斐波那契28水平被用作警报触发器，将适应市场活动。如果冲动击中黄色触发线，你将收到警报。然后你就知道作为一个交易员应该做什么。货币对和方向已经给出。只需点击警报按钮，就可以切换到该货
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
指标
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
4.71 (7)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Trend Trading System 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Smart Trend Trading System 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Smart Trend 信号转换为自动交易。 Smart Trend Trading System 是一套完整的交易系统，具备不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的特点，专为希望获得更清晰信号、更准确趋势方向以及更有组织交易方式的交易者打造。 Online course , manual and [download presets] . 它将 10 多种交易工具 整合到一个系统中，包括趋势检测、反转区域、Smart Cloud、移动止损逻辑、支撑与阻力、K线着色、提醒以及多周期分析。 该系统旨在帮助您应对不同的市场环境： 趋势市场： 识别主要趋势，发现回调，跟随动能，并通过止损指导和移动止损选项寻找更清晰的入场机会。
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (21)
指标
FX Power：分析货币强度，助您做出更明智的交易决策 概述 FX Power 是一款专业工具，帮助您全面了解主要货币和黄金在任何市场条件下的真实强度。通过识别强势货币用于买入，弱势货币用于卖出， FX Power 简化了交易决策，并帮助您发现高概率的交易机会。不论您是想跟随趋势还是通过极端的 Delta 值预测反转，这款工具都能完美适应您的交易风格。别再盲目交易——用 FX Power 让您的交易更加智慧。 1. 为什么 FX Power 对交易者极具价值 实时货币和黄金强度分析 • FX Power 实时计算并显示主要货币和黄金的相对强度，助您全面了解市场动态。 • 监控领先或落后资产，轻松识别值得交易的货币对。 全面的多时间框架视图 • 跟踪短期、中期和长期时间框架的货币和黄金强度，以便将您的交易策略与市场趋势保持一致。 • 无论是快进快出的短线交易还是更长期的投资策略， FX Power 都能为您提供所需的信息。 Delta 动态分析用于趋势和反转 • 极端 Delta 值常常预示反转机会，而平缓的 Delta 变化则确认趋势延续。 • 使用 Delta 分析，轻
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (37)
指标
Scalper Vault 是一个专业的剥头皮系统，为您提供成功剥头皮所需的一切。该指标是一个完整的交易系统，可供外汇和二元期权交易者使用。推荐的时间范围是 M5。 该系统为您提供趋势方向的准确箭头信号。它还为您提供顶部和底部信号以及江恩市场水平。无论您拥有何种交易经验，该系统都易于使用。您只需要遵循简单的规则并每天重复该过程。 建议将此系统用于主要货币对。感谢您的关注！ 请注意，该指标在策略测试器中可能无法正常工作。因此，我建议仅在模拟或真实账户的真实交易条件下使用该系统。 指示器提供所有类型的警报，包括推送通知。 购买指标后请与我联系。我将免费与您分享我的个人交易建议和出色的奖励指标！ 祝您交易愉快，盈利！
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
指标
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
指标
TREND LINES PRO 帮助您了解市场真正的方向转变点。该指标显示真实的趋势反转点以及主要参与者重新入场的时机。 您可以看到 BOS线、 趋势变化和更高时间框架的关键水平——无需复杂的设置或不必要的干扰。信号不会重绘，并在K线收盘后仍然保留在图表上。 VERSION MT 5    -   与……搭配使用时，可发挥其最大潜力   RFI LEVELS PRO 指示器 该指标显示的内容： 实际变化 趋势（BOS 线） 一旦信号出现，它就始终有效！这与会重绘的指标有着重要的区别，后者可能会发出信号后又改变信号，从而导致资金损失。现在，您可以更精准、更准确地进入市场。此外，还有一个功能，会在箭头出现后为K线着色，直到达到目标价位（止盈）或出现反转信号为止。 重复条目   以及主要玩家的充值 为了提高寻找入场点时的视觉清晰度，我们创建了一个模块，该模块首先显示买入/卖出区域，并在该区域内寻找最佳入场点。此外，我们还加入了智能逻辑来管理止损位，该逻辑会随着时间的推移逐步降低止损位的大小，从而降低入场交易时的初始风险（移动止损位）。 信号强度水平（BOS） 该指标采用三个显著性等级来衡量
