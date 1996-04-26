Mother Candle Insidebar as Supply and Demand MT4

Mother Candle Inside Bar - Advanced Supply and Demand System

Mastering price action has never been this simple. The Mother Candle Inside Bar is a powerful, fully automated charting tool specifically designed to locate high-probability Supply and Demand zones using proven Inside Bar formations.

The Problem Most traders struggle in the market because their analysis is subjective and inconsistent. You likely spend hours staring at charts, manually drawing support and resistance lines, trying to guess where the major market reversals will happen. Human error, screen fatigue, and emotional bias often lead to poorly drawn zones, resulting in trapped entries and unnecessary losses. Furthermore, it is physically impossible to monitor the markets all day. How many times have you missed a massive, highly profitable breakout just because you stepped away from your computer?

The Solution The Mother Candle Inside Bar indicator removes the guesswork and completely automates your technical analysis. By mathematically identifying valid Mother Candle and Inside Bar price action patterns, it instantly maps out the exact Supply and Demand zones where institutional money and market makers are accumulating their orders. You no longer have to draw zones manually. The indicator highlights these critical reversal and continuation areas for you, allowing you to trade alongside the smart money with absolute confidence.

Core Features

Automated Zone Detection Instantly plots highly accurate Supply, Demand, Support, and Resistance zones directly on your chart. It identifies the true origin of market momentum based on pure price action.

Smart Zone Mitigation Keep your charts clean and relevant. The indicator tracks price movements and automatically identifies when a zone has been tested or broken. It will gracefully change the color of mitigated zones or remove them entirely, ensuring you only focus on fresh, tradeable areas.

Dynamic Range Filters Take total control over your setups. You can set the exact minimum and maximum pip ranges for the zones across every single timeframe, from the 1-minute chart all the way to the Monthly chart. This allows you to filter out market noise and only trade the setups that meet your strict criteria.

Real-Time Alerts and Notifications Never miss a prime trading opportunity again. The indicator pushes instant popup alerts on your MetaTrader terminal and sends notifications directly to your Telegram app the moment a new high-probability zone is formed.

Complete Visual Customization Tailor the indicator to your exact preferences. You have full control over the colors of active zones, tested zones, and display overlaps, ensuring it blends perfectly with your personal charting template.

Who is this indicator for? Whether you are a fast-paced scalper looking for quick reactions on the lower timeframes, or a patient swing trader targeting massive moves on the Daily charts, this tool adapts seamlessly to your strategy. It is the ultimate utility for Smart Money Concepts, pure Price Action, and dedicated Supply and Demand traders.

Stop second-guessing your analysis and start trading with institutional precision. Equip your MetaTrader 4 platform with the Mother Candle Inside Bar indicator today and transform the way you see the market.

ATTENTION! Download the free demo before purchasing. Backtesting is mandatory before trading on a REAL account.


--- MT5 Version is here ---
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175254


SUPPORT & REVIEWS 

Your success is my priority. If you love this product, I would greatly appreciate a 5-star review! If you need any assistance with setup or have feature requests, please send me a direct message before leaving feedback. I am always here to help.

Subscribe to TradingLabs ID Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tradinglabsid

Check out all my premium trading tools: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/suhendrawan/seller 

Contact me for fast support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/suhendrawan


