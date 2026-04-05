Non Repaint Crosses Mt5 is a precision trend-shift indicator designed to highlight potential market turning points with clear visual arrows directly on the chart. The indicator analyzes price structure and adaptive volatility conditions to determine when momentum is transitioning from bearish to bullish or vice versa. When a meaningful shift is detected, a clean arrow signal appears above or below the candle, helping traders quickly identify possible entry opportunities without cluttering the chart.

The indicator is built with stability and reliability in mind. Signals are generated using completed candle data, ensuring that once a signal appears on a closed bar it remains fixed and does not move or disappear later. This allows traders to review historical signals with confidence and perform realistic strategy testing. The system also adapts to changing market conditions by adjusting its internal sensitivity based on volatility, helping it remain responsive during both quiet and fast-moving market environments.

For better visual clarity, the arrows are offset slightly from price using a volatility-based distance so they remain easy to see on any instrument or timeframe. Optional alerts can notify traders when a new signal forms, allowing opportunities to be monitored without constantly watching the chart.

How to Use

Apply the indicator to any chart and timeframe. When a green cross appears below a candle it indicates a potential bullish trend transition, while a red cross above a candle suggests a possible bearish shift. Many traders use the signals as confirmation alongside their existing strategy, support and resistance levels, or higher-timeframe analysis.

For best results, combine signals with market structure, trend direction, or key price zones. Alerts can be enabled to receive notifications when new signals form on completed candles. The indicator works on all markets including forex, indices, commodities, and crypto, making it a versatile addition to many trading approaches.