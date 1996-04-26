Auto Elliott Engine

Auto Elliott Engine

The Auto Elliott Engine is a tool designed for MetaTrader 4 that automates the identification, decomposition, and projection of price structures based on the Elliott Wave Theory.

Powered by a pattern-recognition engine, this indicator processes price action to identify market configurations, translating data into structured scenarios.

Key Features

  • Multi-Degree Recognition: Analyzes price action across multiple fractal levels. From higher degrees, such as Supercycle or Cycle, down to minor structures.

  • Pattern Decoder: Identifies impulsive formations (Standard Impulses, Contractive/Expanding Diagonals) and corrective patterns (Simple and Complex Zig-Zags, Regular/Expanded Flats, Triangles, and WXY/WXYXZ Combinations).

  • Fibonacci Projections: The system projects retracement and extension zones on the chart based on the active wave. The interface allows for toggling between visualizing key areas of the last wave or a mapping of all calculated ranges.

  • Scoring System: Each suggested count undergoes a qualification process. If a structure shows anomalies or exceeds the margins of classic Elliott behavior, such as excessive retracements or unusual proportions, the engine assigns penalties to prioritize others counts that adhere to classic wave theory.

  • Control Panel: Includes an interactive "Auto EW" panel to analyze, navigate, and review alternative count options within the main workspace.

Ideal For

Technical market analysts and price-action specialists who seek to assist their wave counting and automate the mapping of price expansions and contractions.

Important Note: This indicator does not take into account all Elliott Wave guidelines; for example, it does not include "The Right Look".

How to Use

  • Start the Analysis: Click the "Start" button to select the starting point of the wave count. This should be an extreme point from which the count originates.

  • Historical Range: We recommend selecting a range of 100 to 200 historical bars. Calculating the wave structure is resource-intensive; while you can experiment with a larger historical range, please be aware that processing times will increase. If you require analysis over a larger historical range, we recommend switching to higher timeframes.

  • Run the Count: Click the "Auto EW" button to execute the count within your selected range.

  • Manage Projections: You can toggle the visual projections by clicking the "Proj: ON / Proj: OFF" button.

  • Navigation: Use the "[ + ]" and "[ - ]" buttons on the interface to expand or collapse the list of alternative wave counts.

By default, the indicator is not configured to perform a count automatically as soon as it is loaded onto the chart. It works best when the user selects the range they want the indicator to process and then clicks "Auto EW".


