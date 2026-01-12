Smart Reach
- Experts
- Igor Vihodet
- 버전: 1.15
- 활성화: 10
🔥 Smart Reach — Where Distance Meets Precision Profits!
"Limited price 499 USD for first 10 copies, then 699 USD"
Trade like a pro: the smart Grid automatically adapts order distance to the market and protects against news volatility.
🚀 Key advantages of Smart Reach
Smart Distance Technology: dynamic grid adaptation for maximum profit
Individual strategies for pairs: trends, flat, extreme signals
News filter: protection from major events (High/Medium/Low)
⚠️ Important:
To enable the news filter, please add the following URL to MetaTrader → Tools → Options → Expert Advisors → Allow WebRequest for listed URL:
Risk control: up to 9 orders, flexible lots, drawdown protection
Visual panel: active positions, profits, and upcoming news in real time
📊 Strategy for currency pairs
Currency pair Strategy features
AUDCAD Catching pullbacks on strong trends
AUDNZD Range strategy on flat markets
NZDCAD Adaptive combination of trend + range with volatility protection
USDCAD Only strong trends with accurate signals
💡 Recommendations for use
Start with Low Risk for testing
Enable the news filter for volatility protection
Use VPS for round-the-clock operation
⚙️ Technical requirements
Deposit: from $500 (recommended $1000+)
Timeframe: M15
Account type: Netting
Leverage: 1:500+