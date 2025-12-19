SMC Order Block Zone
- Indicateurs
- Faath Pondu Veettil
- Version: 6.540
SMC Order Block Zones (MT5) is a Smart Money Concept (SMC) analytical indicator specially designed and optimized for Gold (XAUUSD).
It automatically detects Order Blocks and displays them as Supply & Demand zones, helping traders identify potential institutional price levels on Gold.
The indicator uses volatility-adaptive logic, making it highly suitable for the fast and aggressive movements of XAUUSD.
Key Features (XAUUSD Optimized)
-
Specially designed for Gold (XAUUSD)
-
Automatic Order Block detection
-
Clear Supply & Demand zones
-
Non-repainting zones after creation
-
Smart adaptive zone extension for high volatility
-
Optional touch count display per zone
-
Automatic zone removal after valid break
-
Clean and uncluttered chart view
How to Use
-
Apply the indicator to XAUUSD
-
Recommended timeframes:
-
M5
-
M15
-
H1
-
H4
-
-
Zones act as areas of interest, not direct trade signals
-
Best used with:
-
Market structure
-
Trend direction
-
Price action confirmation
-