Volume Break Oscillator MT4
Roberto Bonati
指标
成交量突破震荡指标是一种以震荡指标的形式将价格变动与成交量趋势相匹配的指标。 我想将成交量分析整合到我的策略中，但大多数成交量指标都令我失望， 例如 OBV、资金流量指数、A/D，还有成交量加权 Macd 和许多其他指标。 因此，我为自己编写了这个指标，我对它的实用性感到满意，因此我决定将其发布到市场上。 主要特点： 它突出显示了价格在成交量增加（突破）支持下朝某个方向移动的阶段。 它突出显示了成交量增加停止并因此市场收缩的阶段。 它突出显示了价格和成交量均未移动的阶段，尤其是在时间范围（<=15 分钟）的日内交易中，因此市场已为未来的运行做好准备。 当其他 EA 交易程序发出的虚假信号不受交易量增加的支持时，可过滤掉这些信号。 它使趋势和范围阶段可视化变得非常容易 输入参数： 计算设置： 计算类型：快速、正常、慢速，用于监控短期、中期和长期，保持在同一时间范围内。 计算周期：计算周期 交易量设置： 交易量类型：TickVolume（主要用于外汇）和RealVolume（用于股票市场） 信号设置： 信号周期：信号线周期 突破水平：突破信号的阈值水平 警报设置 警报类型：收盘
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.85 (60)
指标
货币强度向导是一个非常强大的指标，为您提供成功交易的一体化解决方案。该指标使用多个时间范围内所有货币的数据来计算这个或那个外汇对的力量。此数据以易于使用的货币指数和货币电力线的形式表示，您可以使用它们来查看这种或那种货币的力量。 您所需要的只是将指标附加到您要交易的图表上，该指标将向您显示您交易的货币的真实强度。该指标还向您显示买卖量压力的极值，您可以在顺势交易时利用这些压力。该指标还显示了基于斐波那契的可能目标。该指标可用于各种交易时间范围。该指标支持各种货币对的交易。 该指标为您提供所有类型的警报，包括推送通知。 购买后请联系我。我将与您分享我的交易技巧，并免费为您提供丰厚的红利指标！ 祝您交易愉快，获利丰厚！
Linear Trend Predictor
Vitalyi Belyh
指标
Linear Trend Predictor — 结合切入点和方向支撑线的趋势指标。按照突破高/低价通道的原理运作。该指标算法过滤市场噪音，考虑波动性和市场动态。 指示器功能  使用平滑方法，显示市场趋势和开立买入或卖出订单的切入点。  适合通过分析任何时间范围内的图表来确定短期和长期的市场走势。  输入参数可适应任何市场和时间范围，允许交易者独立定制指标。  设定的指示信号不会消失，也不会重新绘制——它是在蜡烛收盘时确定的。  几种类型的通知以箭头组合。  该指标既可以作为独立的交易系统使用，也可以作为其他交易系统的补充。  可供任何经验水平的交易者使用。 主要参数 Volatility Smoothing Level - 指标的主要参数，允许您配置指标以实现舒适的操作。 它的数字范围是 1 到 100，从而增加了您可以获得更长趋势运动的平滑度。 通过少量的数字，您可以获得短期走势并快速退出交易。 使用指标进行交易的时刻：  红线和箭头表示下降趋势和卖出开盘信号。止损应根据前一个上分形来设置。  黄线和箭头表示上升趋势和买入开盘信号。止损应根据前一个下分形来设置。
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
指标
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
4.81 (21)
指标
M1 Arrow 指标基于市场自然交易原则，包括波动性和成交量分析。该指标适用于任何时间框架和外汇货币对。指标中一个易于使用的参数即可让您根据想要交易的任何外汇货币对和时间框架调整信号。 除了基于买卖信号的主要算法外，该指标还内置了多种额外的策略，您可以在输入参数中选择。这些策略无需任何设置。指标会根据您在指标中使用的策略模式自动选择设置。 该算法基于对成交量和价格波动的分析，并使用额外的过滤器。该指标的智能算法仅在两个市场因素结合为一个时才发出信号。该指标计算特定范围的波动，并使用成交量分析来确认波动。 购买后请联系我，即可免费获得我的交易技巧和超棒的额外指标！ 祝您在生活的各个方面都取得巨大成功，万事如意！
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Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
指标
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Crystal Heikin Ashi
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
4.7 (33)
指标
