Gaodong Balanced hedging system MT4 EA

Gaodong Balanced Hedging System MT4 EA — Intelligent Balanced Hedging System

📌 Product Introduction

Gaodong Nervous System EA is an intelligent two-way trading system designed specifically for highly volatile market conditions. It adopts a framework of "point spread arbitrage + dynamic risk control" to find stable and repeatable market structures across different instruments.
This system has undergone long-term testing, demonstrating rigorous logic, robustness, and reliability. It features automatic risk control, clear parameters, a simple structure, and strong visualization. Trading is stable, with positions held continuously according to your set size. The system automatically recognizes daily profits and initiates a break, consistently executing trades based on the principle of maximizing profits and minimizing losses. Suitable for both beginners and professional traders. This system supports both long and short positions, is suitable for all instruments, and has simple parameter settings. You only need to set the lot size, entry interval, daily profit target for automatic break, and total stop-loss; other settings can be left at their defaults. We welcome you to subscribe and witness its wonders. We recommend setting the lot size to 0.01-0.02 lots per $500 capital. Trading is stable, with positions held continuously according to your set size. The system automatically recognizes daily profits and initiates a break, consistently executing trades based on the principle of maximizing profits and minimizing losses. We welcome you to subscribe and witness its wonders. If you require a detailed instruction manual, please contact me via Telegram after purchase.

📌 Core Advantages

✔ Zero-indicator participation — The core logic is entirely based on price behavior.
✔ Automatic spread protection — Applicable to most forex pairs
✔ Intelligent Hedging Engine — Maintaining Profitability in Volatile Markets
✔ Strict risk control—Each order is controlled, and a maximum position size can be set.
✔ Visual parameter interface—simple, easy to understand, and clear at a glance.
✔ Compatible with Bybit / Forex / CFD platforms
✔ Automatic verification passed (MQL5 official test compliant)

📌 Applicable Users
• Conservative traders
• Users who prefer grid trading/hedging/spread arbitrage structures
• Players who do not rely on indicators and prefer pure price logic
• Traders who want to automate their strategies

📌 Precautions
• Recommended for use in live accounts or high-leverage environments with a minimum of $200.
• We recommend using brokers with low spreads and low latency.
Рекомендуем также
WOW Dash Lucky Bunny
Nirundorn Promphao
Эксперты
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า M5 timeframe with zigzag upward and downward Strategies Parameters General Trade Settings Money Management  Lot : Fixed (can change) Strategies  - M5 Strategies it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels Close Functions  - M5 Strategies MagicNumber  - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this magic number. NextOpenTradeAfterSeconds  - 60 seconds is default, can change it MaxSpread  - upto cur
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Эксперты
Профессиональный эксперт форекс   Gyroscope (для пар EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY)  ализирующий рынок при помощи индекса волн эллиота. Волновая теория Эллиотта — интерпретация процессов на финансовых рынках через систему визуальных моделей (волн) на ценовых графиках.  Автор теории Ральф Эллиотт выделил восемь вариантов чередующихся волн (из них пять по тренду и три против тренда). Движение цен на рынках принимает форму пяти волн
Scalper Gold Reborn
Zahidin Zainal Zulkornain
Эксперты
Scalper Gold Reborn is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold but can use at currency too. The operation is based on opening orders using the Bolinger Band and Moving Average . Monitoring Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1805669 Recommendations Timeframe : M1 Pairs : GOLD/Currencies Settings: Default Lot : Use 0.01 for every 10.000cents Leverage: 1:1000 or higher Contact me in private for more setfiles. Setup Open M1 timeframe charts for pair GOLD or currency. Atta
Robot 100M
Natthapon Prompakdee
Эксперты
Robot 100M Robot 100M is the EA developed from the combination of various strategies using both technical and fundamental. * Features - Place orders on many conditions such as Price Action and Indicators - Smart Money Management system - Combines indicators with Price Action - Auto Take Profit - Using strategies that help lower risk as much as it can to preserve funds * See trading results from 11/10/2018 to today of Robot V3.9 from the links below...   https://traders100m.000webhostapp.com/De