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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
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Linear Trend Predictor
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Linear Trend Predictor - Трендовый индикатор сочетающий в себе точки для входа и линии поддержки направления. Работает по принципу пробития ценового канала High/Low. Алгоритм индикатора фильтрует рыночный шум, учитывает волатильность и рыночную динамику. Возможности индикатора Методами сглаживания показывает рыночную тенденцию и точки входа для открытия ордеров BUY или SELL. Подходит для определения краткосрочных и долгосрочных движений рынка, анализируя графики на любых таймфреймах. Адаптивн
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Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Master the market rhythm with the Advanced Market Sessions indicator. Timing is everything in trading. Knowing exactly when major financial centers open and close is the key to understanding market volatility, liquidity, and directional bias. This indicator gives you crystal-clear visibility into the three major trading sessions: Asia, London, and New York. By automatically mapping the exact High and Low of each session in real-time, this tool empowers you to trade with true institutional contex
FREE
Change In State Delivery MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Change In State Delivery (CISD) Indicator - ICT Concepts Stop guessing market reversals and start trading with the true algorithmic shift in price action. The   Change In State Delivery (CISD)   indicator is a premium charting tool meticulously designed for traders who utilize Inner Circle Trader (ICT) and Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Discounted   Price   $50  !!     Secure your lifetime access   now   before it switches to   subscription-only ! This tool is the definitive edge you need to pinpoi
Fair Value Gap or Imbalance Zone MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Fair Value Gap (FVG) & Inversion Fair Value Gap (iFVG) – TradingLabs ID In the ICT (Inner Circle Trader) and Smart Money Concepts (SMC) methodology, a Fair Value Gap (FVG)—also known as an Imbalance—occurs when the price moves with extreme momentum, leaving behind a void of liquidity. These unfilled gaps act as magnets for future price action, making them the most high-probability retracement and entry zones for professional traders. Discounted   Price   $50  !!     Secure your lifetime access  
Engulfing Zone as Supply and Demand MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Engulfing Zone as Supply and Demand MT5 Engulfing Zone Pro as Supply and Demand   is a professional-grade analytical tool designed specifically for traders who utilize institutional trading mechanics, Smart Money Concepts (SMC), and the proven Sam Seiden Supply and Demand methodology. This indicator completely removes human subjectivity by automatically detecting, scoring, and drawing high-probability supply and demand zones based on precise engulfing candlestick formations. Discounted   Price  
ORB Opening Range Breakout MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Master the Market Open with the Ultimate Opening Range Breakout (ORB) Indicator for MT5! The Opening Range Breakout (ORB) is one of the most powerful and time-tested day trading strategies used by professional traders worldwide. This indicator completely automates the process of identifying, mapping, and tracking the opening ranges for the three major forex sessions (Asian, London, and New York), giving you a massive edge in catching explosive daily moves. For Free EA ORB Download Here : https:/
Quasimodo QM Level
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Quasimodo (QM) Level MT4 – Advanced SNR & SMC Indicator Unlock the most powerful reversal pattern in Price Action with mathematical precision. Say goodbye to fakeouts and cluttered charts! The Quasimodo (QM) pattern—also known as the Over & Under pattern—is universally respected as one of the highest-probability setups in Supply & Demand (SND), Smart Money Concepts (SMC), and traditional Price Action. However, identifying a genuine QM pattern manually is highly subjective and often leads to fall
Mother Candle Insidebar as Supply and Demand MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Mother Candle Inside Bar - Advanced Supply and Demand System Mastering price action has never been this simple. The Mother Candle Inside Bar is a powerful, fully automated charting tool specifically designed to locate high-probability Supply and Demand zones using proven Inside Bar formations. The Problem Most traders struggle in the market because their analysis is subjective and inconsistent . You likely spend hours staring at charts, manually drawing support and resistance lines, trying to gu
Water Mark Pro MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
TradingView Style Chart Watermark Transform your MetaTrader 5 charts to look as elegant and professional as TradingView. Are you tired of the default, plain look of MetaTrader? WaterMark MT5 is a lightweight, fully customizable indicator designed to enhance your charting experience by adding sleek, modern watermarks directly to your trading terminal. This indicator bridges the visual gap between standard MetaTrader charts and premium web based charting platforms. It allows you to display the cur
FREE
Quick Drawing
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Quick Drawing MT5 - The Ultimate One-Click Charting Tool (100% FREE) Are you tired of constantly navigating through default MetaTrader 5 menus just to draw a simple rectangle or trendline? For traders who rely on precision and speed—especially Price Action, Smart Money Concepts (SMC), Inner Circle Trader (ICT), Supply & Demand (SND), and Support & Resistance (SNR) traders—every second counts. Marking your charts should be seamless, not a chore. Quick Drawing is a lightweight, highly customizable
FREE
External Range Liquidity MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
