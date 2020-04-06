Daily Impulse Breakout Pro EA

Daily Impulse Breakout Pro is a fully automated "Set and Forget" trading system based on the popular "One Candle" daily breakout strategy.

This EA identifies the High and Low of the previous daily candle and places pending orders (Buy Stop and Sell Stop) to catch the market's momentum for the new day. It features intelligent OCO (One Cancels Other) logic, strict money management, and advanced session filtering to automate this proven manual strategy.

📺 Strategy Origin

This EA is an automated version of the strategies featured in these trading videos by RamtinFX:

🚀 Key Features

Multi-Pair Support: Works on XAUUSD (Gold), EURUSD, GBPJPY, and other volatile pairs.

Set & Forget: Automatically places pending orders at the start of the day (or after a set delay).

Smart OCO Logic: Instantly cancels the opposite pending order once a trade is triggered.

Dynamic Risk Management: Auto-calculates lot size based on a % of your account balance or uses fixed lots.

Slippage Protection: Intelligently recalculates TP/SL levels if the market gaps or slips on entry to maintain your exact Risk:Reward ratio.

Pre-Trade Validation: Checks for sufficient margin and broker volume limits before placing trades to prevent terminal errors.

Broker Compatibility: Selectable "Filling Mode" (FOK, IOC, Return) ensuring compatibility with all brokers (Prop firms, ECN, Standard).

⚙️ How to Use & Settings

The default settings are tuned to the "Classic" strategy (1:1 Risk Reward based on 10% of the daily range), but you are highly encouraged to optimize the SLlevel and TPlevel for your specific pair.

Core Inputs:

InpDelayHours: Hours to wait after the daily open before placing orders (Default: 2). Helps avoid spread widening at market rollover.

SLlevel / TPlevel: The distance for Stop Loss and Take Profit relative to the daily range. Example: 0.1 = 10% of the previous day's range. For 1:1.5 Risk Reward: Set SLlevel=0.2, TPlevel=0.3. For Aggressive Gold: Set SLlevel=0.1, TPlevel=0.25. Feature Original Concept Video 2 (Conservative) Video 3 (Aggressive Gold)

My Settings for Gold Stop Loss Level 0.1 (10% of Range) 0.2 (20% of Range) 0.1 (10% of Range) 0.9 Take Profit Level 0.1 (10% of Range) 0.3 (30% of Range) 0.25 (25% of Range) 1.9 Risk:Reward 1:1 1:1.5 1:2.5



1:2.11

RiskPercent: Percentage of account balance to risk per trade (e.g., 1.0 = 1%).

Trading Session Filters: Control exactly when the EA is allowed to place trades. EnableSessionFilter: Set to true to restrict trading to specific hours. SessionStartHour/Minute: The time when the EA begins looking for trades (e.g., 09:00). SessionEndHour/Minute: The time when the EA stops placing new pending orders

FillType: IMPORTANT! If your EA does not place trades, change this setting.

ORDER_FILLING_FOK (Default - standard for many brokers)



ORDER_FILLING_IOC (Use if FOK fails)



ORDER_FILLING_RETURN (Use for some European brokers)

⚠️ Disclaimer

Trading Forex and Commodities involves high risk and is not suitable for all investors. This EA automates a specific strategy based on historical price action logic. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please backtest and forward test on a demo account before using real funds. The author is not responsible for any financial losses incurred.