Forest
Vadim Podoprigora
Эксперты
Forest - трендовый советник в основе которого лежит анализ по математической модели линий тренда, что позволяет определить движение тренда. Советник наиболее подходит для работы на валютной паре - "USDCHF", на периоде "H1". Советник подходит для работы на любых типах счетов и у любых брокеров. Советник использует математический анализ для открытия сделок и контроль убытка для открытых сделок. В своей основе советник не использует каких-либо рисковых систем с повышением объема или увеличением кол
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Эксперты
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You buy a unique opportunity not an EA. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be:   $1200   |   3/10   spot remains Next price will be: $1600 | 10/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000   | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is
Bfxenterprise RSI
Ricky Romadona Tri Saputra
Эксперты
Bfxenterprise RSI Inspired and optimized RSI indicator is the focus of this Expert Advisor (EA). Designed with the use of RSI to perform optimal transactions. Reading trends and price reversals is done by the RSI whose functions have been sorted. Version of Bfxenterprise The version with the name “Bfxenterprise” focuses on special and thorough sorting of transactions. So this version does not always make transactions, unlike the Expert Advisor version in general. This version relies on accuracy
Neural Average
Vladislav Filippov
Эксперты
Neural Average является полностью автоматизированным торговым советником. В программный базис данного советника, помимо скальперского алгоритма, системы мониторинга рынка через объемы и коэффициенты осцилляций и фильтрации открытия сделок через кастомные макросы - определители, интегрирован так же нейросетевой эмулятор. Вышеописанная структура позволяет добиться эффективной фильтрации потока потенциальных сделок по принципу релевантности контекста и конъюнктуры, а так же по коэффициенту валиднос
Pirate
Anatoliy Lukanin
3.9 (20)
Эксперты
Депозит:  от 100 единиц депозита Торговые пары: Рекомендую валютные пары: EURAUD, CHFJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUDCHF, CADCHF, USDCHF. Торговый период:  Любой Счета: Следует использовать счета ECN-ECN.Pro с пятизначными котировками с умеренным размером (spread). Параметры: USING -  Выбор, торговли риск или фиксированный лот RISK/LOT -  Значение Риска Лота RESTORING_THE_BALANCE  - Восстановление баланса * HOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW - Сброс Глобальной переменной TAKE_PROFIT -  Устанавливаемая прибыль STOP_L
Team Trading Usdjpy
Hulya Cinar
Эксперты
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
Solemnity
Evgeniy Zhdan
Эксперты
Советник определяет начало волнового движения и начинает работать по ходу новой волны. Используется жесткий стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. Встроена защита от расширения спреда брокером. Контроль профита осуществляет функция короткого трейлинг-стопа. Расчет лота производится в зависимости от стоп-лосса. Например, при стоп-лоссе 250 пунктов и MaxRisk = 10 % размер лота будет рассчитан таким образом, что при срабатывании стоп-лосса (250 пунктов) потеря будет равняться 10% от депозита. При стоп-лоссе равн
Ilan Spirit
Denis Kudryashov
Эксперты
Ilan Spirit Советник  Ilan Spirit -это аналог советника, с добавлением множества дополнительных логик и возможностей для торговли, с оставленными настройками советника . Советник торгует по системе Мартингейл с увеличением последующих лотов в серии ордеров, с целью их усреднения. Первый ордер робот выставляет по сигналам встроенного индикатора. Так же советник имеет возможность прекращать торговлю в зависимости от новостей от сигналов новостного индикатора. Ilan Spirit можно использовать либо на
Spiderbot GOLD
Petr Popov
Эксперты
Задача трейдера - найти закономерность и на ней зарабатывать.  В классическом трейдинге используются закономерности в виде графического анализа - свечные паттерны, уровни, линии тренда, графические фигуры и т.д. Их главная сложность в том, что у них нет однозначности. Каждый трейдер видит все по своему. На фоне этой неоднозначности подключается куча других проблем: психология - самая частая причина слива депозита, притягивание сделок "за уши" в тех местах, где ее нет, временной фактор - надо си
Gold Mastery EA
Yeoh Kia Gee
