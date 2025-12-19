Bollinger Trend Lines MT5
- Mario Jemic
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
🔹 Bollinger Trend Lines – MT4 & MT5
Bollinger Trend Lines is a professional volatility-based trend indicator designed to clearly identify trend direction and dynamic stop levels using Bollinger Bands.
Fuses on one core principle:
follow the trend, ignore noise, and let volatility define the stop.
🔍 How it works
The indicator builds trailing trend lines using Bollinger Bands:
-
In an uptrend, the lower band trails price and can only rise
-
In a downtrend, the upper band trails price and can only fall
-
When the trend changes, the trailing logic automatically resets
An optional Safe Zone (extra deviation) allows you to widen or tighten the trailing distance without changing the Bollinger period.
✅ Key Features
✔ Volatility-based trend detection
✔ Trailing trend lines (step-like behavior)
✔ Optional extra deviation (Safe Zone)
✔ Automatic reset on trend flip
✔ Internal & external lines share identical values
✔ Non-repainting logic
✔ Clean and uncluttered chart view
✔ EA-friendly signal buffer
✔ Works on all symbols and timeframes
📊 Signal Logic
The indicator provides a numeric signal buffer that can be used in Expert Advisors or scanners:
-
+1 → Uptrend
-
−1 → Downtrend
-
0 → Neutral / transition
Only one trend line is visible at a time, making trend direction immediately clear.
⚙️ Input Parameters
-
Bollinger Period – base calculation period
-
Bollinger Deviation – standard deviation multiplier
-
Safe Zone (Extra Deviation) – optional volatility buffer
-
Applied Price – price used for calculations
🎯 Best Use Cases
-
Trend following strategies
-
Volatility-based trailing stops
-
Trade management and exits
-
Confirmation tool for discretionary trading
-
EA and algorithmic trading systems
🧠 Important Notes
-
The indicator does not repaint
-
Signals are calculated strictly on closed bars
-
Designed for traders who value clarity, discipline, and volatility-aware trend logic