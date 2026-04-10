QuadZig ZZ Semafor 4L Dashboard MT5

QuadZig ZZ Semafor 4L Dashboard MTF MT4

Four-level market structure, ZigZag pivots, and multi-timeframe direction in one clean trading dashboard.

QuadZig is a professional market-structure indicator for MetaTrader 4. It combines a 4-level ZigZag Semafor system with a compact multi-timeframe dashboard, helping traders see where price has turned, which structure level is active, and whether higher timeframes are supporting the current move.

Instead of relying on one basic ZigZag line, QuadZig separates market structure into four levels:

L1 = minor reaction points L2 = short-term structure L3 = strong structure L4 = major structure

This gives traders a clearer view of both small intraday swings and larger market turning points.

QuadZig is designed for traders who want to read price structure faster, reduce chart noise, and understand the bigger picture without opening multiple charts.

What the Indicator Shows

QuadZig displays structure directly on the chart using pivot dots and optional ZigZag lines.

Each level represents a different scale of price movement:

L1 — Fast minor pivots L2 — Medium structure L3 — Strong structure L4 — Major turning zones

This allows you to see whether the current move is only a small reaction or part of a larger structural change.

Smaller levels can help with timing.
Higher levels can help with market bias, reversal zones, and important support or resistance areas.

Multi-Timeframe Dashboard

The built-in dashboard gives you a quick reading across multiple timeframes.

It helps answer three important questions:

Which direction is each timeframe pointing? Which structure level is driving the move? Is the current candle bullish, bearish, or neutral?

This is useful when you want to check alignment between lower and higher timeframes without constantly switching charts.

For example:

M5, M15, H1 = bullish H4 and D1 = bearish

Plain English:

The lower timeframes may be rising, but the larger market structure is still against the move. This can warn you that the trade may only be a pullback inside a bigger downtrend.

Four Structure Levels

QuadZig is built around four separate structure layers.

L1 — Minor Reaction Points

L1 shows the fastest and most sensitive pivots.

These are useful for:

early reactions minor pullbacks short-term timing scalping context

L1 gives more signals, but it should be treated as the smallest structure level.

L2 — Short-Term Structure

L2 filters out some of the smaller noise and gives a cleaner view of short-term swings.

This level is useful for traders who want structure without too many minor reaction points.

L3 — Strong Structure

L3 highlights stronger turning points.

These pivots are more important than L1 and L2 because they represent larger moves and stronger reaction zones.

L3 is useful for:

intraday bias trend continuation zones reversal watch areas support and resistance confirmation

L4 — Major Structure

L4 shows the largest structure level.

These are the most important pivots on the chart and can help identify major market turns, higher-level support and resistance, and larger directional shifts.

L4 is slower, but it carries more structural weight.

Historic Pivot Dots

QuadZig can display historic pivot dots so traders can see where previous structure was confirmed.

This helps build a visual map of past turning points and important market zones.

Historic dots are useful for:

reviewing previous structure spotting repeated reaction areas identifying support and resistance zones understanding how the market developed

This gives the chart a clear structural memory, instead of only showing the latest pivot.

Formation Dots

Formation dots show developing pivot candidates before they become confirmed structure.

This is useful for traders who want to watch how the market is forming in real time.

Formation dots can help you see:

where a possible pivot is developing whether price is rejecting a level whether a structure point may soon confirm

Formation dots are not final confirmed pivots. They are live structure candidates and should be used as early visual context.

Historic dots and formation dots can be controlled separately.

ZigZag Lines and Dot Display

QuadZig can be used as a clean dots-only Semafor indicator or with ZigZag structure lines enabled.

You can choose how much structure you want to see:

dots only for a clean chart lines enabled for full structure mapping individual level control separate visual settings for each level

This makes the indicator flexible for both minimalist traders and traders who prefer a full structural map.

Major Structure Alerts

QuadZig includes alerts for important structure events.

Alerts are focused on the stronger structure levels, helping you avoid noise from every small market reaction.

Supported alert options include:

desktop popup sound alert push notification email alert

You can use alerts to monitor important L3 and L4 pivot confirmations without watching the chart all day.

How to Read QuadZig

Example chart reading:

L1 and L2 are printing lower pivots L3 has recently confirmed resistance Dashboard shows lower timeframes turning down H1 and H4 are also bearish

Plain English:

Short-term structure and higher-timeframe direction are starting to agree. This may indicate bearish pressure and a possible continuation setup.

Another example:

L1 turns bullish L2 starts rising But L4 remains bearish above price

Plain English:

The market may be bouncing, but it is still trading below major structure. The move may be only a correction unless stronger levels also turn.