Эксперты
GOLD MASTERY EA 1. OVERVIEW  The Gold Mastery EA is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) specially designed for trading Gold (XAUUSD) based on Double Top/Bottom patterns with Neckline confirmation. This EA integrates ATR-based stop loss and takes profit levels, ensuring an optimal risk-reward ratio.  2. Unique Features   Double Top/Bottom Pattern Detection: Uses historical price action to identify strong reversal signals. Neckline Confirmation (Optional): Ensures pattern validity before placin
IQmovingZ
Alexander Kovalenko
Эксперты
Автоматическая круглосуточная торговая система на основе алгоритма коллективного поведения автоматов адаптации (разновидность алгоритмов самообучения искусственного интеллекта). Не требует ручного вмешательства. Не использует каких либо индикаторов или общеизвестных методик торговли. Принцип работы советника заключается в запоминании и анализе каждого шага. Шагом называется движение цены на определенное число (BaseStep) пунктов вверх или вниз. Глубина памяти (сколько шагов помнить и анализироват
SuperfarabiEA Compound
Farabi Aminy
Эксперты
Copyright(c) 2019 Superfarabi EA Is the Scalping Forex Expert Advisor for MT4 Working on Timeframes (M5) Best Pair Recomended is EU/UChf=0.4 Calculation is based of Envelopes indicator ===========Rakyat +62 =========== Hak Cipta (c) 2019 Superfarabi EA Merupakan Scalping Forex Expert Advisor untuk MT4 Berjalan pada Time Frame Kecil (M5) Pair Rekomendasi adalah EU / UChf = 0,4 Perhitungan didasarkan pada indikator Envelopes
Bitcoin Machine
Armin Heshmat
Эксперты
Bitcoin Machine EA is VIP , It    was developed by ENZOFXEA team in Germany with experienced traders with more than 15 years of trading experience.The indicators used in Bitcoin EA expert have nothing to do with the standard indicators in the market and are completely derived from strategy. You don't need to Hold your bitcoin capital anymore It doesn't matter if Bitcoin becomes expensive or cheap All Trade Have StopLoss Always Behind Order An expert based on    ( BTC , BTCUSD , Bitcoin   ) This
Ichimoku Trade
Evgeniy Zhdan
Эксперты
Советник выявляет наиболее вероятное направление цены на основе дивергенции объемов и консолидации цен в зонах перекупленности/перепроданности. Фильтром для открытия сделок служит уникальная формула вычисления ценового уровня - "магнита" (на основе индикатора Ишимоку), куда с высокой долей вероятности придет цена в пределах нескольких баров в будущем. Советник содержит в себе минимум настроек, что облегчает его использование. Рекомендуемые торговые инструменты: EURUSD 15m ; GBPUSD 15m ; USDJPY 1
Glitter Grass
Aleksandr Nadein
Эксперты
СОВЕТНИК"GG"-УНЕВЕРСАЛЬНЫЙ,УМЕЕ ТОРГОВАТЬСАМ И С ПОМОЩЬЮ ТРЕЙДЕРА! В ПАНЕЛЕ УКАЗЫВАЕТСЯ ВСЯ ПРОСАДКА,ЧТО ПОМОГАЕТ ПРИ ТОРГОВЛЕ. ПРИСУТСТВУЮТ КНОПКИ   1.ЗАКРЫТИЕ ПРИБЫЛЬНЫХ ОРДЕРОВ  2. ЗАКРЫТИЕ ВСЕХ ОРДЕРОВ  3. ЛОКИРОВАНИЕ ДАННЫХ ПОЗИЦИЙ ДЛЯ НАСТРОЙКИ СОВЕТНИКА ИСПОЛЬЗУЕТСЯ РАССТОЯНИЕ,КОТОРОЕ ЗАВИСИТ ОТ ТРЕНДА ДЛЯ ОПРИДИЛЕНИЯ ТРЕНДА , ЕСТЬ СПЕЦИАЛЬНЫЙ АЛГОРИТМ! ПРИ ТОРГОВЛЕ,МОЖНО ДОБАВЛЯТЬ ОТКРЫТИЕ ОРДЕРОВВ РУЧНУЮ,ТАК ЖЕ МОЖНО ЛОКИРОВАТЬ ВСЕ ОТКРЫТЫЕ ОРДЕРА! ЕСЛИ,НЕ ТОРГОВАТЬ С ПОМОЩЬЮ ДОПОЛНИТЕЛ
AI Neural Nexus EA MT4
John Dickenson
Эксперты
Introducing the AI Neural Nexus EA A state-of-the-art Expert Advisor tailored for trading Gold (XAUUSD) and GBPUSD. This advanced system leverages the power of artificial intelligence and neural networks to identify profitable trading opportunities with a focus on safety and consistency. Unlike traditional high-risk methods, AI Neural Nexus prioritizes low-risk strategies that adapt to market fluctuations in real time, ensuring a smart trading experience. Important Information Contact us immedia
NP Fincone
Mikita Borys
Эксперты
NP (Night Pirate)   – Этот советник - Скальпер, основанный на авторских индикаторах. Автоматизированная торговая система для самых популярных валютных пар GBPUSD.EURUSD.USDCAD. Советник ловит прорывы волатильности, используя рыночный импульс в своих интересах. Данный мультивалютный советник имеет уникальный алгоритм обработки ордеров.  Особенности: Высокий % выигрышных сделок Мин депозит 100$ Лёгок в настройке и использовании Каждая сделка снабжена стоп-лоссом Советник прост и удобен в использо
MartiX
Henry Sumariyono
Эксперты
This EA uses a martingale trading style. The recommended trading capital is 10,000 USD or 10,000 US Dollars, or 10,000 in the balance (in any currency). The initial lot size is 0.01 for 10,000. This EA also has trading hour restrictions based on server time (not local time). This EA also includes a fund security feature that you can flexibly configure to suit your individual risk profile and risk management. Enjoy using this EA. We hope it helps you grow your trading account. IMPORTANT! After
