Bollinger Trend Lines MT5

🔹 Bollinger Trend Lines – MT4 & MT5

Bollinger Trend Lines is a professional volatility-based trend indicator designed to clearly identify trend direction and dynamic stop levels using Bollinger Bands.

Fuses on one core principle:

follow the trend, ignore noise, and let volatility define the stop.

🔍 How it works

The indicator builds trailing trend lines using Bollinger Bands:

In an uptrend , the lower band trails price and can only rise

In a downtrend , the upper band trails price and can only fall

When the trend changes, the trailing logic automatically resets

An optional Safe Zone (extra deviation) allows you to widen or tighten the trailing distance without changing the Bollinger period.

✅ Key Features

✔ Volatility-based trend detection

✔ Trailing trend lines (step-like behavior)

✔ Optional extra deviation (Safe Zone)

✔ Automatic reset on trend flip

✔ Internal & external lines share identical values

✔ Non-repainting logic

✔ Clean and uncluttered chart view

✔ EA-friendly signal buffer

✔ Works on all symbols and timeframes

📊 Signal Logic

The indicator provides a numeric signal buffer that can be used in Expert Advisors or scanners:

+1 → Uptrend

−1 → Downtrend

0 → Neutral / transition

Only one trend line is visible at a time, making trend direction immediately clear.

⚙️ Input Parameters

Bollinger Period – base calculation period

Bollinger Deviation – standard deviation multiplier

Safe Zone (Extra Deviation) – optional volatility buffer

Applied Price – price used for calculations

🎯 Best Use Cases

Trend following strategies

Volatility-based trailing stops

Trade management and exits

Confirmation tool for discretionary trading

EA and algorithmic trading systems

🧠 Important Notes