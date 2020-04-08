SMC Order Block Zone

SMC Order Block Zones (MT5) is a Smart Money Concept (SMC) analytical indicator specially designed and optimized for Gold (XAUUSD).

It automatically detects Order Blocks and displays them as Supply & Demand zones, helping traders identify potential institutional price levels on Gold.

The indicator uses volatility-adaptive logic, making it highly suitable for the fast and aggressive movements of XAUUSD.

Key Features (XAUUSD Optimized)

Specially designed for Gold (XAUUSD)

Automatic Order Block detection

Clear Supply & Demand zones

Non-repainting zones after creation

Smart adaptive zone extension for high volatility

Optional touch count display per zone

Automatic zone removal after valid break

Clean and uncluttered chart view

How to Use