Power Fusion Xauusd
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Эксперты
Power Plus XAU/USD - Professional Expert Advisor Overview Power Plus XAU/USD is an advanced Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading the XAU/USD (Gold) pair on MetaTrader 4. It combines the precision of the RSI (Relative Strength Index) indicator with the directional strength of the ADX (Average Directional Index) to identify high-probability trading opportunities in the gold market. This EA utilizes a highly optimized mean-reversion strategy, leveraging overbought and oversold l
Green Hawk MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (3)
Эксперты
Green Hawk is a professional scalping expert. The strategy is based on smart scalping algorithms which trades in certain periods of the market. The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale. Trading is done based on the return of the price in short periods. All trades are closed within hours. I will increase the price in the near future. Next Price: $700    The final price will be $2000. Selling only through the mql5 site Find out more here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/
Infinity Gold AI
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Эксперты
Infinity Gold AI — это торговый робот (советник) для терминала MetaTrader 4 (MT4), предназначенный для автоматической торговли валютной парой XAUUSD (золото). Этот советник разработан опытными трейдерами с десятилетним стажем работы на финансовых рынках и ориентирован на применение консервативных торговых методов, основанных на четких правилах управления капиталом и рисками. полный список для Вашего удобства доступен https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Основные характеристики Infini
TWZ Gold Killer
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Эксперты
The Gold Killer support and resistance strategy with Trilling Stop loss is a trading method that focuses on identifying key levels where the price of gold tends to find support (stop falling) and resistance (stop rising). Here's a breakdown of how to apply this strategy effectively: Best Time Frame: 01 Hour Works only on Gold: Minimum Deposit 10K If someone wants for Currencies DM Me. 1. Understanding Support and Resistance Support Level: A price level where a downtrend can be expected to pause
Fx Trend Follower
Atif Zafar
Эксперты
EA works with none of the technical indicators.   It waits for the trend and trade accordingly. No standard indicators. No grid trading. No arbitrage. No curve fitting according to back-test results No Hedge   Very low Stop Loss Ratio  Tested with 99.90% data Modelling quality. Can work with even $30 USD Recommendations : Developed for M1, EURUSD ECN Broker with 5 points Settings Spread: Need to be as low as possible. Trailing Status: trailing stop usage option Trailing stop: Pips to allow trail
SignalMaster Trend EA
Noel Dagubert Kayombo
Эксперты
SignalMaster Trend EA  is a Trend Expert Advisor. The strategy is based on two moving averages to determine the trend of the market.The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale.  FEATURES No Martingale, No Grid, No Double Lot, No Averaging, No Dangerous strategy. Every trade has SL and TP from beginning. Only one trade at a time, for each currency pair. The EA supports symbols with a suffix or prefix. Free Demo available to download. INFORMATION Recommended currency pai
Peregrine Scalper EA
Cutting Edge Forex LLC
Эксперты
Sophisticated   cutting edge algorithms are the heart of this professional fully automated trading system. Unique ability to identify key supply and demand areas using our in-house sophisticated "Time Strength" algorithm that calculates how strong supply and demand areas are as they move into the past. The areas with the highest likelihood for profitable scalping are identified and traded. Coded by professionals with over 12 years trading and system development for professional traders and hedge
Mr Robot and source code
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Эксперты
I use this robot every day on my real accounts. This Forex trading robot has been developed by MRBEAST as a tool to facilitate day trading. Please note that using this robot involves certain risks and does not guarantee consistent profits in the forex market. The trading robot is based on algorithms and strategies that I have designed, which have been created using my knowledge and experience in the field of trading. However, past performance does not guarantee future results, and the Forex mark
