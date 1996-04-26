Abiroid Genesis Matrix Scanner MT4

Full detailed blogpost is here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/770442


Abiroid Genesis Matrix Scanner: Complete User Guide

This strategy uses four complementary indicators working together to identify trend momentum: TVI, CCI, T3, GannHiLo

and when all four agree, the signal carries considerably more weight than any single indicator could on its own.

This scanner takes that concept and applies it across multiple pairs and timeframes simultaneously, surfacing only the moments worth paying attention to.


Feature Overview

  • Displays the state of all four Genesis Matrix indicators as color-coded squares
  • "%" readout showing how many of the four indicators are in agreement
  • Signal type label that distinguishes a fresh signal, an ageing signal, and a stale one
  • Optional Dragon Filter: an EMA-channel trend filter that must agree before a signal is considered valid
  • MA Stack trend arrows showing whether the moving average stack on the current timeframe and its higher timeframes are aligned
  • Pullback-aware entry detection: the scanner watches for recent market hesitation before flagging an entry opportunity
  • Power Breakout detection: identifies institutional momentum through key price levels ($00, 25, 50, 75 pip levels)
  • 24/7 operation with spread guard: automatically skips pairs exceeding maximum spread threshold
  • HTF (Higher Timeframe) trend display: shows MA direction for up to two higher timeframes per cell
  • Fully configurable indicator periods (TVI, CCI, T3, Gann, Dragon)
  • Three matching modes: require all four to agree, any three, or any two

How it Works:

The four indicators used here are:

  1. TVI (Tick Volume Index): measures whether buying or selling volume is dominating
  2. CCI (Commodity Channel Index): measures how far price has moved relative to its average, identifying momentum
  3. T3 (Triple Exponential Moving Average): a smooth, responsive trend line that shows whether price is generally rising or falling
  4. Gann HiLo Activator: a channel-based indicator that flips direction when price breaks out of a moving average channel built on highs and lows

Each of these produces a directional verdict: bullish, bearish, or neutral. The scanner adds them up and shows you the result visually as colored squares in the dashboard.

