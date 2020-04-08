SMC Order Block Zone

SMC Order Block Zones (MT5) is a Smart Money Concept (SMC) analytical indicator specially designed and optimized for Gold (XAUUSD).
It automatically detects Order Blocks and displays them as Supply & Demand zones, helping traders identify potential institutional price levels on Gold.

The indicator uses volatility-adaptive logic, making it highly suitable for the fast and aggressive movements of XAUUSD.

Key Features (XAUUSD Optimized)

  • Specially designed for Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Automatic Order Block detection

  • Clear Supply & Demand zones

  • Non-repainting zones after creation

  • Smart adaptive zone extension for high volatility

  • Optional touch count display per zone

  • Automatic zone removal after valid break

  • Clean and uncluttered chart view

How to Use

  • Apply the indicator to XAUUSD

  • Recommended timeframes:

    • M5

    • M15

    • H1

    • H4

  • Zones act as areas of interest, not direct trade signals

  • Best used with:

    • Market structure

    • Trend direction

    • Price action confirmation

