NeonScalperProV5
- エキスパート
- Cristian Anto Correa Aguilera
- バージョン: 5.27
- アップデート済み: 24 12月 2025
- アクティベーション: 5
1. Introduction
Neon Scalper Pro V5.27 is the definitive evolution of our proprietary mean-reversion algorithm. This version has been completely re-engineered to solve execution errors ( Invalid Stops ) typically encountered during high-volatility market events. Optimized for both Netting and Hedging accounts, V5.27 ensures superior operational stability through advanced price normalization and strict adherence to broker server protocols.
2. Strategy & Enhanced Algorithm
The EA maintains its core Smart Mean Reversion logic, now augmented with an intelligence layer:
-
Market Regime Detection: The system now distinguishes between "Quiet" and "Volatile" markets using the ATR (Average True Range) indicator, automatically adjusting its aggressiveness.
-
ADX Range Filter: It only executes trades when the ADX confirms a lack of a strong directional trend, protecting the bot from getting caught in "runaway" trends.
-
High-Precision Execution: Implements full Price Normalization based on the symbol's digits, ensuring every order is accepted by the broker on the first attempt.