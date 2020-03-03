Gaodong Nervous System EA

Gaodong Nervous System EA — Intelligent Nervous System

📌 Product Introduction

The Gaodong Nervous System EA is an intelligent two-way trading system designed specifically for highly volatile market conditions. It employs a "point spread arbitrage + dynamic risk control" framework to identify stable and repeatable market structures across different instruments.

The system has undergone long-term validation, demonstrating rigorous logic and robust reliability. It features automatic risk control, clear parameters, a simple structure, and strong visualization. Trading is stable, with positions held indefinitely according to your set trading volume. The system automatically recognizes daily profits and automatically takes a break. Furthermore, it always executes trades based on the logic of maximizing profits and minimizing losses. Suitable for both beginners and professional traders. This system supports both long and short trading, suitable for all instruments. Parameter settings are simple; you only need to set the lot size, entry interval, daily profit target for automatic stop-loss, and total stop-loss. Other settings can be left at their defaults. We welcome you to subscribe and witness its wonders. We recommend setting it to 0.01-0.02 lots per $500 capital. Trading is stable, and positions are held permanently according to your set size, trading continuously. The system automatically recognizes daily profits and automatically stops trading. Furthermore, it always executes trades based on the logic of maximizing profits and minimizing losses. We welcome you to subscribe and witness its wonders. If you need a detailed manual, please contact me via Telegram after purchase.


📌 Core Advantages

✔ Zero Indicator Participation — Core logic is entirely based on price action.

✔ Automatic Spread Protection — Compatible with most forex pairs.

✔ Intelligent Hedging Engine — Maintains profitability in volatile markets.

✔ Strict Risk Control — Each order is controlled, with adjustable maximum position size.

✔ Visualized Parameter Interface — Simple, easy to understand, and clear at a glance.

✔ Compatible with Bybit/Forex/CFD platforms.

✔ Automatically verified (MQL5 official test compliant).

📌 Suitable Users

• Conservative traders

• Users who prefer grid trading/hedging/spread arbitrage structures

• Players who do not rely on indicators and prefer pure price logic

• Traders who want to automate their strategies.

📌 Notes

• Recommended for use with a live account ≥ $200 or a high-leverage environment.

• Recommended to use a broker with low spreads and low latency.