Рекомендуем также
Pro Exponential Trend Histogram m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
Индикатор Crypto_Forex "Pro Exponential Trend Histogram" для MT4, без перерисовки. - Индикатор Pro Exponential Trend Histogram очень эффективен для определения тренда. - Лучший способ его использования — сочетание с уровнями поддержки/сопротивления и техникой повторного тестирования (см. изображения): - Как только индикатор обнаружит новый тренд, найдите локальный уровень поддержки/сопротивления и разместите там соответствующий отложенный ордер, ожидая повторного тестирования этой зоны. - Если
Advanced Chart Patterns Tracker
Elmira Memish
5 (3)
Индикаторы
NO REPAINT ADVANCED CHART PATTERN INDICATOR By definition, a price ( chart)  pattern is a recognizable configuration of price movement that is identified using a series of  trendlines  and/or curves. When a price pattern signals a change in trend direction, it is known as a reversal pattern; a continuation pattern occurs when the trend continues in its existing direction following a brief pause. Advanced Chart Pattern Tracker is designed to find the MOST ACCURATE patterns. A special script is a
Pivot levels Auto V1
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Индикаторы
What Is a Pivot Point? A pivot point is a technical analysis indicator, or calculations, used to determine the overall trend of the market over different time frames. The pivot point itself is simply the average of the intraday high and low, and the closing price from the previous trading day. On the subsequent day, trading above the pivot point is thought to indicate ongoing bullish sentiment, while trading below the pivot point indicates bearish sentimen How to Use Pivot Points The very ess
ROC acceleration deceleration indicator MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Индикаторы
ROC acceleration-deceleration is the manual system for medium-term scalping. Indicator based on custom ROC system which defines bullish/bearish market and especially  acceleration-deceleration of tendention in the market's main direction. Buy arrow is plotted during bearish market when current trend decelerates and sell  arrow is plotted during bullish market when current trend decelerates. Main Indicator's Features Signals are not repaint,non-late or disappear(exept cases when system recalculat
Market Structures Pro MT4
Andrei Novichkov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Market Structures Pro находит и показывает на графике 5 (пять) паттернов системы Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , а именно: Break Of Structures (BoS) Change of character (CHoCH) Equal Highs & Lows Premium, Equilibrium and Discount зоны с сеткой Фибо High-high, Low-low, High-low and Low-high экстремумы   Паттерны отображаются для двух режимов - Swing   и  Internal  и легко различаются цветом на график. Для режима Internal выбраны более контрастные цвета, более тонкие линии и меньший размер
Colored Market Hours
Mohamed Amine Talbi
5 (1)
Индикаторы
As the title says, this is an indicator that shows the current open market (session). It has 4 sessions with customizable schedule : 1. London session, 2. New York session, 3. Sydney session, 4. Tokyo session. Indicator inputs: - The color of each session. - The open time and close time of the sessions. - The line width. The objective of the indicator, is to follow each sessions, observe at what times are multiple sessions open, and thus take the chance of the high market movements.
FREE
Triangle Pattern Scan MT4
Elif Kaya
Индикаторы
-   Real price is 60$   - 50% Discount ( It is 30$ now ) Contact me for instruction, any questions! Introduction Triangle chart patterns are used in   technical analysis , which is a trading strategy that involves charts and patterns that help traders identify trends in the market to make predictions about future performance.   Triangle Pattern Scanner Indicator It is usually difficult for a trader to recognize classic patterns on a chart, as well as searching for dozens of charts and time f
Brilliant Harmonic Patterns
Mohamed Sabry
Индикаторы
Данный индикатор предназначен для гармонических трейдеров. Он ищет гармонические паттерны и помогает найти сформировавшиеся паттерны посредством анализа исторических рыночных данных. Индикатор распознает следующие паттерны: AB=CD Butterfly (Бабочка) Gartely (Гартли) Crab (Краб) Bat (Летучая мышь) Индикатор отображает следующее: Завершенные паттерны с критической зоной, выделенной серым Три предполагаемых уровня тейк-профита (зеленого цвета) Предполагаемый уровень стоп-лосса (красного цвета) Отно
Gold Targets 4
Sergei Linskii
Индикаторы