CRYSTAL AI PRO v7.21 — MT5 智能交易系统（EA） 概述 适用于 XAUUSD（黄金） 与主要外汇品种的自动交易系统；管理入场、SL/TP、跟踪止损与回撤控制，遵循规则执行。不承诺盈利；请阅读风险提示。 运行要求 平台：MetaTrader 5 账户类型：ECN/RAW 推荐 连接：24/7 运行（建议 VPS） 周期：M1–H4 初始设置 启用 Algo Trading 。 将 EA 挂到图表（每个品种单独图表）。 在 Inputs 中设置 AI_Access_Mode = ON ，然后重新加载 EA。 根据资金/杠杆/经纪商条件调整风险参数。 建议条件 充足保证金与稳定执行（低点差/低延迟）。 黄金建议起始资金 $5,000+ （1:500）；多品种交易时降低风险。 先在模拟或 cent 账户验证。 核心功能 规则化入场与 SL/TP 、 保本 、 跟踪止损 。 回撤控制 ：在劣势阶段降低交易频率。 多品种支持（每品种一张图表）。 适配不同波动与交易时段。 在模拟/cent 账户可完整评估逻辑。 Inputs（要点） AI_Access_Mode 开启完
FREE
Crystal Heikin Ashi Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
专家
Crystal Heikin Ashi Pro Ultimate - Professional Trading Automation System Revolutionary Dual-Mode Trading Strategy with Advanced Risk Management Crystal Heikin Ashi Pro Ultimate represents the pinnacle of automated trading technology, combining the proven effectiveness of Heikin Ashi candle analysis with cutting-edge algorithmic trade management. This sophisticated Expert Advisor is designed for serious traders who demand precision, reliability, and professional-grade automation in their trading
Crystal Volume Profile Auto POC
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
4.35 (17)
指标
Crystal Volume Profile Auto POC — 精准交易的成交量分布分析工具 概述 Crystal Volume Profile Auto POC 是一款 MetaTrader 5 指标，用于显示成交量分布并自动标记控制点 (POC)。它帮助交易者识别关键支撑与阻力区域，揭示市场中成交量最集中的价格水平。 主要功能 动态成交量分布（适用于可见图表区域或自定义区间） 自动检测 POC（成交量最大的价格水平） 可自定义直方图大小、颜色和线型 固定区间成交量分析 支持实时更新（每根K线自动刷新） 内置按钮：Reset VP（重算分布）和 Hide VP（隐藏/显示） 支持浅色和深色背景 优势 识别市场累积与分布区 揭示机构资金活跃的关键区域 提高入场和出场的时机选择 适用于突破与反转交易策略 使用方法 将指标加载到任意图表 使用 Reset VP 计算可见区间分布 拖动垂直线可手动选择范围 使用 Hide VP 隐藏或显示分析结果 兼容性 平台：MetaTrader 5 市场：外汇、股票、加密货币、指数 时间周期：全部支持 优化结构，降低 CPU 占用 关键词 成交量
FREE
Crystal Quantum Flow
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
4.86 (7)
指标
Crystal Quantum Flow 高级市场智能分析指标 Crystal Quantum Flow 是一款新一代专业交易指标，专为追求清晰度、精准度和机构级市场洞察的交易者而设计。 该指标被构建为完整的决策支持系统，将多维度市场流分析、多时间周期同步以及高级可视化解释整合到一个强大的图表环境中。 Crystal Quantum Flow 的内部架构完全专有并受到保护。 所有分析模型均作为封闭系统运行，并非基于常见的零售指标或公开公式。 核心理念 Crystal Quantum Flow 将市场行为解读为持续的压力、动量和方向主导流，而不是孤立的价格波动。 它不会对市场噪音做出反应，而是专注于已确认的市场状态和转换，帮助交易者始终与主导力量保持一致。 所有信号仅基于已确认的价格数据生成。 不存在重绘行为。 主要功能 非重绘信号引擎 所有买入和卖出信号仅在蜡烛收盘后确认 历史信号保持固定不变 适用于回测、前向测试和实盘交易的一致性 量子流蜡烛 高级蜡烛显示模式，增强趋势清晰度 可在专有蜡烛和标准蜡烛之间切换 用于过滤市场噪音并突出真实方向 智能趋势流线 根据市场条件自适应变
FREE
Crystal Supply Demand Indicator
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (4)
指标