С этим продуктом покупают
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Эксперты
️ THREE LITTLE BIRDS EA Выкованный из потерь. Совершенный с болью. Выпущенный с целью. ️ СТРУКТУРА. НЕ СПЕКУЛЯЦИЯ. Three Little Birds EA — это не просто очередной торговый робот. Это закаленный в боях движок, созданный за годы реальных неудач и предназначенный для одной миссии:   защищать, восстанавливать и увеличивать ваш капитал — когда рынок становится жестоким. Он сочетает в себе   три мощные стратегии   в идеальной синхронизации: Сетка при убытках с Мартингейлом   : поглоща
Trillion Pips GridX EA
Sivaramakrishnan Natarajan
Эксперты
Trillion Pips GridX EA - Grid and Hedging Expert Advisor Trillion Pips GridX EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that uses grid trade management, progressive lot scaling, and optional hedging logic to manage trades under various market conditions. This EA is intended for experienced traders who fully understand the risks associated with grid and martingale style trading systems. Strategy Overview Grid Trading Logic The EA opens sequential trades at defined price intervals to
Guran xauusd
Ran Gu
Эксперты
Currently discounted: $30 per month for the first ten users, then back to $1000 per month after  Feature Introduction When the edit box above the screen displays "Trading Volume Heatmap = 0," please wait patiently 1. When the edit box above the screen displays "Reverse=0" (Wait=1: ready to buy, Wait=-1: ready to sell) 2. When the waiting count is not zero and the waiting equals the reverse value, the EA officially opens a position. You can consider adding positions based on the timing 3. In
Benefit EA
Vsevolod Merzlov
Эксперты
Benefit EA - безиндикаторный гибкий сеточный советник со специальными точками входа, обеспечивающие статистическое преимущество,выявленное с помощью математического моделирования рыночных паттернов. В советнике не используется стоп-лосс, все сделки закрываются по тейк-профиту или трейлинг-стопу. Есть возможность планирования увеличений лота. Функция «Фильтр времени» - устанавливается в соответствии с внутренним временем терминала, согласно отображаемому времени сервера инструмента, запущенного в
Avato
Nikolaos Bekos
Эксперты
Советник Avato - один из наших автономных инструментов. (Сигнал на основе советника будет в будущем представлен на сайте). Он разработан на основе комбинированной формы хеджирования и мартингейла и использует сложные алгоритмы и фильтры для размещения сделок. Эксперт использует стоп-лосс и тейк-профит, размер лота рассчитывается автоматически на основе соответствующих настроек. Это готовый инструментарий для опытных трейдеров. Разработан для рынка золота, однако его можно протестировать и на дру
Price Action EA V3
Mehmet Haluk Tunc
Эксперты
Price Action EA for scalping. Open trades by bar height when bar height meet complex math calculations. Timerame is fundamentally M1 and works all forex symbols. Percentage trailing system. Time limitation. Autolot by percentage of balance. Settings by ea automatically. Close safety by time in minutes and close your order after x minute even if it is not in profit or loss by you. Set stoploss and takeprofit values automatically market price. Every major settings can be set automatically by robo
CSM System
Michal Milko
Эксперты
Система CSM System в настоящее время полностью автоматизирована, обладает всеми специальными особенностями и функциями и регулярно контролируется. Ее эволюция, параметры и индивидуальные алгоритмы оцениваются профессионалами и оптимизируются группой опытных программистов, которые разрабатывают новые обновленные версии системы. В отличие от других систем, мы сосредоточили свое внимание на создании системы, в которой успешные результаты тестирования соответствуют реальной торговле. Основная идея
Crypto System Automatic
Michal Milko
Эксперты
Kryptosystém automaticky   Automatický kryptosystém je v súčasnosti plne automatizovaný so všetkými špeciálnymi vlastnosťami a funkciami, je kontrolovaný a pravidelne monitorovaný. Jeho vývoj, parametre a jednotlivé algoritmy sú odborne vyhodnotené a optimalizované skúsenou vývojovou skupinou programátorov, ktorí vyvíjajú nové aktualizované verzie systému. Na rozdiel od ostatných systémov sme sa zamerali na vytvorenie systému, v ktorom je spätné testovanie úspešných výsledkov zodpovedajúce situ
Pisces EA
Nuttawut Khiawkiri
Эксперты