Gold   Targets   – это лучший трендовый индикатор. Уникальный алгоритм индикатора анализирует движение цены актива, учитывая факторы технического и математического анализа, определяет самые прибыльные точки входа, выдает сигнал в виде стрелки и ценовой уровень ( BUY  Entry /   SELL Entry ) для открытия ордера . Также сразу же индикатор выдает ценовой уровень для Stop Loss и пять ценовых уровней для Take Profit. ВНИМАНИЕ: Индикатор очень прост в применении. Установите индикатор на график одним кл
Daily Trend Scalper
Remi Passanello
Индикаторы
Ежедневный скальпер тренда (DTS) Этот индикатор является частью систем RPTrade Pro Solutions. DTS — это индикатор дневного тренда, использующий ценовое действие, динамическую поддержку и сопротивление. Он предназначен для использования любым, даже абсолютный новичок в торговле может использовать его. НИКОГДА не перекрашивает. Показания даны от близкого к близкому. Предназначен для использования в одиночку, никаких других индикаторов не требуется. Дает вам тренд и потенциальный Take Profit в на
American Hunters
Mehmet Ozhan Hastaoglu
Индикаторы
This indicator guides you like a hunter. Tacheprofit and StopLoss levels. See the difference in the experiment. Works in all periods. Works at all rates. You can win with this system. The crossing of the mean and the re-test were done according to the rule. You can see the transactions by moving backwards on the strategy test screen. The whole system is automatically calculated.
Timer support for Scalping
Do Thanh Tuan
Индикаторы
Forex trading support timer: - This is an indicator that supports a trader's trading process. - Before placing a BUY or SELL order, it is advisable to observe what the current time is like, to get the best position when trading. Function of indicator: - Display information about candle closing time of different timeframes (M1,M5,M15,H1), best used when Scalping. - Show market spreads. - Show TimeZone Trading. - Displays the remaining time of a session.
FREE
MP Pivot Levels
Pierre Ksachikian
Индикаторы
This indicator contains Pivot Levels of: Traditional Fibonacci Woodie Classic Demark Camarilla Calculation periods can be set to auto / Daily / Weekly / Monthly / Yearly. Number of Levels are editable. Options to hide level labels and price labels. Pivots Points are price levels chartists can use to determine intraday support and resistance levels. Pivot Points use the previous days Open, High, and Low to calculate a Pivot Point for the current day. Using this Pivot Point as the base, three resi
Touch VWAP MT4
Danrlei Hornke
Индикаторы
O Touch VWAP é um indicador que permite calcular uma Média Ponderada por Volume (VWAP) apenas apertando a tecla 'w' no seu teclado e após clicando no candle do qual deseja realizar o calculo, clicando abaixo do candle é calculada a VWAP baseado na minima dos preços com o volume, clicando sobre o corpo do candle é calculado uma VWAP sobre o preço medio com o volume e clicando acima do candle é calculado uma VWAP baseado na máxima dos preços com o volume, voce tambem tem a opção de remover a VWAP
Inversion Indicator MT4
Burak Baltaci
Индикаторы
-- Просто, но эффективно. Индикатор инверсии - Что это такое? Индикатор, следующий за трендом, который сочетает в себе логику SuperTrend и технологию экспоненциальной кривой. Он определяет направление тренда, рисует динамический канал на графике и отправляет оповещения в режиме реального времени, когда тренд меняется. Как он работает? Индикатор рассчитывает экспоненциальную базовую линию с использованием ATR и коэффициента SuperTrend. Когда цена закрывается выше или ниже этой базовой линии, п
FREE
Price Momentum Alerts
Danny Austin Elvy
Индикаторы
Introduction In the fast-paced world of financial market trading, success often hinges on the ability to spot and leverage trends. Among the various strategies available, momentum trading stands out as a powerful tool for traders seeking to capitalize on market movements. In this article, we will delve into the concept of momentum, its significance in trading, and the numerous benefits it offers to traders. What is Momentum? Momentum in trading refers to the tendency of assets to continue moving
Account X Ray Pro MT4
Gema Mahardhika
Утилиты
See what your broker statement never shows. Test it before you buy. An on-chart analytics panel that reads your account history and your open positions, and turns them into a compact table right on the chart. No external file, no third-party service, no upload of your trading data anywhere. Around that, four things you will not find in your terminal report. Try it for real, before you buy Download the free demo and run it in the Strategy Tester in visual mode. This is not a stripped-down previe
Volumatic VIDyA MT4
Duc Hoan Nguyen
4.5 (4)
Индикаторы