Crystal Supply Demand Pro (SD Pro) 不要在每根K线中交易 – 等待机构级别的供需区间. Crystal Supply Demand Pro (SD Pro) 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业供需区间指标。 它为希望在图表上看到 干净、机构级别的区间 的交易者而设计，而不是杂乱无章的方框。 通过高时间框架优化、动态更新和专业视觉效果，SD Pro 确保您的图表只显示真正重要的水平。 功能特点 机构级供需区检测。 区分“新鲜”与“已测试”区域。 针对 H1, H4, D1, W1 优化。 实时更新，无重绘。 专业可视化（颜色、透明度、50%中线、标签）。 实时统计面板。 时间框架提醒系统。 高效轻量运行。 为什么选择 SD Pro? 大多数供需指标会在图表上充满随机区域。 SD Pro 只过滤真正有意义的区域，并以专业方式呈现。 用户指南 购买后，您将获得完整的使用指南，包括： 设置与参数推荐。 入场策略（触及区间、50%中线回调、共振方法）。 风险管理技巧。 风险免责声明 此指标仅为技术分析工具。 不保证利润，交易存在风险。 强烈建议在真
FREE
Crystal Volume Profile Auto POC MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (5)
指标
Crystal Volume Profile Auto POC (MT4) — 自动POC成交量剖面指标 概述 Crystal Volume Profile Auto POC 是一款轻量化、性能优化的 MetaTrader 4 指标。它通过可视化成交量分布来帮助交易者识别市场关键价位，并自动标记成交量最大的价格水平 (POC)。该工具揭示了隐藏的支撑/阻力区域、机构交易活动和累积/分配区域。 另有 MT5 版本: Crystal Volume Profile Auto POC (MT5) 。 主要功能 自动POC检测 动态成交量分布 (可见范围或自定义区间) 固定剖面选项用于详细分析 灵活设置直方图大小、颜色和线条样式 每根K线实时更新 内置按钮：Reset VP 和 Hide VP 自动适配浅色/深色主题 为什么使用本指标? 快速识别累积与分配区域 找到高成交量突破/反转区 跟踪机构资金活动 将POC用作精确进出场的参考 提高反转与延续策略的准确性 使用方法 (MT4) 将指标加载到图表 点击 Reset VP 生成剖面 使用 Hide VP 开关显示 拖动垂直线设定分析区间 观
FREE
Crystal Heikin Ashi MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
4 (2)
指标
Crystal Heikin Ashi – 高级可视化 Heikin Ashi (MT4 版本) 概述 Crystal Heikin Ashi for MetaTrader 4 是一款专业级别的 Heikin Ashi 指标，为价格行为交易者、剥头皮交易者和分析师提供清晰的图表可视化。 此 MT4 版本专注于纯净的 Heikin Ashi 蜡烛与智能样式，同时保持轻量化和高速性能。 提示： 趋势着色和高级动能检测仅在 MT5 版本提供： MT5 版本 → https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142042 主要功能 (MT4) 原生 Heikin Ashi 蜡烛。 可自定义多头/空头颜色。 可隐藏默认蜡烛。 支持浅色/深色主题。 高速计算，适合长周期历史。 清晰显示价格走势和反转。 参数 蜡烛样式：标准。 图表主题：浅色/深色。 适合人群 价格行为交易者。 剥头皮交易者。 希望在 MT4 使用简洁 Heikin Ashi 图表的交易者。 风险提示 该指标仅为技术可视化工具，不提供投资建议，也不能保证盈利。请在模拟账户测试后再用于真实交易，并做好风
FREE
Crystal Buy Sell Liquidity Indicator
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (4)
指标
Crystal Buy Sell Liquidity — MT5流动性扫单指标 概述 Crystal Buy Sell Liquidity 是一款专业的 MetaTrader 5 指标，用于识别基于流动性扫单模式的高概率买卖机会。该指标分析日内市场结构，检测机构的流动性狩猎行为，并在零售流动性被扫后出现价格反转时提供清晰信号。 主要功能 自动检测高点/低点的流动性扫单 反转确认后生成买卖信号 融合 SMC (Smart Money Concepts) 思路 日内结构分析（会话高低点） 推荐在 H1、M15、M5 时间框架使用 简洁清晰的图表显示 工作原理 识别价格突破会话高/低点 检测零售流动性被吸收后的反转条件 生成买卖信号 使用方法 将指标加载到 MT5 图表 选择时间周期（M5、M15、H1） 关注会话高低点附近的信号 与市场结构或订单流结合使用 兼容性 平台: MetaTrader 5 市场: 外汇、指数、大宗商品、加密货币 时间周期: 推荐 H1, M15, M5 轻量化设计 关键词 流动性指标, buy sell liquidity MT5, 智能资金, 流动性扫单,
FREE
Crystal Trade Manager