"Pisces Expert Advisor" Powered by FxGangster This EA Better work with GBPJPY and USD Pairs. this Expert Advisor has a Scalping, hedging and trend following  strategy when trade with wrong way, it will use hedging to fix it, and I have included too much indicator inside this EA, you can use all setting inside to set this EA, by the way you can look how many indicator and how to setting in my screenshots pictures. Live myfxbook : Pisces EA  ------------------- We provide Forex Analyst signals,
Raider
Aleksandr Shurgin
Эксперты
Торговый советник-скальпер с инновационным методом расчета открытия торговых позиций. Робот предназначен для высокочастотной торговли инструментами терминала МТ4. Эксперт контролирует объемы торговых позиций, расширение спреда, проскальзывание. Может использоваться на любом тайм-фрейме, с любым размером депозита. Легко оптимизируется и настраивается на нужный инструмент. Можно использовать предустановленные настройки.  Рекомендации по использованию эксперта Начальный депозит от100USD. Брокеры с
Wizard
Aleksandr Shurgin
Эксперты
Эксперт для работы на основных валютных парах. Открытие сделок на основе анализа ценового движения. Вход в рынок отложенными динамическими ордерами, всегда выставляет StopLoss  и  TakeProfit, не использует мартингейл и усреднение. Робот не выходит за границы заложенной в него стратегии, соблюдает заданный уровень риска и контролирует расширения спреда, выбирая наиболее благоприятные моменты входа в сделку. Для эффективной работы желательно провести оптимизацию для каждой валютной пары. Для ускор
Night Vision EA
Mehmet Haluk Tunc
Эксперты
22.12.2020 New version is released. Bug fixed and exit by MA removed.Improved fully automated Expert Advisor without martingale. Follow the trend. Checking important trade levels. It is complex calculated to catch right trend strategy. Special candles, custom indicator and maths are used for entries. Live Results shown at here  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/669290   Default settings recomended for EURUSD m1/m5  gmt +3(or +2 winter time) .  Click here for the symbol sets you can make testing .
Global EA DJ
Global Scale Europe Consulting, S.L.
Эксперты
Robot experto diseñado para valorar las tendencias del mercado especialmente  y apropiado para operar sobre el índice Dow Jones. Realiza operaciones de forma automática siguiendo la tendencia del mercado en las últimas horas. Adecuado para todo tipo de usuarios interesados en un robot sencillo de gestionar, muy intuitivo y apto para personas no expertas.
Shadow Bot
Will Ng
Эксперты
Shadow Bot is mainly designed for trading the EURSGD H1  timeframe on a low spread EURSGD ECN broker. It trades mainly during the asian session. It primarily waits for a valid trade opportunity before executing the trade orders. Once in sight, it will execute the order and proceed to manage the order from there. There is no martingale/grid/averaging/hedging used for this particular strategy. Stoploss is given for every single trade to minimize the risk. Default setting is mainly for the purpose
RocketRise
Qiuqing Zeng
3 (2)
Эксперты
RocketRise EA  Key Advantages Congratulations on China's new type of coronary pneumonia being controlled, 50% off from March 1st to March 15th, 2020. The EA is  the symbiosis of trading algorithms. Designed for trading major currency pairs,It implements a simple and universal trading strategy which can be applied to any instrument. 1.Fully automated trading 24/5. 2.Can handle deposits of any size. 3.Always use stop loss risk. 4.Use tracking to stop chasing profits. 5.Ability to set the time of
Beach Trip EA
Rikky Patia
Эксперты
BEACH TRIP EA Этот советник предназначен для серьезных трейдеров, которые становятся слишком серьезными и нуждаются в отстранении, но при этом сохраняют приличную торговлю, настройка очень проста и работает на любом графике. Робот будет непрерывно сканировать на графике 1, 5 и 15 минут. СМОТРИТЕ Руководство по тестированию стратегий, чтобы узнать, достаточно ли достоверны ваши исторические данные. Советник не оптимизирует ни одну валюту, поэтому управление капиталом не рассчитано на то, что
It is recommended to hang more accounts for EA
Yuzhu Liu
Эксперты
Apart from the view of violent positions, this EA focuses on stable profits Applicable varieties: AUDUSD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, USDJPY and other currencies with relatively stable trend This EA provides chart parameters and quick close position buttons. The table text is spelled in Chinese and Pinyin, which is more convenient for Chinese people to watch. You can understand the meaning of variables simply by spelling. The account should keep more than 3000 yuan. If it is less than 3000, please change
