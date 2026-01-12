Smart Reach

🔥 Smart Reach — Where Distance Meets Precision Profits!

"Limited price 499 USD for first 10 copies, then 699 USD"

 🔔 Live signal: CLICK HERE


Trade like a pro: the smart Grid automatically adapts order distance to the market and protects against news volatility.

 🚀 Key advantages of Smart Reach

Smart Distance Technology: dynamic grid adaptation for maximum profit

Individual strategies for pairs: trends, flat, extreme signals

News filter: protection from major events (High/Medium/Low)

⚠️ Important:

To enable the news filter, please add the following URL to MetaTrader → Tools → Options → Expert Advisors → Allow WebRequest for listed URL:

https://nfs.faireconomy.media

Risk control: up to 9 orders, flexible lots, drawdown protection

Visual panel: active positions, profits, and upcoming news in real time

📊 Strategy for currency pairs


Currency pair     Strategy features
 AUDCAD             Catching pullbacks on strong trends 
 AUDNZD             Range strategy on flat markets 
 NZDCAD             Adaptive combination of trend + range with volatility protection

 USDCAD             Only strong trends  with accurate signals


💡 Recommendations for use

Start with Low Risk for testing

Enable the news filter for volatility protection

Use VPS for round-the-clock operation

⚙️ Technical requirements

Deposit: from $500 (recommended $1000+)

Timeframe: M15

Account type: Netting

Leverage: 1:500+
