Jonux Orderflow V

5

JONUX Orderflow-V — Vector Pressure Analysis for MT4

Stop Trading Fake Volume. Start Tracking Institutional Vector Pressure.


The Problem in Decentralized Markets: 95% of retail Forex traders fail because they rely on standard volume indicators. In the decentralized FX market, there is no central order book. Standard tools merely count useless price ticks (the frequency of price updates). They give you a false illusion of volume, causing you to buy into fake breakouts and structural traps because you are blind to the actual market force.


The JONUX Solution: JONUX Orderflow-V discards tick-counting and utilizes an advanced quantitative model. Our Vector Pressure Engine mathematically reconstructs true market dynamics by analyzing the exact relationship between price displacement, candle geometry, and wick rejection. It reveals the actual institutional footprint and directional force behind every single candle.


Your Execution Edge (Core Benefits)

  • Identify Hidden Absorption: Our Wick Analysis algorithm detects when retail liquidity is being absorbed by larger players, preventing you from entering trades at the point of exhaustion.

  • Filter Fake Breakouts: Stop guessing if a breakout is real. Orderflow-V assigns a definitive numeric "Vector Value" to each move. If a structural break lacks positive vector pressure, you fade it.

  • Time Your Entries: Use the indicator as the ultimate confirmation filter. Wait for price to reach your TPO, Supply/Demand, or Support/Resistance zones, and pull the trigger only when the Vector Engine confirms the shift in momentum.


Technical Features

  • Real-Time Data Panel: A clean, non-intrusive on-chart dashboard displaying the current momentum state (Neutral, Bullish, Bearish).

  • Dynamic Visual Sizing: Vector values scale automatically based on calculated intensity, giving you immediate visual clarity without chart clutter.

  • Non-Repainting Precision: Values are permanently fixed upon candle close. What you see is what you get.

  • Fully Customizable: Tailor colors, positioning, and sensitivity thresholds to match your personal "Dark Mode" trading environment.



Note on Strategy Tester: The demo version is limited to the Strategy Tester. To evaluate the tool, use the MT4 Strategy Tester in "Visual Mode".

Disclaimer: Trading Forex and CFDs involves a high level of risk. JONUX Orderflow-V is a technical tool for informational purposes and does not provide financial advice or guarantees of profit. The user is responsible for all trading risks.


Отзывы 1
warrendean
82
warrendean 2026.05.25 19:20 
 

Very Clean and Neat Indicator! Most of all Seller is very helpful! I will keep adding to this POSITIVE Feedback in the coming weeks and months. Thank you!

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Индикаторы
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Garry James Goodchild
Индикаторы
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Davit Beridze
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Индикаторы
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Genki Andou
5 (2)
Индикаторы
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Alexey Minkov
4.74 (68)
Индикаторы
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4.81 (21)
Индикаторы
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Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
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Индикаторы
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Paulo Rocha
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ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
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4.71 (7)
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Trend Reader Indicator
Lachezar Krastev
Индикаторы
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
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5 (3)
Индикаторы
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Linear Trend Predictor
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Linear Trend Predictor - Трендовый индикатор сочетающий в себе точки для входа и линии поддержки направления. Работает по принципу пробития ценового канала High/Low. Алгоритм индикатора фильтрует рыночный шум, учитывает волатильность и рыночную динамику. Возможности индикатора Методами сглаживания показывает рыночную тенденцию и точки входа для открытия ордеров BUY или SELL. Подходит для определения краткосрочных и долгосрочных движений рынка, анализируя графики на любых таймфреймах. Адаптивн
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5 (9)
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5 (4)
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warrendean
82
warrendean 2026.05.25 19:20 
 

Very Clean and Neat Indicator! Most of all Seller is very helpful! I will keep adding to this POSITIVE Feedback in the coming weeks and months. Thank you!

Dennis John
2580
Ответ разработчика Dennis John 2026.05.25 20:14
Thank you so much for another fantastic review! I am incredibly grateful for your ongoing support. For me, top-tier customer service and continuous improvement of these indicators are the absolute priority, so hearing that you appreciate the help means a lot. I'm really looking forward to your long-term feedback over the coming weeks and months! Best regards,
Dennis
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