Key Features

  • 4-level ZigZag Semafor structure

  • Multi-timeframe dashboard

  • Structure direction across multiple timeframes

  • L1, L2, L3, and L4 pivot levels

  • Historic confirmed pivot dots

  • Live formation dots

  • Optional ZigZag lines

  • Individual control for each structure level

  • Major structure alerts

  • Clean chart display

  • Adjustable dashboard layout

  • Useful for scalping, intraday trading, swing trading, and structure analysis

  • Designed to reduce chart switching and improve market context

Benefits for Traders

QuadZig helps traders:

see market structure more clearly separate minor noise from major turning points identify important support and resistance zones monitor multiple timeframes from one chart understand whether lower timeframes agree with higher timeframes spot possible reversals and continuation areas avoid relying on one timeframe only

It gives structure traders a cleaner way to read the market without loading several different indicators.

Who This Indicator Is For

QuadZig is useful for traders who rely on:

market structure ZigZag pivots multi-timeframe analysis support and resistance trend continuation reversal zones scalping entries swing-trading context

It is especially useful if you often ask:

Is this just a small pullback? Is this a real structure shift? Are higher timeframes supporting this move? Where are the important recent turning points?

Recommended Use

QuadZig works best as a structure and confirmation tool.

A simple method:

1. Check the dashboard for higher-timeframe direction 2. Watch L3 and L4 for major structure 3. Use L1 and L2 for timing and smaller reactions 4. Look for agreement between chart structure and dashboard direction

The indicator does not need to be used alone. It works well with price action, trend filters, support and resistance, volatility tools, and your own trading strategy.

Important Note About ZigZag Indicators

ZigZag-style indicators are based on market structure and pivot confirmation.

Developing pivots can change while price is still moving. Confirmed pivots become more reliable after the market has moved far enough away from the turning point.

QuadZig helps by showing structure visually and separating live formation context from confirmed historic structure, so traders can understand what is still forming and what has already been confirmed.

Price

Introductory Price: $59

Available for MT4 and MT5.
Early buyers receive future updates free.

Demo version runs in Strategy Tester only.
Live chart access requires rental or full purchase.

Your Feedback Matters

If QuadZig helps improve your market-structure reading, please leave a 5-star rating and review.

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Disclaimer

Trading involves risk. QuadZig provides market-structure analysis and decision-support tools. It does not guarantee profits and is not financial advice. Always use proper risk management and follow your own trading plan.