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
4.33 (3)
实用工具
Crystal Trade Manager – 全能交易控制中心 概述 Crystal Trade Manager (CTM) 是一款 MetaTrader 5 风险管理与即时交易执行工具。集成风险保护、自动化和交易控制，适合手动交易者、挑战 prop firm 的交易者以及 专业资金管理者。 核心功能 风险保护 ：每日回撤限制 (1–70%) ，自 动平仓，挂单删除，每日锁定 (FTMO 规则兼容 ) 。 盈 亏目 标 ：自 动平仓达到的利润 / 亏 损目标。 自 动 SL/TP ：新 订单自动附加 SL/TP 。 保本保 护 ：到达盈利后自 动移动至 BE+ 缓冲。 移 动止损 ： 动态跟随止损。 手数控制 ： 设定最大手数，超出自动部分 / 全部平 仓。 快捷操作面板 ： 6 个按 钮 ( 平 50% ， 转 BE ，平全部， 删挂单，加倍仓位， Profit Shield) 。 信息面板 ：余 额、净值、浮盈亏、当日盈亏 % 、 风险暴露、回撤。 通知系 统 ：横幅、推送、声音提醒。 安全 逻辑 ： 检测锁仓违规， pip 精度，重启恢复。 适用人群 Prop firm 交
FREE
Crystal Smart Volume
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
指标
Crystal Volume Indicator — 智能成交量分析工具 (MT5) 概述 Crystal Volume Indicator 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 的高级成交量分析工具。它结合价格行为与成交量动态，识别关键的成交量事件，如买入高潮、卖出高潮以及低量蜡烛，帮助交易者发现潜在的反转或延续区域。 主要功能 支持 Tick Volume 与 Real Volume（取决于经纪商） 彩色直方图分类成交量事件 自动识别买入高潮与卖出高潮 低成交量蜡烛检测 可选成交量均线 (MA) 自定义回溯周期 (Lookback Window) 按蜡烛方向着色（看涨/看跌/中性） 成交量事件分类 买入高潮 — 极高成交量，收盘接近最高点 卖出高潮 — 极高成交量，收盘接近最低点 弱势蜡烛 — 处于回溯周期内的最低成交量 相对高成交量 — 与蜡烛区间相比显著偏高 中性柱 — 普通成交量，无明显倾向 高级功能 (版本 4.3) 六色成交量分类系统 TradingView 风格的显示模式 实时 Volume Delta 买卖压力分析 DOM 深度盘口面板 模式识别：TBR、STBR
FREE
Crystal Smart Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
4 (2)
专家
Crystal Smart Pro — 自适应双模式智能交易系统 概述 Crystal Smart Pro 是由 Crystal AI Systems 开发的智能自适应型 MT5 智能交易系统（Expert Advisor） 。 该系统将精准入场与先进的恢复算法相结合，提供两个独立的工作模式： Sharp 模式 和 Smart 模式 。 系统会根据市场波动性、账户资金以及趋势状况进行动态调整，从而保持稳定的表现和风险控制。 核心交易模式 Sharp 模式 – 精准与速度 • 基于 MACD 趋势变化执行单向交易。 • 内置动态利润保护机制与即时止损逻辑。 • 适合喜欢“一次入场，一次出场”简洁操作的日内交易者。 Smart 模式 – 自适应恢复与目标利润管理 • 采用高级恢复算法，逐步增加仓位以优化收益。 • 支持基于 MACD 或 MACD 背离信号的智能加仓机制。 • 达到预设美元利润目标后，自动关闭全部恢复交易循环。 主要功能特点 • 双模式运行：Sharp（单笔交易）与 Smart（多阶段恢复）。 • 固定手数或基于权益（Equity-Based）自动计算手数。 • 动态追
FREE
Crystal FVG Detector Multitime Frames
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (1)
指标
Crystal FVG Touch Detector – 智能资金概念高级指标 Crystal FVG Touch Detector 是为使用 Smart Money Concepts (SMC) 与 ICT 方法的专业交易者设计的高性能指标。 它能自动检测任何周期或品种的 Fair Value Gaps (FVG)，并通过颜色区域与触碰检测清晰显示在图表上。 采用无重绘算法和高效结构，实时识别机构失衡区间。 主要特点 精准检测多空 FVG 区域。 实时跟踪价格触碰并自动更新。 多时间框架兼容并显示提醒。 自动配色适配深浅主题。 高效、稳定、无延迟。 参数全面可调。 关键词： FVG, 公允价值缺口, Smart Money Concepts, SMC, ICT, 订单块, 不平衡, 流动性, 机构交易, 供需, 不重绘, 成交量价差分析, 市场结构, 结构突破, CHoCH, BOS, 流动性清扫, 外汇指标, 黄金交易, MT5 指标, 剥头皮, 波段交易.