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Индикаторы
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
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Linear Trend Predictor
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Linear Trend Predictor - Трендовый индикатор сочетающий в себе точки для входа и линии поддержки направления. Работает по принципу пробития ценового канала High/Low. Алгоритм индикатора фильтрует рыночный шум, учитывает волатильность и рыночную динамику. Возможности индикатора Методами сглаживания показывает рыночную тенденцию и точки входа для открытия ордеров BUY или SELL. Подходит для определения краткосрочных и долгосрочных движений рынка, анализируя графики на любых таймфреймах. Адаптивн
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5 (4)
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Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
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5 (1)
Индикаторы
Read detailed blogpost with screenshots here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/771070 What Is "Last Time Here"? Every price move in the market has happened before — or something very similar to it has. "Last Time Here" is an indicator for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 that asks a simple question: the last time price was in this exact zone, what did it do next? The indicator identifies the current active ZigZag leg — the most recent swing move from the last confirmed low to the last confirmed
FREE
Abiroid Volatility Cloud MT5
Abir Pathak
Индикаторы
Features at a Glance Multi-Band System: 4 bands above and below a center line, creating 9 distinct layers ALMA-Based Center Line: Smooth, responsive moving average that filters noise effectively Volatility Bands: Automatically adjusts to market volatility using Standard Deviation Keltner Channel Integration: Blends ATR-based channels with standard deviation for robust band placement Alert System: Get notified when price crosses key band levels Read in detail with screenshots in blogpost: https:
FREE
Abiroid GMA Scalper Arrow
Abir Pathak
Индикаторы
Features: 1- Get OB/OS Levels from Golden MA Levels 2- Wait for Buy/Sell Start Level Cross 3- Optional: Should price cross Mid Level in earlier bars 4- Optional: Crossing bar High/Medium Volume 5- Optional: MA Stacked to check up/down trend for current TF 6- Optional: NRTR higher timeframes aligned Check Detailed blog post explained: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758457 Levels with Buffers available here: Golden MA Levels Indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119515 Note: Arr
FREE
Abiroid MA Stack
Abir Pathak
4.6 (5)
Индикаторы
Moving Average Rainbow Stack: Free: Single Currency & Single Timeframe MA Stack Very useful for finding current and higher timeframe trends. Best suited for long term trend based trading. Use fewer MAs for quick scalping. And not suitable during low volatility. Only use during high volatility and steady trending markets. Use this to enhance your existing Trend based strategies to find best trends. Read detailed description https://abiroid.com/product/abiroid-ma-stack Available MTF and Scanner v
FREE
Abiroid Slopes Histogram
Abir Pathak
Индикаторы
Abiroid Multi Slope indicator allows you to calculate a Slope Histogram for any line of any indicator . Histogram is for 1 slope line only, but slope values can be calculated for 3 lines total. To have multiple histograms, add as many Slope indicators for custom indicators as you like on chart. You just need to provide the Indicator name, buffer value, slope's period and max number of bars back. By default it has slope calculation for TDI_v4.ex4 indicator. There is no way to specify parameters f
FREE
Abiroid Simple Semafor Scanner
Abir Pathak
4.5 (2)
Индикаторы
Description This scanner uses 3LZZ TRO ex4 and scans for Semafors at given “Shift” bar. Scanner Detailed Settings: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747456 Other Settings: Set Periods for Semafor 1,2,3 Set alerts on/off for Semafor 1,2,3 Shift bar (Bar on which semafor is scanned) Refresh After Ticks (Number of ticks when dash is refreshed) This scanner is pretty simplistic version. And a more detailed version with a different strategy is available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product
FREE
Abiroid Slope MA
Abir Pathak
4.67 (3)
Индикаторы
Features: - Moving Average Slope for Max Past Bars - Slope Period - Slope Thresholds - Multiple Slope Type options - See slope visually as a histogram - Info Panel Show/Hide Slope Calculations and Types: The slope value is calculated using the Slope Period. Suppose Period is 5, it will check the MA value for bar (x) and bar (x+5). And find the slope angle between them. Read detailed description about Slope Types and Settings here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747651
FREE
EMA Multi meter
Abir Pathak
4.92 (13)
Индикаторы
How the Indicator Works: This is a Multi-timeframe MA multimeter indicator which studies if price is above or below a particular EMA range and shows Red/Green/Yellow signals. Red: Price Below EMA range Green: Price above range Yellow: Price within range Indicator Properties: EMA Settings: - Default Period is 200. You can change all MA Settings like Period, MA Method (SMA, EMA, etc) or MA Applied Price (Close, Open, etc). - EMA Range list is a comma separated value list for different timeframes
FREE
Abiroid GMMA Trend Scanner Dashboard
Abir Pathak
4.5 (4)
Индикаторы
Features: - Current TF GMMA Cross and Trend (Mandatory Check.. G-Up/G-Down) - HTF GMMA Trend Check (Optional.. slanting arrow) - TDI or NRTR Trend Check (Optional.. diamond) Read post for detailed description and downloading extra indicators: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758264 Scanner: This is a Dashboard Scanner for finding good trades using the GMMA method as base and TDI method for trend verification. All buttons for all Pairs and Timeframes are clickable and will change the chart f
TDI Scanner Dashboard
Abir Pathak
5 (9)
Индикаторы
TDI Multi Timeframe Scanner: This Dashboard indicator uses the TDI (Trader's Dynamic Index) Indicator to find best trades. Read detailed How to Use Guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758252 Extra indicators also available in above post. Checks for: - SharkFin Pattern Free indicator for SharkFin: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/42405/ - TDI Trend: Strong/Weak Trend Up/Down - TDI Signal: Strong/Medium/Weak Signal for Buy/Sell - Consolidation - Overbought/Oversold - Volatility Ban
Best Heiken Ashi VQZZ Scanner Dashboard
Abir Pathak
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Scanner Dashboard for Best Heiken Ashi VQZZ Arrows Indicator here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/45900 Check out this post for detailed description on How To Use All Indicator extras and template: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758259 Please note that if you are using too many pairs/timeframes, then VQZZ calculations might slow down the dashboard. So be careful not to use too many VQZZ Higher timeframes if you are using too many pairs. Also, VQZZ is based on higher timeframes. e.g
Abiroid ProfitPercent Arrows Stoch Ichimoku
Abir Pathak
Индикаторы
Abiroid Profit Percent Series 1: Arrows Indicator Stochastic Ichimoku with ATR Get the Scanner for free. For getting Profit Percentages for Multiple Timeframes and Multiple Pairs. And read detailed description about this indicator and all the settings here. And get extra Indicators, Templates and settings for download: https://abiroid.com/product/profit-percent-stoch-ichimoku-with-atr Watch the tutorial video here: https://youtu.be/C45-9kWPE2Q About The Strategy: This strategy has 3 main par
Abiroid ProfitPercent Arrows MA Confluence
Abir Pathak
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Profit Percent Series 2 The scanner dashboard available here (for  Free) : And read detailed information about MA Confluence here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747474 Here's a post about Common Settings for all Profit Percent Series Indicators: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747456 Strategy: Main Signal Indicators (Any One): MA Cross (In-built) or Hull, OBV Cross, Heiken Ashi Cross Validation Indicators (Preferably less than 3): OBV (with Min Distance), Heiken Ashi, ADX, SuperTren
Abiroid COG Slope
Abir Pathak
Индикаторы
This is a slope indicator for COG (Center of Gravity) indicator.   Download extra COG Indicators and read detailed description and strategy here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759120 Description: You can set the Slope Threshold for indicating Buy/Sell heightened levels. In the above Image the Threshold is set to 0, because of that all Bullish slope is Green and Bearish is Red. Suppose we set Threshold to -10 and 10, then this is what we get: And also set Slope Period. Default is 5, which
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