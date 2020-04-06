Prop Firm Killer EA

Prop Firm Killer EA is a prop-firm–ready automated trading system built with strict risk management and rule compliance in mind. It focuses on consistency, capital protection, and disciplined execution rather than aggressive overtrading.

Core Features

  • Daily Max Loss Limit – Automatically stops trading when the daily loss threshold is reached

  • Daily Profit Target – Locks profits and disables trading after hitting the target

  • Maximum Trades per Day – Prevents overtrading and poor market conditions

  • Stop Loss & Take Profit – Every trade is protected with predefined exits

  • Trailing Stop – Secures profits while allowing trades to run

  • Proper Risk Management – Risk-based position sizing aligned with prop firm rules

  • Overtrading Protection – Smart filters and cooldown logic for disciplined entries

Prop Firm Killer EA is designed to pass prop firm challenges safely, maintain drawdown control, and support steady account growth through rule-based automation.

Disclaimer

Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Prop Firm Killer EA does not promise profits or challenge success. Use proper risk settings and test on a demo account before live trading. You are fully responsible for any trading decisions and potential losses.


Другие продукты этого автора
Volatility Pullback
Heri Yusufu Kaniugu
Эксперты
Volatility Pullback EA is an automated trading system developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) . The EA trades pullbacks during high-volatility conditions using auto-generated grid levels that dynamically adapt to current market volatility, allowing intelligent position scaling during price retracements instead of fixed grid spacing. To protect trading capital, especially on small and cent accounts , the EA includes equity protection that automatically pauses trading when predefined equity limits