FREE
Crystal Gold Scalper Neural Recovery System
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
专家
CRYSTAL GOLD SCALPER — MT5 智能交易系统（EA） 概述 Crystal Gold Scalper 面向 XAUUSD（黄金） ，提供 Recovery Mode 与 Single Trade Mode 两种执行方式，并带有图表面板便于透明控制。引擎可选用 AI 预测 （LSTM、注意力、情绪）与 置信度过滤 来决定参与与风险管理。不承诺盈利；详见风险提示。 交易模式 Recovery Mode ：多笔自适应策略，基于权益的目标， 可选“阶梯增仓”，神经网络确认，首单可选跟踪止损。 Single Trade Mode ：单笔交易，结合预测与技术过滤；自定义 SL/TP、RR 目标、可选的定时平仓，达到最小浮盈后启用跟踪。 核心能力 预测选项：LSTM/attention/sentiment（可选）， 置信度阈值 （常用 40%–80%）。 基于权益的仓位与回撤保护。 神经型跟踪止损（pip/ATR 变体）。 多经纪商黄金符号：XAUUSD、XAUUSD.m、XAUUSD.c 等。 会话/波动意识与基础点差/延迟检查。 自动保护：周末清仓、符号校验、测试器友
The Real RSI Divergence Hunter
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
指标
The Real RSI – 专业级背离识别指标 概述 The Real RSI 是一款面向专业交易者的 RSI 背离识别指标，旨在以机构级精度识别基于 RSI 的反转和趋势延续信号。 它能够自动检测价格与 RSI 之间的 常规背离 和 隐藏背离 ，并通过智能枢轴逻辑与实时结构验证来确认每一个信号。 该指标以高精度、稳定性和实战性能为目标而设计，在真实市场环境中运行时 无重绘、无信号延迟 。 如果您希望基于这些信号实现自动化交易，可使用以下版本： The Real RSI BOT – Auto Divergence Trading EA 核心功能 1. 自动背离检测 • 自动识别常规与隐藏背离，支持多空两种结构。 • 适用于所有时间周期及品种，包括外汇、黄金、指数与加密货币。 • 同时识别反转型与趋势延续型结构。 2. 智能枢轴识别系统 • 通过左右柱逻辑自动定位高概率拐点。 • 可调节最小与最大枢轴间距，提升精确度与计算效率。 • 非重绘算法，仅基于已确认的枢轴生成信号。 3. 实时与历史扫描引擎 • 渐进式历史加载算法，提升图表响应速度。 • 实时扫描新K线，确保信号即时更新。 •
FREE
Crystal Smart Volume MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
指标
Crystal Smart Volume 概述 Crystal Smart Volume 是一款专为 MT4 平台开发的高级成交量与 Delta 分析指标，用于揭示隐藏在普通价格波动背后的机构交易活动。 它结合了 Smart Money Concepts (SMC) 、 Volume Spread Analysis (VSA) 和 Delta 逻辑 ，以同时分析价格与成交量的行为。 该指标能够识别关键市场事件，例如 Buying Climax（买入高潮） 、 Selling Climax（卖出高潮） 、 Weak Candles（弱势蜡烛） 以及 High-Volume Reversals（高成交量反转） ，帮助交易者精确捕捉市场的潜在转折点。 系统内置 TBR（Trap Break Reversal） 、 STBR（Sweep Trap Break Reversal） 与 EVR（Engulf Volume Reversal） 等反转形态识别模块，同时包含专业的六色成交量柱状图和实时 Delta 计算。 该指标拥有简洁直观的图形界面与极低的 CPU 占用率，非常适合专业日内交易员及依
FREE
Crystal MTF Candle Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (1)
实用工具
Crystal MTF Candle Pro – Professional Multi-Timeframe Analysis Tool Overview Crystal MTF Candle Pro is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to provide direct visualization of higher timeframe candles on the current chart. The tool overlays selected higher timeframe candles with precise countdown timers, allowing traders to monitor live candle development without switching charts. This indicator is optimized for multi-timeframe (MTF) analysis, offering professional styling, custo
FREE
Auto Candle Sequence Counter
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (1)
指标
Auto Candle Sequence Counter – MT5指标 概述 Auto Candle Sequence Counter 是一款专业的 MetaTrader 5 指标，可以自动检测并标记连续的多头/空头K线序列。该工具提供实时可视化、统计和提醒，帮助交易者快速分析价格动能和趋势。 主要功能 检测2–7根连续K线（看涨或看跌）。 实时信号，无遗漏。 Doji检测（灵敏度0.01–0.10可调）。 过滤弱势/噪音K线。 专业可视化（绿色=看涨序列，红色=看跌序列，黄色=Doji）。 实时统计面板：多头/空头序列数量。 报警系统：弹窗、声音、推送通知。 优势 快速识别趋势延续或动能衰竭。 与供需、支撑/阻力、SMC结合使用。 适合剥头皮、波段和日内交易。 节省时间，不再手动数K线。 参数设置 序列阈值：2–7根K线。 回溯范围：50–500根。 Doji灵敏度：0.01–0.10。 主题：黑/白背景。 提醒：弹窗、声音、推送。 兼容性 平台: MetaTrader 5 市场: 外汇、黄金、指数、股票、大宗商品、加密货币 时间周期: 所有 (M1–MN1) 免责声明 该指
FREE
Dynamic CCI
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
指标
CCI with Dynamic OSB Zones The CCI indicator you have been using is broken. Not because of the formula — because of the fixed levels. Every market condition is different. A reading of +150 in a low-volatility pair is extreme. The same reading in a trending, high-volatility session is completely normal. Yet every standard CCI indicator treats both situations identically. Crystal AI Systems built this indicator to fix that problem permanently. Two Modes. One Indicator. Full Market Coverage. This i
