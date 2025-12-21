Prop Firm Killer EA is a prop-firm–ready automated trading system built with strict risk management and rule compliance in mind. It focuses on consistency, capital protection, and disciplined execution rather than aggressive overtrading.

Core Features

Daily Max Loss Limit – Automatically stops trading when the daily loss threshold is reached

Daily Profit Target – Locks profits and disables trading after hitting the target

Maximum Trades per Day – Prevents overtrading and poor market conditions

Stop Loss & Take Profit – Every trade is protected with predefined exits

Trailing Stop – Secures profits while allowing trades to run

Proper Risk Management – Risk-based position sizing aligned with prop firm rules

Overtrading Protection – Smart filters and cooldown logic for disciplined entries

Prop Firm Killer EA is designed to pass prop firm challenges safely, maintain drawdown control, and support steady account growth through rule-based automation.

Disclaimer

Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Prop Firm Killer EA does not promise profits or challenge success. Use proper risk settings and test on a demo account before live trading. You are fully responsible for any trading decisions and potential losses.