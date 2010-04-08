Prop Firm Killer EA
- Heri Yusufu Kaniugu
- 버전: 1.2
- 업데이트됨: 1 1월 2026
- 활성화: 20
Prop Firm Killer EA - Trend Validation & Risk Control
Prop Firm Killer EA is a powerful Expert Advisor designed specifically for traders looking to maximize performance in prop firm accounts. By combining advanced risk management, trend validation, and session-based trading control, it optimizes every trade while protecting your capital.
Key Features
-
Account Management: Track account balance, monitor high-impact events, and control trade panel visibility directly on your chart.
-
Advanced Risk Management: Control risk with percentage-based lot sizing, stop loss offsets, trailing stops, and customizable take-profit multipliers.
-
Performance Manager: Validate trends, filter trades, and manage trade frequency to maximize performance while limiting risk exposure.
-
Session Manager: Define trading sessions to avoid unnecessary trades and focus on high-probability market periods.
-
Fully Configurable: Adjust all parameters to match your trading style, including lot size, stop loss offsets, resolution timeframes, and activation periods.
Recommended Settings (XAUUSD, Any Timeframe)
-
Expert Advisor Number: Set magic number for EA tracking
-
Initial Account Balance: Set your funded account balance or 0 to use current balance
-
High Impact Event Protection: Pause trading 30 minutes before and after high-impact news
-
Trade Panel Account Information: Show or hide trade panel
Risk Management:
-
Risk Percentage: 1 (percentage of initial account balance, minimum capital: $10k USD)
-
Fixed Lot Size (0 to enable risk percentage): 0.0 (use specific lot size instead of risk %)
-
Stop Loss Offset: 500 pips
-
Trail Activation: 100 pips (distance to start trailing stop)
-
Trail Offset: 50 pips
-
Take Profit Factor: 2 (multiplier of stop loss offset)
Market & Trend Settings:
-
Trend Validation Timeframe: 15 minutes
-
Resolution Timeframe: 15 minutes
-
Resolution Length: 20 (period to capture highs and lows)
Filters & Limits:
-
Profit Target Percentage Filter: 0.0 (daily profit target, set 0 to ignore)
-
Loss Limit Percentage Filter: 0.0 (daily max drawdown, set 0 to ignore)
-
Spread Deviation Filter: 50 pips (maximum spread allowed)
-
Trade Frequency Filter: 4 (maximum losing trades per day)
Trading Sessions:
-
Activation Period: 0 UTC (start time to trade)
-
Session Period: 20 UTC (end time to trade)
Why Choose Prop Firm Killer EA?
-
Optimized for prop firm account rules and strict risk limits.
-
Protects capital while targeting high-probability trades.
-
Simple setup with full automation on multiple symbols and timeframes.
-
Designed to perform efficiently under various market conditions.
Disclaimer
Forex and CFD trading involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test Prop Firm Killer EA on a demo account before trading live, and never risk money you cannot afford to lose.