FREE
Export History Data to CSV
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (1)
实用工具
Crystal AI Data Extractor — Get Clean MT5 Data Into Excel or Python in One Click If you have ever tried to pull historical data out of MetaTrader 5 and ended up with a messy file where everything lands in one column — this tool is for you. Crystal AI Data Extractor does one job and does it properly: it takes your MT5 chart data and saves it as a clean, properly separated CSV file that opens correctly in Excel, Python, or any other tool you use. No more copying and pasting from the terminal. No m
FREE
Crystal Cross Sync
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
实用工具
Crystal Cross Sync Advanced MT5 Chart Synchronization & Backtesting Engine Crystal Cross Sync is a high-performance MetaTrader 5 utility designed to transform the way traders analyze, replay, and synchronize market data. Built specifically for serious MT5 traders, this tool delivers ultra-fast chart synchronization, automatic time alignment, precision zoom control, and structured backtesting assistance — all in one optimized engine. This is not an indicator. This is a professional chart control
FREE
Crystal CopyCat Ultimate Trade Copier
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
3 (1)
实用工具
Crystal Copycat ULTIMATE v4.00 – 专业 MT5 交易复制工具 概述 Crystal Copycat ULTIMATE v4.00 是一款高性能 MetaTrader 5 交易复制器，可 实现不同账户与经纪商之间的超高速、可靠复制。系统通过 MT5 本地公共文件 夹运行，无需 DLL 或 API ，适合 VPS 与多 账户环境。 核心功能 双模式 ： MASTER: 广播 订单、修改与关闭。 SLAVE: 即 时执行并带风险控制。 智能 仓位缩放 ：固定手数、 资金比例、基于风险百分比。 风险管理 ：最大回撤保 护、资金监控、单笔风险控制、基于 SL 的 计算。 订单覆盖 ：市价、挂 单、修改、删除、 CLOSE_ALL 。 符号映射 ：自 动 / 手 动支持（如 XAUUSD=XAUUSD.r ）。 文件通信 ：基于本地文件 夹，无需 DLL 和 API 。 可 视化面板 ： 实时显示交易状态、风险、错误。 应用场景 多 终端复制交易。 Prop Firm 账户管理。 信号提供。 多 经纪商环境。 亮点 支持跨 经纪商复制。 支持市价与挂 单。 兼容
FREE
Crystal Volatility Monitor Spike Detection
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
指标
Volatility Monitor – 实时波动检测指标 概述 Volatility Monitor 是一款轻量级且专业的 MT5 指标，用于跟踪突发价格波动并实时提醒交易者。无论您交易外汇、黄金、日元货币对还是加密货币，该工具都能通过 ATR 自动检测或手动点数阈值提供清晰的市场波动信号。 它会在图表上直接标记蜡烛，并发送渐进式提醒，帮助交易者快速应对行情波动、新闻事件和突破行情。 主要功能 实时波动检测 – 即时识别市场波动。 灵活的检测模式 – ATR 自动模式或手动点数模式。 渐进式提醒 – 声音提示 (1–3 次)，弹窗通知和推送提醒。 智能蜡烛标记 – 彩色圆点 (黄色/橙色/红色) 标示不同波动强度。 自动适配颜色 – 自动识别深色或浅色图表背景。 内置仪表盘 – 显示实时蜡烛范围、ATR 值、波动百分比及历史峰值。 通用支持 – 兼容外汇、黄金、日元货币对和加密货币。 输入与设置 检测模式: ATR 自动或手动点数。 历史回溯: 自定义分析蜡烛数量。 标记设置: 启用/禁用标记，选择大小和颜色模式。 提醒: 启用声音、弹窗、推送提醒。 仪表盘: 可调整位置，实时显示波
FREE
Live Price With PNL
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
实用工具
实时价格和总利润显示指标 完美适用于实盘交易和屏幕分享 专为日内交易者、剥头皮交易者和实时交易直播会话设计 这个专业指标直接在您的图表上提供实时价格显示和综合利润跟踪 - 对于高频交易和实时交易广播至关重要。 核心功能 实时价格显示 每秒更新实时买价 所有品种类型的专业格式化 黄金/XAU的特殊格式化 大型清晰显示，完美适合屏幕分享 日内交易决策的即时价格更新 综合利润跟踪 来自交易历史的账户总利润 交易平仓时的实时利润更新 自定义额外利润金额 包含佣金和库存费 带正负指标的专业利润格式化 性能优化 智能缓存系统 - 最小CPU使用 1秒更新间隔 - 闪电般快速 高效的基于定时器的更新 实时交易监控 专业错误处理 高级自定义 可调节字体名称和大小 盈亏自定义颜色 图表上任意位置的灵活定位 专业角落锚定 关键词： 实时价格显示，实时利润追踪器，交易利润指标，账户监视器，日内交易工具，剥头皮指标，直播显示，屏幕分享工具，高频交易，外汇指标，黄金价格显示，利润计算器，实时更新，实时图表显示，交易表现监视器，MT5指标，MetaTrader 5工具
FREE
News With Sessions
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
实用工具
