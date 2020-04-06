NeonScalperProV5

Neon Scalper Pro V5.18 - Smart Mean Reversion & Safety First

1. Introduction

Neon Scalper Pro is a high-precision algorithmic trading system specifically designed for sideways markets and volatility ranges. Unlike other systems, version 5.18 has been optimized to pass the most demanding validation standards, ensuring robust execution on both Hedging and Netting accounts.

The bot integrates a state-of-the-art "Neon" visual interface, providing total control and absolute transparency over real-time operations.

2. Strategy and Algorithm

The EA utilizes a Smart Mean Reversion logic:

  • ADX Trend Filter: Accurately identifies when the market lacks a strong directional trend to avoid false entries.

  • Dual Confirmation: Combines Bollinger Bands breakouts with RSI overextension levels to capture price reversals at extreme levels.

  • Equilibrium Exit: Positions are dynamically managed and closed when the price recovers to the balance zone (RSI 50), ensuring a high win rate.

3. MQL5 Validation Results (V5.18)

This software has undergone extreme stress tests, completing the official validation with zero errors:

  • Consistent Activity: It recorded high trading volumes in standard timeframes (120 trades on EURUSD H1 / 108 trades on GBPUSD M30).

  • Intelligent Safety: The system detected and avoided unnecessary risks in highly volatile assets like Gold (XAUUSD) and during insufficient balance scenarios on lower timeframes, protecting account integrity.

4. What You Get as a User

By purchasing Neon Scalper Pro, you acquire an institutional-grade tool with three layers of protection:

  • Technical Robustness: Verified code that operates seamlessly within Netting infrastructures.

  • Capital Protection: Advanced filters that block trading if margin or risk conditions are not optimal.

  • Total Control: A comprehensive interface to monitor sentiment, market sessions, and drawdown in real-time, backed by a functional Panic Button.

5. Interface Features

  • Real-Time Dashboard: Direct display of Daily Profit, Current Drawdown, and Active Positions.

  • Session Monitor: Status indicators for London, New York, and Tokyo sessions.

  • "One-Click" Panic Button: Instant closure of all positions directly from the chart.