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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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5 (5)
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5 (8)
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Gordana Batic
Индикаторы
Advanced Trade Information Dashboard –  MT5 Everything I need to know about my account and open positions, right on the chart. I got tired of clicking between the terminal, the trade tab, and the calculator just to check my margin, pip value, or total profit in pips. So I built this dashboard to put it all in one place. What It Shows Total P&L   – Real profit/loss from the positions I care about (filter by symbol, magic number, or include swap/commission). Margin Level   – The one number th
FREE
ClearEdge HUD MT4
Gordana Batic
Индикаторы
ClearEdge HUD MT4 Market structure, momentum, flow, and trade-quality scoring in one clean trading HUD. ClearEdge HUD MT4 is a professional market-intelligence panel for MetaTrader 4. It helps traders read market direction, structure, momentum, volatility, session context, and trade quality directly beside live price action. Instead of filling the chart with multiple indicators, ClearEdge condenses the key trading conditions into one vertical dashboard and one simple score: 0 to 8 Trade Conflu
QuadZig ZZ Semafor 4L Dashboard MT4
Gordana Batic
Индикаторы
QuadZig MT4: 4-Level ZigZag Semafor & Multi-Timeframe Dashboard. Real-time market structure, smart trend mapping & 8-TF analysis for professional MT4 traders. Most traders lose not because they lack information — but because they have too much of it. QuadZig cuts through the noise by mapping the market’s full structural skeleton across 4 levels and 8 timeframes, all inside one clean, intelligent dashboard. What Is QuadZig? QuadZig is a professional 4‑Level ZigZag Semafor Indicator with a buil
MACD FuturePredict Panel Pro MT4
Gordana Batic
Индикаторы
MACD FuturePredict Panel Pro MT4 Predictive MACD-style momentum, signal scoring, and execution guidance in one professional trading panel. MACD FuturePredict Panel Pro is an advanced momentum dashboard for MetaTrader 4. It is designed to help traders read market direction, momentum strength, higher-timeframe bias, signal quality, and execution context from one clean on-chart panel. Instead of relying only on a basic MACD crossover, the indicator evaluates momentum pressure, trend condition, vo
Keltner Channel Forecast MT4
Gordana Batic
Индикаторы
Keltner Channel Forecast MT4 is an adaptive predictive indicator that extends standard Keltner Channels into the future, giving traders a clearer view of likely price range and trend direction before the move unfolds. The indicator projects three dotted forecast lines based on current volatility and price structure, creating a visual roadmap of where price may reasonably travel in the coming bars. A built-in dashboard reads trend conditions in plain language, from quiet to active states, and no
Kalman Cone Forecast MT4
Gordana Batic
Индикаторы
Kalman Cone Forecast MT4 Adaptive forecast cone, trend pressure, and exhaustion detection in one clean trading panel. Kalman Cone Forecast is an adaptive predictive indicator for MetaTrader 4. It uses Kalman filter smoothing to reduce market noise, estimate current trend pressure, and project a forward price cone based on live volatility conditions. Instead of showing only a moving average line or a basic volatility band, Kalman Cone Forecast gives you a clearer answer to three important quest
Silent Arrow MT4
Gordana Batic
Индикаторы
Silent Arrow MT4 Strict closed-candle BUY and SELL signals with quiet multi-stage confirmation. Silent Arrow MT4 is a clean signal indicator for MetaTrader 4, designed for traders who want fewer arrows, stronger filtering, and a quieter chart. Many arrow indicators trigger too often. They react to small price movement, choppy candles, and weak market conditions. Silent Arrow takes the opposite approach. It stays quiet most of the time and only prints a BUY or SELL arrow when several confirmation
Equity Pulse MT4
Gordana Batic
Утилиты
Equity Pulse MT4 Real-time equity, drawdown, and portfolio performance tracking in one clean trading panel. Equity Pulse MT4 is a practical account-monitoring indicator for MetaTrader 4. It helps traders see exactly where they stand across today, yesterday, recent days, the current week, month, and year. Instead of checking account history manually or relying only on the terminal’s floating profit number, Equity Pulse gives you a clear performance snapshot directly on the chart. It is designed
ClearEdge HUD MT5
Gordana Batic
Индикаторы
ClearEdge HUD MT5 Market structure, momentum, flow, and trade-quality scoring in one clean trading HUD. ClearEdge HUD MT5 is a professional market-intelligence panel for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders read market direction, structure, momentum, volatility, session context, and trade quality directly beside live price action. Instead of filling the chart with multiple indicators, ClearEdge condenses the key trading conditions into one vertical dashboard and one simple score: 0 to 8 Trade Conflue
MACD FuturePredict Panel Pro MT5
Gordana Batic
Индикаторы
MACD FuturePredict Panel Pro MT5 Predictive MACD-style momentum, signal scoring, and execution guidance in one professional trading panel. MACD FuturePredict Panel Pro is an advanced momentum dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to help traders read market direction, momentum strength, higher-timeframe bias, signal quality, and execution context from one clean on-chart panel. Instead of relying only on a basic MACD crossover, the indicator evaluates momentum pressure, trend condition, vol
Keltner Channel Forecast MT5
Gordana Batic
Индикаторы
Keltner Channel Forecast MT5 is an adaptive predictive indicator that extends standard Keltner Channels into the future, giving traders a clearer view of likely price range and trend direction before the move unfolds. The indicator projects three dotted forecast lines based on current volatility and price structure, creating a visual roadmap of where price may reasonably travel in the coming bars. A built-in dashboard reads trend conditions in plain language, from quiet to active states, and no
Kalman Cone Forecast MT5
Gordana Batic
Индикаторы
Kalman Cone Forecast MT5 Adaptive forecast cone, trend pressure, and exhaustion detection in one clean trading panel. Kaman Cone Forecast is an adaptive predictive indicator for MetaTrader 5. It uses Kalman filter smoothing to reduce market noise, estimate current trend pressure, and project a forward price cone based on live volatility conditions. Instead of showing only a moving average line or a basic volatility band, Kalman Cone Forecast gives you a clearer answer to three important questi
Silent Arrow MT5
Gordana Batic
Индикаторы
Silent Arrow MT5 Strict closed-candle BUY and SELL signals with quiet multi-stage confirmation. Silent Arrow MT5 is a clean signal indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who want fewer arrows, stronger filtering, and a quieter chart. Many arrow indicators trigger too often. They react to small price movement, choppy candles, and weak market conditions. Silent Arrow takes the opposite approach. It stays quiet most of the time and only prints a BUY or SELL arrow when several confirmatio
Equity pulse MT5
Gordana Batic
Утилиты
Equity Pulse MT5 Real-time equity, drawdown, and portfolio performance tracking in one clean trading panel. Equity Pulse MT5 is a practical account-monitoring indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders see exactly where they stand across today, yesterday, recent days, the current week, month, and year. Instead of checking account history manually or relying only on the terminal’s floating profit number, Equity Pulse gives you a clear performance snapshot directly on the chart. It is designed
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