News With Sessions Professional Session Tracker with Integrated Economic Calendar for MT5 News With Sessions is a professional trading intelligence indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines live market session tracking with the MT5 economic calendar on a single chart. It shows when institutional sessions are active and which news events are driving price , without external websites, manual time-zone work, or extra tools. Built for traders who rely on time, liquidity, and fundamentals , this indic
Crystal Trade Manager Pro MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
实用工具
Crystal Trade Manager PRO – 高级 MT4 风险与交易控制系统 免费版： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150632 概述 Crystal Trade Manager PRO（CTM）是一款为 MetaTrader 4 打造的完整专业级风险管理与交易控制工具。 它专为需要严格执行、稳定风险保护和智能自动化的交易者而设计。 系统可全面管理风险、保护账户权益、执行每日限制、自动设置 SL/TP，并提供专业级的一键式快速交易面板。 非常适合参与 prop firm 挑战、日内交易、剥头皮交易以及专业资金管理的交易者。 同时提供完整的 MT5 版本。 核心亮点功能 1. 高级风险与回撤保护 支持每日回撤限制 1%–70% 。 一旦达到回撤上限，系统将立即平掉 所有仓位 。 可选：突破后自动删除 所有挂单 。 每日锁仓模式：当天达到限制后阻止新下单，次日自动恢复。 完全符合各大 prop firm 的规则与要求。 2. 日内盈利与亏损目标自动化 可设置每日 盈利目标 与 亏损限制 （账户货币，例如 USD）。 达到任何目
Crystal CopyCat Pro Trade Copier
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
实用工具
Crystal Copycat – MT5 Trade Copier Pro (Local + Online) OVERVIEW Crystal Copycat ULTIMATE HYBRID  is a professional MT5 trade copier designed for prop accounts, money managers, and signal providers who need both ultra-fast local copying and flexible online distribution. It supports 2 engines in one EA: Local File Engine – copies trades between MT5 terminals on the same PC/VPS using the MT5 Common folder (no DLLs, no external web APIs). Online Telegram Engine – sends master trades to a Telegram b
Live Price With PNL MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
实用工具
实时价格和总利润显示指标 专业交易者、日内交易者和直播者的终极实时交易伴侣 通过这个强大的指标改变您的交易体验，它直接在您的图表上显示实时买价和综合利润跟踪。专为高频交易环境和实时交易广播而设计。 核心功能 实时价格显示 每秒更新买价，具有专业格式 黄金/XAU和所有主要品种类型的特殊格式 大型清晰显示，完美适合屏幕分享和直播 自动品种位数检测，精确价格呈现 综合利润跟踪 从完整交易历史计算账户总利润 交易平仓时实时利润更新 可自定义的额外利润金额 可选的佣金和库存费包含 专业利润格式，清晰的正负指标 性能优化 智能缓存系统，最小CPU使用 1秒更新间隔，闪电般响应速度 高效的基于定时器的更新，平稳运行 实时交易监控和自动缓存刷新 专业错误处理和验证 高级自定义 显示设置 所有文本元素的可调字体名称和大小 盈亏和价格显示的自定义色彩方案 图表上任意位置的灵活定位 专业角落锚定，精确距离控制 适合专业交易者 日内交易 快速剥头皮决策的即时价格可见性 活跃交易会话期间的实时利润意识 清洁、非侵入性图表显示 技术规格 通用兼容性 所有品种类型：外汇、黄金、指数、加密货币 所有时间框架从M1
FREE
Crystal Dashboard
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
实用工具
Crystal Profit Dashboard – Real-Time MT5 Account Performance Utility Overview Crystal Profit Dashboard is a lightweight MetaTrader 5 utility that provides real-time profit and loss monitoring directly on the chart. It offers a clean, modern dashboard interface that updates account performance without clutter, allowing traders to focus on execution while keeping essential metrics visible. Designed for scalpers, intraday traders, and swing traders, this tool provides accurate floating profit/los
FREE
Crystal Trade Manager Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
实用工具
Crystal Trade Manager – Advanced MT5 Risk and Trade Control Utility Overview Crystal Trade Manager (CTM) is a professional MetaTrader 5 utility designed for risk management, trade automation, and instant execution control. It provides traders with an integrated system for protecting equity, managing daily drawdowns, controlling lot sizes, and applying automation features such as automatic SL/TP, break-even, and trailing stop. The tool is suitable for manual traders, prop-firm challenge particip
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Ba Hưng
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Ba Hưng 2026.05.23 15:27 
 

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