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Volumatic VIDYA (Variable Index Dynamic Average) — это продвинутый индикатор, предназначенный для отслеживания трендов и анализа давления покупок и продаж в каждой фазе тренда. Используя Variable Index Dynamic Average как основную технику динамического сглаживания, этот инструмент предос
Indicators 14 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
14 индикаторов и вспомогательных инструментов для удобной торговли Этот инструмент содержит 14 дополнительных инструментов, которые могут быть полезны для определенных действий трейдера,   тем самым упрощая и ускоряя торговый процесс. Посмотрите мой  #1 Trade Manager : включает 66+ функций и индикаторов  |   Свяжитесь со мной  если у вас есть вопросы Из-за разного разрешения мониторов некоторые пользователи могут столкнуться с тем, что метки будут отображаться с наложением или быть слишком мален
Smart Exit Profit Line
Mansuri Parvez
Индикаторы
Please contact me at telegram  https://t.me/smartforex7 After purchasing SmartForex Indicator then Use This Indicator...................... SMART EXIT PROFIT LINE Indicator is very Helpful with SmartForex Indicator ........................................ SMART EXIT PROFIT LINE Indicator Attach with SmartForex Indicator after then Red Line Show Exit buy Profit , Green Line show Exit Sell Profit................
FREE
Antabod Gamechanger
Rev Anthony Olusegun Aboderin
Индикаторы
*Antabod GameChanger Indicator – Transform Your Trading!*   Are you tired of chasing trends too late or second-guessing your trades? The *Antabod GameChanger Indicator* is here to *revolutionize your trading strategy* and give you the edge you need in the markets!   Why Choose GameChanger? *Accurate Trend Detection* – GameChanger identifies trend reversals with *pinpoint accuracy*, ensuring you enter and exit trades at the optimal time.   *Clear Buy & Sell Signals* – No more guesswork! T
Percentage Oscillator MT4
Alexandre Borela
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Если вам нравится этот проект, оставьте 5-звездочный обзор. Как институционалы торгуют большими объемами, для них не должно пытаться защищать свою позицию на определенных процентных уровнях. Эти уровни будут служить естественной поддержкой и устойчивостью, которую вы можете использовать либо войти в торговлю или быть в курсе возможных опасностей против вашей позиции. Этот осциллятор покажет вам вариацию процент для: День. Неделя. Месяц. Квартал. Год. В подокте, где вы следите за своими опорами
FREE
EZ Binary AUCA Pair
Tuan Anh Dao
Индикаторы
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: London and New York section Currency pairs: AUD/CAD Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1 minute The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strategy - "Ma
FREE
Bifurcated Averages Analyzer
Kevin Peter Abate
Индикаторы
a novel indicator by the maker of velvet.                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                           
FREE
About
Tatiana Savkevych
Индикаторы
About - индикатор Форекс. Это трендовый индикатор используется для определения текущего тренда в движении цены, благодаря чему становится понятно, в каком направлении лучше открывать позицию: на покупку или на продажу. Трендовый индикатор About выводится на график и движется параллельно с ценой. Индикатор тренда Форекс About позволяет вовремя определить смену направления движения цены, благодаря чему минимизировать вероятность потери капитала. В практике трейдинга используются разные комбинации
Fibonacci Calculator
Jalitha K Johny
Индикаторы
Fibonacci calculator is used with Elliot Waves, it can generate remarkable results. A trader could use these levels or ratios to find high probability trades with very small stop loss. You may also use these ratios to find Elliott Waves extensions and to book profit near those levels. For Elliot Wave experts, Fibonacci calculator is a highly useful tool that can assist them in calculating Fibonacci extension and retracement levels for the market price. The indicator proves itself as a useful one
Transition Trend
Tatiana Savkevych
Индикаторы
Индикатор Transition Trend показывает точки потенциального разворота рынка. Интеллектуальный алгоритм индикатора определяет тренд, отфильтровывает рыночный шум и генерирует входные сигналы и уровни выхода. Простое, визуальное и эффективное обнаружение тренда. Использует всего один параметр для настроек. Индикатор не перерисовывается и не запаздывает. Можно настроить сигналы сообщений в виде звука или емейла. Pаботает на всех валютных парах и на всех таймфреймах. Готовая торговая система. 
Lorentzian ML Classifier Signals MT4
Mattia Marco Platania
Индикаторы
