NeonScalperProV5

1. Introduction

Neon Scalper Pro V5.27 - Adaptive Volatility & Precision Execution

Neon Scalper Pro V5.27 is the definitive evolution of our proprietary mean-reversion algorithm. This version has been completely re-engineered to solve execution errors ( Invalid Stops ) typically encountered during high-volatility market events. Optimized for both Netting and Hedging accounts, V5.27 ensures superior operational stability through advanced price normalization and strict adherence to broker server protocols.

2. Strategy & Enhanced Algorithm

The EA maintains its core Smart Mean Reversion logic, now augmented with an intelligence layer: