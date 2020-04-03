Daily Impulse Breakout Pro EA

Daily Impulse Breakout Pro is a fully automated "Set and Forget" trading system based on the popular "One Candle" daily breakout strategy.

This EA identifies the High and Low of the previous daily candle and places pending orders (Buy Stop and Sell Stop) to catch the market's momentum for the new day. It features intelligent OCO (One Cancels Other) logic, strict money management, and advanced session filtering to automate this proven manual strategy.

📺 Strategy Origin

This EA is an automated version of the strategies featured in these trading videos by RamtinFX:

🚀 Key Features

  • Multi-Pair Support: Works on XAUUSD (Gold), EURUSD, GBPJPY, and other volatile pairs.

  • Set & Forget: Automatically places pending orders at the start of the day (or after a set delay).

  • Smart OCO Logic: Instantly cancels the opposite pending order once a trade is triggered.

  • Dynamic Risk Management: Auto-calculates lot size based on a % of your account balance or uses fixed lots.

  • Slippage Protection: Intelligently recalculates TP/SL levels if the market gaps or slips on entry to maintain your exact Risk:Reward ratio.

  • Pre-Trade Validation: Checks for sufficient margin and broker volume limits before placing trades to prevent terminal errors.

  • Broker Compatibility: Selectable "Filling Mode" (FOK, IOC, Return) ensuring compatibility with all brokers (Prop firms, ECN, Standard).

⚙️ How to Use & Settings

The default settings are tuned to the "Classic" strategy (1:1 Risk Reward based on 10% of the daily range), but you are highly encouraged to optimize the SLlevel and TPlevel for your specific pair.

Core Inputs:

  • InpDelayHours: Hours to wait after the daily open before placing orders (Default: 2). Helps avoid spread widening at market rollover.

  • SLlevel / TPlevel: The distance for Stop Loss and Take Profit relative to the daily range.

    • Example: 0.1 = 10% of the previous day's range.

    • For 1:1.5 Risk Reward: Set SLlevel=0.2, TPlevel=0.3.

    • For Aggressive Gold: Set SLlevel=0.1, TPlevel=0.25.

      Feature Original Concept Video 2 (Conservative) Video 3 (Aggressive Gold)
      		My Settings
      Stop Loss Level 0.1 (10% of Range) 0.2 (20% of Range) 0.1 (10% of Range)  0.9
      Take Profit Level 0.1 (10% of Range) 0.3 (30% of Range) 0.25 (25% of Range)  1.9
      Risk:Reward 1:1 1:1.5 1:2.5

      		  1:2.11

  • RiskPercent: Percentage of account balance to risk per trade (e.g., 1.0 = 1%).

  • Trading Session Filters: Control exactly when the EA is allowed to place trades.

    • EnableSessionFilter: Set to true to restrict trading to specific hours.

    • SessionStartHour/Minute: The time when the EA begins looking for trades (e.g., 09:00).

    • SessionEndHour/Minute: The time when the EA stops placing new pending orders

  • FillType: IMPORTANT! If your EA does not place trades, change this setting.

    • ORDER_FILLING_FOK (Default - standard for many brokers)

    • ORDER_FILLING_IOC (Use if FOK fails)

    • ORDER_FILLING_RETURN (Use for some European brokers)

⚠️ Disclaimer

Trading Forex and Commodities involves high risk and is not suitable for all investors. This EA automates a specific strategy based on historical price action logic. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please backtest and forward test on a demo account before using real funds. The author is not responsible for any financial losses incurred.

Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Plus de l'auteur
DailyBreakRetestEA
Koo Er Wei
Experts
Daily Break & Retest Strategy (1D/1H Pattern) This Expert Advisor is a fully automated implementation of the "1D Pattern Nobody Talks About" strategy, popularized by RamtinFX . It is designed to capture high-probability continuations by utilizing the Daily (D1) range and executing precise entries on the Hourly (H1) timeframe. Original Strategy Source: Watch the Strategy Video by RamtinFX How It Works The strategy is based on a mechanical "Break and Retest" logic: Daily Range Analysis: The EA
ORB Fair Value Gap EA
Koo Er Wei
Experts
ORB Pro: Fair Value Gap Breakout ORB Pro is a fully automated mechanical scalping system designed to trade the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) with institutional precision. Unlike standard breakout bots that enter blindly on a high/low break, this EA uses Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and displacement to confirm that the breakout is valid before entering. This strategy is based on the specific mechanical rules outlined in the popular trading video "The Only Trading Strategy You Will Ever Need" . It combine
Scalping 4H Range EA
Koo Er Wei
Experts
Scalping 4H Range Pro A mechanical, rule-based scalping system based on the "4-Hour Range" strategy. Scalping 4H Range Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to trade price reversions following false breakouts of the daily opening range. This strategy focuses on a specific price action pattern: waiting for the first 4-hour candle of the day to establish a range, detecting a "fake-out" (breakout failure), and scalping the reversion back into value. This EA automates the popular strategy