Paid release: Lorentzian ML Classifier Signals MT4 is a paid MetaCoderStore indicator. Use the product comments for setup questions, feature requests, and feedback for future updates. Lorentzian ML Classifier Signals MT4 is a closed-bar signal indicator inspired by the high-demand Lorentzian distance classification approach used by many TradingView traders. It compares the current market state against similar historical states using Lorentzian distance, then confirms the result with trend, kerne
Harmonic ABCD Universal
Mihail Matkovskij
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Индикатор показывает гармонические паттерны ABCD, а так же уровни входа в рынок, что позволяет трейдеру быстро принимать решения по сделкам. Harmonic ABCD Universal, один из немногих индикаторов, которые прогнозируют движение цены, определяя точки разворота с довольно большой вероятностью, задолго до самого разворота цены. Поддерживается отправка сигналов, на мобильный телефон, на и-мейл, а так же в виде алертов. Индикатор сканирует все возможные комбинации на графике на текущий момент, а также,
Breakout Range
Petr Plechac
Индикаторы
Простой и эффективной индикатор на основе рыночной логики. Создает интервал, выбранный трейдером. Трейдер выбирает только два параметра. Первый - количество свечей, определяющих фрейм. Второй - количество свечей для подтверждающего фрейма. Индикатор показывает все ситуации на истории и работает с текущим рыночным движением . Индикатор работает на всех таймфреймах . Базовые настройки представлены на скриншотах. Пример настроек 1; 1 Фактически это внутренний бар ( Inside Bar ). 1 - основная свеча
С этим продуктом покупают
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
Индикаторы
Neuro Poseidon - новый индикатор от Дарьи Резуевой. Он сочетает точные торговые сигналы с адаптивными уровнями TP/SL , в результате создавая максимально выгодные сделки! TO SWITCH TO   ENG   PLEASE CHOOSE IT IN THE UPPER-RIGHT CORNER OF THE WEBSITE Напишите мне после покупки и получите Neuro Poseidon Assistant в подарок для автоматизации вашей торговли! Что отличает его от других индикаторов? 1. Доказанная прибыльность на всех активах и таймфреймах 2. На графике присутствуют только подтвержденн
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (26)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на д
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (2)
Индикаторы
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-уровневый фильтр · Автоматический TP/SL · Оценка качества · Сохранение истории сигналов | Полная торговая система для XAUUSD Без перерисовки в реальном времени. В момент появления сигнала стрелка, вход, TP и SL фиксируются на месте и больше никогда не смещаются. Вы торгуете именно этот сигнал в реальном времени. А в версии 7.20 каждый фактически отправленный сигнал автоматически сохраняется и точно восстанавливается после перезапуска. БОНУС ДЛ
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (68)
Индикаторы
Scalper Inside PRO помогает читать внутридневной тренд и планировать сделку до входа в рынок. Индикатор использует эксклюзивные встроенные алгоритмы для оценки направления рынка и расчёта ключевых целевых уровней в момент появления сигнала, поэтому вы всегда заранее видите потенциальный вход, стоп-лосс и цели по прибыли. Индикатор также показывает подробную статистику эффективности на исторических данных, чтобы вы могли увидеть, как вели себя разные инструменты и стратегии, и выбрать то, что под
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
Индикаторы
В настоящее время скидка 30%! Эта приборная панель - очень мощное программное обеспечение, работающее на нескольких символах и до 9 таймфреймов. Он основан на нашем основном индикаторе (Лучшие отзывы: Advanced Supply Demand ).   Приборная панель дает отличный обзор. Она показывает:  Отфильтрованные значения спроса и предложения, включая рейтинг силы зон, расстояния между пунктами в зонах и внутри зон, Выделяются вложенные зоны, Выдает 4 вида предупреждений для выбранных символов на всех (9) та
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SR Liquidity — это торговый индикатор, предназначенный для выявления скрытых зон, где концентрируется рыночная ликвидность и наблюдается наиболее сильная реакция цены. Эти особые зоны ликвидности выступают в качестве мощных уровней поддержки и сопротивления, предоставляя вам четкую картину того, где с наибольшей вероятностью произойдет разворот рынка. Вместо построения стандартных линий поддержки и сопротивления, индикатор SR Liquidity анализирует реальное поведение цены, выявляя зоны концентрац
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Quantum Breakout PRO   , новаторский индикатор MQL5, который меняет ваш способ торговли в зонах прорыва! Разработанная командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет,   Quantum Breakout PRO   предназначена для того, чтобы вывести ваше торговое путешествие на новые высоты благодаря своей инновационной и динамичной стратегии зон прорыва. Quantum Breakout Indicator покажет вам сигнальные стрелки на зонах прорыва с 5 целевыми зонами прибыли и предложением стоп-лосса
