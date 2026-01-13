Automate the "Liquidity Trap" Opening Range Strategy. Precision Scalping for Volatile Indices & Metals.

Overview The QFS Bot EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor based on the popular "Quick Flip" manual trading strategy. It is designed to capitalize on the Institutional Liquidity Grabs (Manipulation wicks) that occur during the first 90 minutes of the market open.

Instead of chasing the breakout like the retail herd, this EA waits for the "Trap"—a false breakout followed by a strong reversal candle—allowing you to enter along with the smart money.

🔴 Strategy Source & Credit This EA faithfully automates the strategy detailed in the viral trading video: "The Only Scalping Strategy You Will Ever Need" 📺 Watch the original strategy here: https://youtu.be/XFtayhPIdEs

How It Works

The Box: At market open, the EA identifies the range of the first 15-minute candle. The Trap (Liquidity Check): It verifies if the opening candle is large enough (using ATR) to represent a true institutional liquidity event. The Reversal: It drops down to a lower timeframe (M5) and hunts for specific reversal patterns (Hammers, Engulfing) that reject the box boundaries. The Filter (Pro Feature): Unlike the raw strategy, this EA adds a Multi-Timeframe Trend Filter (H1 EMA) to ensure you aren't trading against the major trend.

Key Features

Professional On-Chart Dashboard: Monitor the session status, trend direction, and P/L in real-time.

Dynamic Risk Management: Auto-calculates lot size based on % Risk per trade (Equity protection).

Hard Stop Protection: Built-in "Max Daily Loss" limit to preserve capital during bad market days.

Multi-Asset Capable: Optimized for US100 (Nasdaq), but highly effective on DAX40 and Gold (XAUUSD) with adjustments.

⚙️ Settings & Optimization The Default Settings are tuned specifically to match the logic presented in the YouTube video (optimized for US100 / Nasdaq).

Important: Markets change! We highly recommend you backtest and "play around" with the ATR Threshold and Wick Sensitivity settings to find the optimal fit for your specific broker and asset.

Broker Compatibility: The EA uses standard Market Execution. If your broker has strict slippage rules or freezes during news, increase the Slippage input.

Recommended Setup

Timeframe: M5 (5-Minute Chart)

Symbols: US100 (Nasdaq), GER40 (DAX), XAUUSD (Gold).

VPS: A low-latency VPS is recommended for execution speed.

⚠️ Important Note on Trade Frequency This is a "Sniper" EA, not a "Machine Gun." Please be aware that this EA does not trade every day. It is programmed to be highly selective, entering the market only when specific volatility and pattern requirements are met to maximize the probability of success.