Bollinger Trend Lines MT4

🔹 Bollinger Trend Lines – MT4 & MT5

Bollinger Trend Lines is a professional volatility-based trend indicator designed to clearly identify trend direction and dynamic stop levels using Bollinger Bands.

Fuses on one core principle:
follow the trend, ignore noise, and let volatility define the stop.

🔍 How it works

The indicator builds trailing trend lines using Bollinger Bands:

  • In an uptrend, the lower band trails price and can only rise

  • In a downtrend, the upper band trails price and can only fall

  • When the trend changes, the trailing logic automatically resets

An optional Safe Zone (extra deviation) allows you to widen or tighten the trailing distance without changing the Bollinger period.

✅ Key Features

✔ Volatility-based trend detection
✔ Trailing trend lines (step-like behavior)
✔ Optional extra deviation (Safe Zone)
✔ Automatic reset on trend flip
✔ Internal & external lines share identical values
✔ Non-repainting logic
✔ Clean and uncluttered chart view
✔ EA-friendly signal buffer
✔ Works on all symbols and timeframes

📊 Signal Logic

The indicator provides a numeric signal buffer that can be used in Expert Advisors or scanners:

  • +1 → Uptrend

  • −1 → Downtrend

  • 0 → Neutral / transition

Only one trend line is visible at a time, making trend direction immediately clear.

⚙️ Input Parameters

  • Bollinger Period – base calculation period

  • Bollinger Deviation – standard deviation multiplier

  • Safe Zone (Extra Deviation) – optional volatility buffer

  • Applied Price – price used for calculations

🎯 Best Use Cases

  • Trend following strategies

  • Volatility-based trailing stops

  • Trade management and exits

  • Confirmation tool for discretionary trading

  • EA and algorithmic trading systems

🧠 Important Notes

  • The indicator does not repaint

  • Signals are calculated strictly on closed bars

  • Designed for traders who value clarity, discipline, and volatility-aware trend logic