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Профессиональная система трендовых сигналов без перерисовки и без задержек с исключительным процентом выигрышей | Для MT4 / MT5 Лучше всего работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как 1 минута, 5 минут и 15 минут. Основные характеристики: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition — это интеллектуальная система сигналов, специально разработанная для трендовой торговли. Она использует многоуровневую фильтрацию, чтобы выявлять только сильные направленные движения, подкреплённ
Neo Wave PRO
Nikolay Raykov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
All in One Trade
Alexey Minkov
4.5 (28)
Индикаторы
Индикатор All-in-One Trade (AOTI) определяет дневные цели для пар EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD и USDJPY. Все остальные модули работают на любых финансовых инструментах. Индикатор включает в себя множество функций: двойной канал для определения тренда, ценовой канал, полосы МА, построение уровней Фибо, определение точки кульминации и др. Индикатор создан для упрощения анализа рынка и основан на нескольких торговых стратегия
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.85 (60)
Индикаторы
Currency Strength Wizard — очень мощный индикатор, предоставляющий вам комплексное решение для успешной торговли. Индикатор рассчитывает силу той или иной форекс-пары, используя данные всех валют на нескольких тайм фреймах. Эти данные представлены в виде простых в использовании индексов валют и линий силы валют, которые вы можете использовать, чтобы увидеть силу той или иной валюты. Все, что вам нужно, это прикрепить индикатор к графику, на котором вы хотите торговать, и индикатор покажет вам ре
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
Индикаторы
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Trend Reader Indicator
Lachezar Krastev
Индикаторы
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Volatility Trend System - торговая система дающая сигналы для входов.  Система волатильности дает линейные и точечные сигналы в направлении тренда, а также сигналы выхода из него, без перерисовки и запаздываний. Трендовый индикатор следит за направлением среднесрочной тенденции, показывает направление и ее изменение. Сигнальный индикатор основан на изменении волатильности, показывает входы в рынок. Индикатор снабжен несколькими типами оповещений. Может применяться к различным торговым инструмен
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
Индикаторы
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Индикаторы
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Индикаторы
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — инструмент для торговли на рынке Форекс нового поколения. В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — это эволюция наших популярных индикаторов, объединяющая мощь трех в одном: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 отзывов) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 отзывов) + CS28 Combo Signals (бонус). Подробности об индикаторе https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Что предлагает индикатор Strength нового поколения?  Все, что вам нравило
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Индикаторы
Trend Trading - это индикатор, предназначенный для получения максимальной прибыли от трендов, происходящих на рынке, путем определения времени отката и прорыва. Он находит торговые возможности, анализируя, что делает цена во время установленных тенденций. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Торгуйте на финансовых рынках с уверенностью и эффективностью Прибыль от устоявшихся тенденций без проволочек Признать прибыльные откаты, пр
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.26 (38)
Индикаторы
При торговле по тренду основная сложность — не в том, чтобы найти уровень, а в том, чтобы понять, где вход действительно имеет смысл. Цена часто реагирует на уровни, но не даёт продолжения — из-за этого появляются ложные входы или пропущенные движения. Owl Smart Levels показывает не просто уровни , а зоны, сформированные с учётом структуры движения и отката. Это позволяет по-другому смотреть на точки входа и избегать части ложных сигналов. Что входит в систему Owl Smart Levels? Owl Smart Levels
MTF Supply Demand Zones
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
4.82 (22)
Индикаторы
