Reverse Engineered RSI MT4

Reverse Engineered RSI  

Introduction

Reverse Engineered RSI transforms the way traders use the RSI indicator.
Instead of displaying RSI in a separate oscillator window, this tool projects the key RSI levels — 30, 50, and 70 — directly onto the price chart.

This allows traders to see where overbought, oversold, and equilibrium zones align with actual price levels — without switching charts or guessing momentum conditions.
You get precise RSI-derived support and resistance levels right on the candle chart.

If you ever wanted to know exactly where RSI 30 or RSI 70 sits on price, now you can.

Why Reverse Engineer RSI Onto Price?

Traditional RSI has one major drawback:

👉 It hides momentum levels off-chart, forcing traders to mentally map RSI movements back onto price.

Reverse Engineered RSI solves this by mathematically calculating:

✔ the exact price at which RSI would equal 30

✔ the exact price at which RSI would equal 50

✔ the exact price at which RSI would equal 70

These values are then projected as real-time dynamic lines.

No guessing.
No switching windows.
No lost momentum data.

What This Indicator Gives You

1. RSI Support & Resistance (directly on price!)

The projected RSI levels act as:

  • dynamic support

  • dynamic resistance

  • turning zones

  • exhaustion areas

Price often reacts precisely at these RSI-projected boundaries — because they represent the market’s underlying momentum thresholds.

2. One Chart, All Information

No more bouncing between:

  • the main chart

  • the RSI window below

All RSI levels are integrated into price action itself.
This makes your analysis cleaner, faster, and more intuitive.

3. Spot Reversals Earlier

As price approaches:

  • RSI 30 projection → oversold zone

  • RSI 70 projection → overbought zone

  • RSI 50 → equilibrium / trend confirmation zone

Traders can visually see:

✔ where momentum shifts
✔ where reversals are likely
✔ where price is stretched or balanced

All without leaving the main chart.

4. Perfect For Price Action Traders

Reverse Engineered RSI unifies:

  • momentum logic

  • price-action structure

RSI becomes an active part of your chart — not a hidden oscillator.

Key Advantages

✔ Works on all instruments: Forex, indices, crypto, metals, stocks
✔ Works on all timeframes
✔ Does not repaint
✔ Very lightweight — does not slow down MT4
✔ Perfect for trend trading, reversals, breakouts, scalping
✔ Excellent for confluence with S/R, moving averages, fractals, and more

How To Use It

1. Bounce Trading

Price touches RSI 30 line → look for bullish reversal setups.
Price touches RSI 70 line → watch for bearish exhaustion.

2. Breakout Confirmation

A clean break above/below the RSI 50 projection often signals:

  • trend continuation

  • shift in momentum

  • strong directional bias

3. Momentum-Based Channels

The RSI 30–50–70 projections create a natural “momentum corridor” around price.

4. Targets & Stops

Use RSI-projected levels as:

  • profit targets

  • stop placement zones

  • exhaustion markers

Conclusion

Reverse Engineered RSI (MT4) lets you see RSI directly on price, giving you:

  • clearer structure

  • earlier signals

  • stronger confluence

  • faster execution

It turns hidden momentum data into visible, tradable price levels.

If you want exact RSI zones mapped to actual market prices, this indicator gives you an edge no regular RSI can provide.