External Range Liquidity - Market Structure Mapper Objectively reading market structure is the foundation of any successful trading strategy. However, manually identifying Swing Highs/Lows, Higher Highs (HH), or Lower Lows (LL) is often subjective and confusing, especially for developing traders. The External Range Liquidity indicator is your complete solution. This tool automatically detects and labels these crucial market structure points directly on your MT5 chart. It provides you with a clea
FREE
CandleTimer Countdown MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Candle Timer Countdown (CTC) – Minimalist & Precise Candle Timer Candle Timer Countdown (CTC) is a lightweight and non-intrusive MetaTrader indicator that displays the remaining time of the current candlestick on your chart. Designed with simplicity and clarity in mind, this tool helps traders stay aware of candle closures without cluttering the chart. Key Features: Real-Time Candle Countdown Always know how many seconds are left before the current candle closes – works on all timeframes. Minima
FREE
Quick Drawing MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Quick Drawing MT4 - The Ultimate One-Click Charting Tool (100% FREE) Are you tired of constantly navigating through default MetaTrader 4 menus just to draw a simple rectangle or trendline?   For traders who rely on precision and speed—especially Price Action, Smart Money Concepts (SMC), Inner Circle Trader (ICT), Supply & Demand (SND), and Support & Resistance (SNR) traders—every second counts. Marking your charts should be seamless, not a chore. Quick Drawing   is a lightweight, highly customiz
FREE
AIO Concept SMC MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Elevate Your Trading with the Ultimate Institutional Master System This all-in-one indicator displays the real-time market algorithm.   Step into the world of institutional trading with the most comprehensive Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT tool available on the market. Instead of cluttering your chart with multiple heavy indicators, we have engineered the core institutional trading methodologies into one powerful, ultra-lightweight, and fully interactive master system. Whether you are a day
Market Session MT4 by TradingLabs ID
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Master the market rhythm with the Advanced Market Sessions indicator. Timing is everything in trading. Knowing exactly when major financial centers open and close is the key to understanding market volatility, liquidity, and directional bias. This indicator gives you crystal-clear visibility into the three major trading sessions: Asia, London, and New York. By automatically mapping the exact High and Low of each session in real-time, this tool empowers you to trade with true institutional contex
FREE
Custom Candle Mt5
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Custom Candle – Multi-Timeframe Visualization Analyzing multiple timeframes is essential for accurate trading decisions, but switching between charts can be inconvenient and inefficient. The Custom Candle indicator solves this problem by overlaying higher-timeframe (HTF) candles directly onto your lower-timeframe (LTF) chart. This allows you to see the bigger picture at a glance, align with the higher trend, and improve trade accuracy—without leaving your current chart. Key Features Multi-Timefr
FREE
External Range Liquidity MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
External Range Liquidity - Market Structure Mapper Objectively reading market structure is the foundation of any successful trading strategy. However, manually identifying Swing Highs/Lows, Higher Highs (HH), or Lower Lows (LL) is often subjective and confusing, especially for developing traders. The External Range Liquidity indicator is your complete solution. This tool automatically detects and labels these crucial market structure points directly on your MT4 chart. It provides you with a clea
FREE
AIO Concept SMC MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Elevate Your Trading with the Ultimate Institutional Master System This all-in-one indicator displays the real-time market algorithm.   Step into the world of institutional trading with the most comprehensive Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT tool available on the market. Instead of cluttering your chart with multiple heavy indicators, we have engineered the core institutional trading methodologies into one powerful, ultra-lightweight, and fully interactive master system. Whether you are a day
Draw On Liquidity MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Draw On Liquidity (DOL) – PDHL, PWHL & Kill Zones Liquidity levels often act as magnets for price movement. The highs and lows of the previous day (PDHL) and week (PWHL) are key reference points where stop orders and institutional activity tend to cluster. Identifying these levels manually is time-consuming and prone to error. The Draw On Liquidity (DOL) indicator automatically plots these essential levels on your chart and highlights high-probability trading windows through session kill zones.
FREE
Draw On Liquidity MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Draw On Liquidity (DOL) – PDHL, PWHL & Kill Zones Liquidity levels often act as magnets for price movement. The highs and lows of the previous day (PDHL) and week (PWHL) are key reference points where stop orders and institutional activity tend to cluster. Identifying these levels manually is time-consuming and prone to error. The Draw On Liquidity (DOL) indicator automatically plots these essential levels on your chart and highlights high-probability trading windows through session kill zones.
FREE
ORB Opening Range Breakout MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Master the Market Open with the Ultimate Opening Range Breakout (ORB) Indicator for MT4! The   Opening Range Breakout (ORB)   is one of the most powerful and time-tested day trading strategies used by professional traders worldwide. This indicator completely automates the process of identifying, mapping, and tracking the opening ranges for the three major forex sessions (Asian, London, and New York), giving you a massive edge in catching explosive daily moves. For Free EA ORB Download Here   :  
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