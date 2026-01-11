BBMA Oma Ally Jackpot
- Эксперты
- Winardi Se
- Версия: 1.2
- Активации: 5
🔥 BBMA JACKPOT EA –
BBMA JACKPOT EA is an automated trading system inspired by the BBMA Oma Ally methodology, designed to capture momentum entries when price reacts strongly around Bollinger Bands structure.
This EA focuses on identifying valid BBMA setups during volatility expansion, where price moves with clear direction and momentum.
🔹 BBMA Oma Ally Concept Explained
BBMA JACKPOT EA follows the core principles of BBMA Oma Ally:
-
Price interaction with Bollinger Bands (Top / Mid / Low BB)
-
Market momentum after volatility compression
-
Trend-following behavior during strong price movement
-
Avoiding entries during unclear or ranging conditions
The system prioritizes momentum continuation instead of early or aggressive entries.
🔹 How the EA Trades
-
Detects BBMA structure and price positioning
-
Waits for momentum confirmation
-
Executes trades only when market conditions align
By filtering trades based on structure and momentum, the EA aims to reduce low-quality entries commonly found in sideways markets.
🔹 Risk & Trade Management
-
Fixed Take Profit and Stop Loss
-
Optional lot adjustment after a losing trade
-
User-controlled risk parameters
-
Designed to limit overtrading behavior
All settings can be adjusted according to account size and trading preference.
🔹 Recommended Market Conditions
-
Best used during trending or high-momentum markets
-
Suitable for symbols with stable spreads
-
Performance depends on broker execution and market volatility
Results may vary depending on broker conditions, spread, slippage, and market behavior.
🔹 Recommended Settings
Recommended settings depend on broker conditions, symbol, timeframe, and risk preference.
For recommended or optimized settings, please contact the seller via private message.
🔹 Important Notice
-
This EA does not guarantee profit
-
Trading involves risk
-
Proper risk management is strongly advised