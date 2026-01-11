Aegis Recovery

Aegis Recovery: The Ultimate Capital Defense System

                                  Defense is your best offense.

Aegis Recovery is not just a trading bot; it is a high-precision algorithmic shield designed to navigate adverse market conditions. Built for traders who demand safety logic over reckless gambling, this EA utilizes a smart, adaptive recovery grid to turn temporary drawdowns into realized profits.

Unlike generic grid systems that blindly open trades until margin call, Aegis Recovery continuously calculates Entry Quality, Margin Requirements, and Equity Risk before every single tick. It is engineered to respect your account balance.

🛡️ The "Aegis" Advantage

Most traders fail because of three things: Broker Errors, Weekend Gaps, and Over-Leveraging. Aegis Recovery solves all three:

  1. Broker-Proof Execution: Powered by a proprietary "Universal Filling Engine", Aegis automatically detects if your broker uses IOC, FOK, or Return modes. It works flawlessly on ECN, STP, and Cent accounts without throwing "Unsupported Filling Mode" errors.
  2. Gap-Proof Logic: The Market Close Protection module intelligently monitors the extensive market hours. It calculates whether to close trades or pause operations before the weekend, saving you from catastrophic Monday gaps.
  3. Smart Margin Validator: We implemented an institutional-grade margin check that utilizes 

    OrderCalcMargin

    . Use 1:500 or 1:30 leverage? It doesn't matter. Aegis will never attempt a trade your account cannot mathematically afford, preventing frozen terminals and "Not Enough Money" spam.

 -  Vital Features

  • Dynamic Recovery Grid: Mathematically spaced orders average your entry price, allowing you to exit in profit on minor retracements.
  • TP Multiplier: A unique elasticity feature. Increase the TP multiplier to aim for bigger wins, or lower it to exit the market rapidly during high volatility.
  • Equity Guardian: A hard-stop safety protocol. If equity drawdown hits your defined % limit, Aegis acts as a circuit breaker, closing all positions to preserve your remaining capital.
  • Live Dashboard: A clean, professional on-chart panel displays Net Lot Exposure, Real-time P/L, Distances to TP, and countdowns to Market Close.

-  Input Parameters

  • Grid Settings: 
    •         InitialLot
      : Base lot size for the first trade.

    • GridStep

      : Distance (points) between recovery orders.
    •         Multiplier
      : The calculated coefficient for subsequent lots (Martingale logic).

    • MaxTrades

      : Hard cap on open positions.
  • Risk & Safety: 
    •         UseSafetyChecks
      : Verification of free margin and equity before trading.

    • EquityProtStop

      : % Drawdown limit to trigger emergency closure.
  • Market Close (Friday Filter): 
    •         EnableMarketCloseProtection   :  Activates the weekend shield.

    • CloseOnlyInProfit : If true, it attempts to close only profitable cycles before the weekend.

-  Usage Recommendations

  • Symbols: Optimized for mean-reverting pairs like AUDCAD, NZDCAD, EURUSD.
  • Timeframe: M15 or H1 (Higher timeframes reduce market noise).
  • Account: Low spread ECN accounts are preferred for faster TP hits.
  • Risk Setup:
    • Conservative: Start with 0.01 lots per $1,000 balance.
    • Standard: Start with 0.01 lots per $500 balance.


Risk Disclosure

 Aegis Recovery employs a Grid/Martingale strategy. While mathematically powerful, this method carries risks associated with prolonged trends. This EA provides tools to manage that risk (Equity Protection, Max Trades), but it cannot control the market. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always Backtest on your specific broker before running on a live account.


How to install

  1. Purchase Aegis Recovery.
  2. Refresh your Expert Advisors list in MetaTrader 5.
  3. Drag "Aegis Recovery" to your chart.
  4. Set it and forget it — The Aegis is now active.