Следующее поколение автоматизированных зон спроса и предложения. Новый инновационный алгоритм, работающий на любом графике. Все зоны создаются динамически в соответствии с ценовым действием рынка. ДВА ТИПА СИГНАЛОВ --> 1) ПРИ ПОПАДАНИИ ЦЕНЫ В ЗОНУ 2) ПРИ ФОРМИРОВАНИИ НОВОЙ ЗОНЫ Вы не получите еще один бесполезный индикатор. Вы получаете полную торговую стратегию с проверенными результатами.     Новые особенности:     Оповещения, когда цена достигает зоны спроса/предложения     Оповещения
Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
Yohana Parmi
4.85 (62)
Индикаторы
А. Что такое A2SR?   * Это опережающий технический индикатор (без перерисовки, без запаздывания) . -- Учебники : -- на https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516   -- и https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR имеет особую технику определения уровней Поддержки (спроса) и Сопротивления (предложения). В отличие от обычного способа, который мы видели в сети, A2SR имеет оригинальную концепцию определения фак
Gold Signal Swing Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL MT4
Genki Andou
Индикаторы
Gold Signal Swing Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL (MT4) — Система из 7 фильтров + Гарантия RR для свинг-трейдинга XAUUSD Без перерисовки. Без перерисовки. Без задержек. Все сигналы фиксируются после подтверждения. Бонус для покупателей: Получите AI Zone Radar (стоимость $59) + PDF-руководство бесплатно при покупке. Напишите мне сообщение на MQL5 после покупки. AI Zone Radar: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175834 Версия MT5 также доступна:  https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/177643?source=
Quant Direction
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Индикаторы
Quant Direction — это инструмент трехмерного анализа рынка. Он обеспечивает полностью объективный, основанный на алгоритмах анализ рынка, одновременно вычисляя точные процентные отклонения по нескольким параметрам. Разработанный с использованием передовых инструментов моделирования на основе искусственного интеллекта и тщательно протестированный, алгоритм предназначен для интерпретации рынка с уникальной точностью. Он может анализировать любую валютную пару или финансовый инструмент на вашей пла
Congestioni
Stefano Frisetti
5 (1)
Индикаторы
This indicator is very usefull to TRADE Trading Ranges and helps identify the following TREND. Every Trader knows that any market stay 80% of the time in trading ranges and only 20% of the time in TREND; this indicator has been built to help traders trade trading ranges. Now instead of waiting for the next TREND, You can SWING TRADE on trading ranges with this simple yet very effective indicator. TRADING with CONGESTIONI INDICATOR: The CONGESTIONI Indicator identify a new trading range and ale
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор точно показывает точки разворота и зоны возврата цены, где входят крупные игроки . Вы видите, где формируется новый тренд, и принимаете решения с максимальной точностью, держа контроль над каждой сделкой. VERSION MT5     -     Раскрывает свой максимальный потенциал в связке с индикатором  TREND LINES PRO Что показывает индикатор: Разворотные конструкции и разворотные уровни с активацией в начале нового тренда. Отображение уровней  TAKE PROFIT  и  STOP LOSS  с минимальным соотношением
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Индикаторы
TREND LINES PRO помогает понять, где рынок действительно меняет направление. Индикатор показывает реальные развороты тренда и места, где крупные участники входят повторно. Вы видите BOS-линии смены тренда и ключевые уровни старших таймфреймов — без сложных настроек и лишнего шума. Сигналы не перерисовываются и остаются на графике после закрытия бара. VERSION MT 5     -     Раскрывает свой максимальный потенциал в связке с индикатором  RFI LEVELS PRO Что показывает индикатор: Реальные смены   тр
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Индикаторы
В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 20%! Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Этот индикатор специализирован для отображения силы валюты для любых символов, таких как экзотические пары, товары, индексы или фьючерсы. Впервые в своем роде, любой символ может быть добавлен в 9-ю строку, чтобы показать истинную силу валюты золота, серебра, нефти, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH и т.д. Это уникальный, высококачественный и доступный торговый инструмент, потому что мы включили в него ряд собственных функци
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Сложно найти и дефицит по частоте, дивергенции являются одним из самых надежных торговых сценариев. Этот индикатор автоматически находит и сканирует регулярные и скрытые расхождения, используя ваш любимый осциллятор. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Легко торговать Находит регулярные и скрытые расхождения Поддерживает много известных генераторов Реализует торговые сигналы на основе прорывов Отображает подходящие уровни стоп-