Другие продукты этого автора
Trend Stop
Mario Jemic
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend Stop обнаруживает смену тренда за выбранный период времени. Дополнительная функция – отображение оптимальных стоп-уровней. Устанавливайте стоп-ордера ниже линии Trend Stop при бычьем тренде и выше данной линии – при медвежьем. Trend Stop отображает максимальное/минимальное значение за последние N периодов. Расчет В зависимости от текущего тренда, это может быть максимальное значение за последние N периодов для медвежьего тренда или минимальное значение за последние N периодов дл
Fractal Pivot Lines MT4
Mario Jemic
Индикаторы
Fractal Pivot Lines — Indicator Overview  Fractal Pivot Lines is a custom trend-structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 . It automatically connects key fractal highs and lows with dynamic lines so you can see how price is respecting local structure, building channels, and preparing for potential reversals. Instead of staring at dozens of candles and guessing where the real pivots are, the indicator turns fractals into clear support/resistance paths and trend channels . What the Indicator Does C
Reverse MACD MT4
Mario Jemic
Индикаторы
Reversing MACD — Indicator Overview Reversing MACD is a forward-looking analytical tool that calculates the exact price the next bar would need to reach for the MACD line and the signal line to cross on the upcoming candle . Instead of waiting for a crossover to occur after the fact, the indicator answers a more powerful question: “At what price will the MACD cross on the very next bar ?” Core Idea Behind the Indicator Traditional MACD reacts to price changes after they occur . A trader only see
Projected Moving Average MT4
Mario Jemic
Индикаторы
Projected Moving Average  A clean and practical moving-average tool designed for traders who want a clearer view of short-term and medium-term trend direction. The Projected Moving Average shifts a standard SMA forward by half of its period, creating a smooth projection zone that updates dynamically with each new candle. This makes it easier to visually anticipate where the moving average is heading without repainting past values. Key Features Forward-shifted SMA (Length/2) for clearer trend pro
Weinstein Stage Analysis MT4
Mario Jemic
Индикаторы
Weinstein Stage Analysis (MTF) – Professional Market Structure Indicator This indicator implements   Stan Weinstein’s Stage Analysis   in a clean, modern, and fully   MTF-correct   way for MetaTrader 5. It automatically identifies the four classical market stages: Stage 1 – Base / Accumulation Stage 2 – Advancing Trend Stage 3 – Distribution Stage 4 – Declining Trend Unlike many simplified versions, this indicator: Calculates the trend   on a higher timeframe moving average Projects the correct
Bollinger Trend Lines MT4
Mario Jemic
Индикаторы
Bollinger Trend Lines – MT4 & MT5 Bollinger Trend Lines   is a professional volatility-based trend indicator designed to clearly identify trend direction and dynamic stop levels using Bollinger Bands. Fuses on one core principle: follow the trend, ignore noise, and let volatility define the stop. How it works The indicator builds   trailing trend lines   using Bollinger Bands: In an   uptrend , the   lower band trails price and can only rise In a   downtrend , the   upper band trails pri
Trend Stop MT5
Mario Jemic
Индикаторы
Trend Stop  Introduction Trend Stop is a simple yet powerful trend-following and stop-placement tool for MetaTrader 5. It calculates the highest high or lowest low of the last N periods and plots a dynamic line that reacts instantly to trend changes. The result is a clean, reliable trend filter and a practical guide for placing optimal stop levels — without unnecessary noise or lag. Whether you’re a trend trader, swing trader, or scalper, Trend Stop helps you stay on the right side of the market
Fractal Pivot Lines
Mario Jemic
Индикаторы
Fractal Pivot Lines — Indicator Overview   Fractal Pivot Lines is a custom trend-structure indicator for MetaTrader 5 . It automatically connects key fractal highs and lows with dynamic lines so you can see how price is respecting local structure, building channels, and preparing for potential reversals. Instead of staring at dozens of candles and guessing where the real pivots are, the indicator turns fractals into clear support/resistance paths and trend channels . What the Indicator Does
Reverse Engineered RSI MT5
Mario Jemic
Индикаторы
Reverse Engineered RSI   Introduction Reverse Engineered RSI transforms the way traders use the RSI indicator. Instead of displaying RSI in a separate oscillator window, this tool projects the key RSI levels — 30, 50, and 70 — directly onto the price chart . This allows traders to see where overbought, oversold, and equilibrium zones align with actual price levels — without switching charts or guessing momentum conditions. You get precise RSI-derived support and resistance levels right on the c
Reverse MACD MT5
Mario Jemic
Индикаторы
Reversing MACD — Indicator Overview Reversing MACD is a forward-looking analytical tool that calculates the exact price the next bar would need to reach for the MACD line and the signal line to cross on the upcoming candle . Instead of waiting for a crossover to occur after the fact, the indicator answers a more powerful question: “At what price will the MACD cross on the very next bar ?” Core Idea Behind the Indicator Traditional MACD reacts to price changes after they occur . A trader only see
Projected Moving Average MT5
Mario Jemic
Индикаторы
Projected Moving Average  A clean and practical moving-average tool designed for traders who want a clearer view of short-term and medium-term trend direction. The   Projected Moving Average   shifts a standard SMA forward by half of its period, creating a smooth projection zone that updates dynamically with each new candle. This makes it easier to visually anticipate where the moving average is heading without repainting past values. Key Features Forward-shifted SMA (Length/2) for clearer trend
Weinstein Stage Analysis MT5
Mario Jemic
Индикаторы
Weinstein Stage Analysis (MTF) – Professional Market Structure Indicator This indicator implements Stan Weinstein’s Stage Analysis in a clean, modern, and fully MTF-correct way for MetaTrader 5. It automatically identifies the four classical market stages: Stage 1 – Base / Accumulation Stage 2 – Advancing Trend Stage 3 – Distribution Stage 4 – Declining Trend Unlike many simplified versions, this indicator: Calculates the trend on a higher timeframe moving average Projects the correct stage onto
Bollinger Trend Lines MT5
Mario Jemic
Индикаторы
Bollinger Trend Lines – MT4 & MT5 Bollinger Trend Lines is a professional volatility-based trend indicator designed to clearly identify trend direction and dynamic stop levels using Bollinger Bands. Fuses on one core principle: follow the trend, ignore noise, and let volatility define the stop. How it works The indicator builds trailing trend lines using Bollinger Bands: In an uptrend , the lower band trails price and can only rise In a downtrend , the upper band trails price and can only
