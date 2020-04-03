GaoDong Gold Machine Gun MT5 EA

Friendly reminder: This is a gold-specific version.

GaoDong Machine Gun EA (MT5)



Product Introduction



GaoDong Machine Gun EA v1.1 is a high-speed, automated trading system designed specifically for highly volatile market environments, and is compatible with the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform.



This system focuses on trade execution efficiency, risk control, and stability, does not rely on traditional lagging indicators, and emphasizes real-time market responsiveness and automated risk management mechanisms.



Core Advantages



⚡ High-Speed ​​Response



• Optimized for rapidly fluctuating market conditions



• Enables timely participation in active market phases



• Reduces opportunity loss due to latency



🔁 Flexible Trading Mechanism



• Supports multi-directional trading scenarios



• Not limited to a single position direction



• Maintains operational flexibility under different market conditions



🛡️ Complete Risk Management System



• Every trade is protected by risk control



• Supports dynamic protection of existing profits



• Effectively limits single and periodic drawdowns



⚙️ Highly Configurable



• Key parameters can be freely adjusted



• Adaptable to different capital sizes



• Customizable to individual risk preferences



🖥️ Live Trading User-Friendly Design



• Compatible with MT5 Official VPS



• Suitable for 24/7 operation



• Stable structure, low long-term operating pressure



Applicable Scenarios



✔ High-volatility trading instruments



✔ Automated trading users



✔ Desiring to minimize human intervention



✔ Prioritizing risk control and execution stability



✔ Need an EA that can run long-term



Not suitable for:



✖ Users seeking "single-trade high profits"



✖ Those who cannot accept normal drawdowns



✖ Those unwilling to test and optimize parameters



✖ Those who want completely risk-free trading



Recommended operating environment:



• Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)



• Recommended timeframe: M1



• VPS: Recommended MT5 official VPS or stable, low-latency VPS



• It is recommended to test in a demo or small-capital environment first.



Version Description:



v3.0



• Further enhanced stability



• Optimized execution efficiency



• Upgraded risk control module



• Closer to live trading environment



Risk Warning:



Automated trading involves market risk.



Past performance is not indicative of future results.



Please use only after fully understanding and testing the product features.



✅ Important Note



This product description does not display, disclose, or imply any specific transaction logic or algorithm details.



All core mechanisms are proprietary technology of the developer.