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Индикаторы
Индикатор Miraculous – 100% ненарисовывающийся инструмент для Форекс и бинарных опционов, основанный на Квадрате Девяти Ганна Это видео представляет индикатор Miraculous – высокоточный и мощный торговый инструмент, специально разработанный для трейдеров Форекс и бинарных опционов. Что делает этот индикатор уникальным, так это его основа на легендарном Квадрате Девяти Ганна и Законе вибрации Ганна , что делает его одним из самых точных инструментов прогнозирования, доступных в современном трейдин
Другие продукты этого автора
Elliott Wave ABC
Enrique Gauto Sand
Индикаторы
Elliott Wave ABC  Overview Elliott Wave ABC is an interactive indicator designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that automates the detection, scoring, and visualization of Elliott Wave Zig-Zag (A-B-C) structures. It scans chart data to locate both completed and incomplete Zig-Zag patterns, offering structural analysis, Fibonacci projection targets, and a stacked dual-panel user interface. --- Key Features 1. Automated Zig-Zag Detection & Decomposition - Scans historical chart bars for Patterns dete
FREE
Heatmap Liquidation Zones
Enrique Gauto Sand
Индикаторы
The Liquidation Zones Heatmap is a custom technical indicator designed for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. It calculates and visualizes estimated liquidation zones based on price action and internal algorithms, displaying them as a dynamic heatmap on the chart. These zones are known by several names, sometimes referred to as liquidity pools, liquidity levels, leverage levels, liquidation heatmap levels, leverage heatmap zones, or leverage heatmap levels. These zones represent potential areas of
Smart Liquidation Clusters
Enrique Gauto Sand
Индикаторы
The Smart Liquidation Clusters  is a custom technical indicator designed for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. It calculates and visualizes   estimated liquidation zones   based on price action and internal algorithms, displaying them as a dynamic heatmap on the chart. These zones are known by several names, sometimes referred to as liquidity pools, liquidity levels, leverage levels, liquidation heatmap levels, leverage heatmap zones, or leverage heatmap levels. These zones represent   potential
SMC Framework Pro
Enrique Gauto Sand
Индикаторы
SMC Framework Pro is a technical analysis indicator developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It integrates multiple tools commonly associated with Smart Money Concepts (SMC) into a single environment, focusing on the visualization of price action, market structure, and selected price patterns. The indicator processes historical and incoming price data to identify structural points, price imbalances, and recurring formations. Its purpose is to assist in chart analysis by organizing this informati
SMC Pattern Detector
Enrique Gauto Sand
Индикаторы
SMC Pattern Detector (Детектор паттернов SMC) — это инструмент технического анализа, основанный на концепции "Умных денег" (Smart Money Concepts, SMC). Этот индикатор автоматизирует определение структуры рынка, зон спроса/предложения и паттернов SMC. Построен на архитектуре без перерисовки (No-Repaint), все сигналы подтверждаются только на закрытых барах (свечах). Мы верим в 100% прозрачность. Не полагайтесь только на скриншоты; посмотрите, как индикатор реагирует на рыночные условия в реальном
Elliott Wave Engine
Enrique Gauto Sand
Индикаторы
Elliott Wave Engine The Auto Elliott Engine is a tool designed for MetaTrader 5 that automates the identification, decomposition, and projection of price structures based on the Elliott Wave Theory. Powered by a pattern-recognition engine, this indicator processes price action to identify market configurations, translating data into structured scenarios. Key Features Multi-Degree Recognition: Analyzes price action across multiple fractal levels. From higher degrees, such as Supercycle or Cycle,
Gold Liquidation Momentum
Enrique Gauto Sand
Индикаторы
Gold Liquidation Momentum is a premium, volume and momentum indicator specifically optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) , Forex, and major Indices. It analyzes price-action dynamics and tick volume to model hypothetically the momentum of different market participants and visualizes hypothetically  buyer/seller dominance in real-time. How It Works The indicator tracks market volume across 5 distinct leverage tiers (100x, 50x, 35x, 25x, and 10x). Using an advanced mathematical decay formula tailored for no
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв