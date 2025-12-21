TopAI Gold Reversal H1

【简短描述（Summary）】

TopAI Gold Reversal H1 is a low-frequency XAUUSD Expert Advisor designed for H1 timeframe.
It trades mean-reversion setups using RSI extremes and price deviation from EMA, with fixed risk control and optional trailing stop.
One position at a time. No martingale, no grid, no hedging.

【详细描述（Description）】

TopAI Gold Reversal H1 is an automated trading Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold), designed to operate exclusively on the H1 timeframe.

The EA focuses on reversal / mean-reversion opportunities after strong price extensions.
Instead of chasing trends, it waits for price to move significantly away from its average value and then looks for controlled reversal entries with confirmation.

Core Trading Logic

  • RSI extreme condition (overbought / oversold)

  • Minimum distance from EMA to confirm price extension

  • Candle confirmation on closed H1 bars

  • Entry only on new bar (no tick-based overtrading)

Risk & Execution Rules

  • Fixed lot size: 0.10

  • One trade at a time (no stacking)

  • Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit

  • Optional trailing stop with safety protections

  • Built-in margin check before entry

  • Cooldown between trades to avoid over-exposure

Key Characteristics

  • Designed for low trading frequency

  • No martingale, no grid, no hedging

  • No news trading

  • No aggressive position scaling

  • Market-safe execution logic (no excessive order modification)

This EA is intended for traders who prefer stable behavior, clear logic, and controlled risk, rather than high-frequency or high-risk strategies.

【Inputs / Parameters】

  • Stop Loss (points)

  • Take Profit (points)

  • Trailing Stop (start / step)

  • RSI settings

  • EMA period and minimum distance

  • Cooldown between trades

(Default parameters are optimized for H1 Gold trading.)

【Recommended Usage】

  • Symbol: XAUUSD / GOLD

  • Timeframe: H1 only

  • Account type: Any

  • Recommended to test on demo account before live use

  • VPS recommended for stable execution

【Risk Disclaimer】

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves risk.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
This Expert Advisor does not use martingale or grid strategies, but losses are still possible.
Use proper risk management and only trade with funds you can afford to lose.


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
TopAI Gold Let AI Trade Gold for You
Teh Chin Han
Uzman Danışmanlar
TopAI Gold Trader – AI Smart Auto Gold Trading System （Short description） AI-based smart trading robot for Gold (XAUUSD). Auto trend entry, trailing profit, dynamic lot, and reversal after TP. （Full description） Overview TopAI Gold Trader is a next-generation AI-style auto trading robot for Gold (XAUUSD) . It combines trend-following logic with real-time Stochastic analysis, trailing lock profit, and dynamic lot sizing. The system trades 24/7 with strict risk control — suitable for bot
TopAI Trend Gold Trend EA for XAUUSD
Teh Chin Han
Uzman Danışmanlar
TopAI Trend Gold EA — Official Product Description Overview TopAI Trend Gold EA is a simple and stable trend-following Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD and other trending instruments. It uses a clean EMA-based structure (Fast EMA vs Slow EMA) to detect clear upward or downward market trends and open trades accordingly. This EA is created as an easy-to-use, lightweight version suitable for beginners, testers, and traders who prefer transparent rules. No martingale, no grid, no risky position
Smart Close Manager v1
Teh Chin Han
Yardımcı programlar
Smart Close Manager v1.1 is a lightweight but powerful order-management utility designed for traders who need fast, safe, and precise control over their positions. This tool allows you to instantly close positions and delete pending orders based on smart filters such as symbol, direction, profit state, or order type. Perfect for scalpers, intraday traders, and anyone managing multiple orders. Key Features Close all orders with one click Close only BUY / only SELL positions Close only profitabl
TopAI Gold Scalper M15
Teh Chin Han
Uzman Danışmanlar
TopAI Gold Scalper M15 is a trend-following Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe . It focuses on capturing short-term momentum moves by following real price action instead of predicting market tops or bottoms. Trading Concept Trade with momentum, not prediction Follow where the candle is moving One trade at a time, clear entry and exit Close at take profit, then wait for the next opportunity Core Strategy Logic EMA Trend Filter Best performance in low-sprea
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt