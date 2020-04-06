TopAI Gold Reversal H1

【简短描述（Summary）】

TopAI Gold Reversal H1 is a low-frequency XAUUSD Expert Advisor designed for H1 timeframe.
It trades mean-reversion setups using RSI extremes and price deviation from EMA, with fixed risk control and optional trailing stop.
One position at a time. No martingale, no grid, no hedging.

【详细描述（Description）】

TopAI Gold Reversal H1 is an automated trading Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold), designed to operate exclusively on the H1 timeframe.

The EA focuses on reversal / mean-reversion opportunities after strong price extensions.
Instead of chasing trends, it waits for price to move significantly away from its average value and then looks for controlled reversal entries with confirmation.

Core Trading Logic

  • RSI extreme condition (overbought / oversold)

  • Minimum distance from EMA to confirm price extension

  • Candle confirmation on closed H1 bars

  • Entry only on new bar (no tick-based overtrading)

Risk & Execution Rules

  • Fixed lot size: 0.10

  • One trade at a time (no stacking)

  • Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit

  • Optional trailing stop with safety protections

  • Built-in margin check before entry

  • Cooldown between trades to avoid over-exposure

Key Characteristics

  • Designed for low trading frequency

  • No martingale, no grid, no hedging

  • No news trading

  • No aggressive position scaling

  • Market-safe execution logic (no excessive order modification)

This EA is intended for traders who prefer stable behavior, clear logic, and controlled risk, rather than high-frequency or high-risk strategies.

【Inputs / Parameters】

  • Stop Loss (points)

  • Take Profit (points)

  • Trailing Stop (start / step)

  • RSI settings

  • EMA period and minimum distance

  • Cooldown between trades

(Default parameters are optimized for H1 Gold trading.)

【Recommended Usage】

  • Symbol: XAUUSD / GOLD

  • Timeframe: H1 only

  • Account type: Any

  • Recommended to test on demo account before live use

  • VPS recommended for stable execution

【Risk Disclaimer】

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves risk.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
This Expert Advisor does not use martingale or grid strategies, but losses are still possible.
Use proper risk management and only trade with funds you can afford to lose.