Alfascal
Vladislav Filippov
1 (1)
Эксперты
Чтобы эксперт работал правильно, не забудьте закинуть файлы в директорию терминала(...AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Common\Files) Alfascal – это новая модель полностью автоматизированной торговой нейро-системы, работающей на коротких таймфреймах, используя стратегию активного скальпинга. Данная система, в базис которой интегрирована специализированная нейронная сеть, способна к постоянному обучению, преобразовывая хаотичные реалии рынка в определенную систему, что позволяет повысить качест
Stick And Stone
Rikky Patia
Эксперты
Вслед за индустрией искусственного интеллекта есть много мнений о том, что человек будет заменен алгоритмом, некоторые люди беспокоятся, что на смену работе придут роботы. в то время как некоторые люди считают, что роботы действительно могут работать лучше (если не идеально), чем люди. «Лишь немногие поняли, что это сочетание творческого потенциала и проницательности человека, а также дисциплинированности и неутомимости ИИ. это будет действительно превосходно ". - Цитата SomeGuy. Люди
Bfxenterprise CCI
Ricky Romadona Tri Saputra
Эксперты
Bfxenterprise CCI When you use this Expert Advisor (EA), transactions will be based on the CCI indicator. Every calculation of trend or price reversal uses CCI. The prowess of this indicator is the reason for optimization in the program. Version of Bfxenterprise The version with the name “Bfxenterprise” focuses on special and thorough sorting of transactions. So this version does not always make transactions, unlike the Expert Advisor version in general. This version relies on accuracy at the t
Soul Gou
Yuzhu Liu
Эксперты
Language of messages displayed (EN, RU, DE, FR, ES) - language of the output messages (English, Russian, German, French, Spanish). Price for open - open price. If set to 0, the orders will be placed on the following distance from the current price: current price + "The distance in the first order". Lot - lot size for pending orders. Use Order type - type of pending orders. The distance in the first order - distance for the first order in points. Count of orders - number of orders to be opened.
Big Banks Can Lose
Rikky Patia
Эксперты
Большой банк может проиграть - это не просто ваш средний советник Оказалось, что Вы являетесь прибыльным помощником на реальном счете, это в основном PRO трейдер в вашем распоряжении. Вот что отличает этот советник от остальных продуктов здесь: 1. Точное управление капиталом: вы можете подсчитать биты вручную, потратить 10 минут в одной паре, просто чтобы понять, что возможность упущена или даже не стоит торговать 2. Это не просто скальпер, где ваша маржа ограничена 20 или даже 10 пунктам
Thor Scalper
Will Ng
Эксперты
Thor Scalper is a bot optimized mainly for night trading operations with capital preservation and low drawdown strategies in mind. It uses a selective algorithm to find trades suitable for trading operations and to close trades that are not favorable at a lower value to minimize loss and to safeguard profits. Recommendation : You will need an ECN account with low raw spreads and a VPS, you may use MQL5's vps or a vps provider of your choice with low latency connection to your broker's live trad
EagleEye
Mhd Amran Bin Lop
Эксперты
EagleEye is an automated trading system that uses a indicator and price action to open and close trades. Trades every day at a full time. Every trade has Stop Loss from very beginning, and they do not change. This is for those, who are looking for steady and stable growth over the long run. The EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Doesn't use grid, martingale or other dangerous money management methods. Timeframe H1, currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD
Extreme Reversal EA
Elmira Memish
Эксперты
Extreme Reversal EA EA is designed to trade CS ATR Fibo Channels Indicator :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/60415 Extreme Reversal EA opens trades according to the following calculations: - ATR - TMA  - Cycles - Murrey Math Calculations - Moving Averages Extreme Reversal EA works on every timeframe and instrument. Full alert and push notification functions. INPUTS: GLOBAL VARIABLES: MAGIC NUMBER: CHANGE THE VALUE TO TRADE ON THE SAME INSTRUMENT / TIMEFRAME ORDER LOTS: MANUAL / USER DEF
AI Nodiurnal EA
Ugochukwu Mobi
Эксперты
AI Nodiurnal EA - это передовой Форекс-робот, который использует передовую технологию машинного обучения для оптимизации стратегий торговли и повышения эффективности на динамичном валютном рынке. Термин "Nodiurnal" отражает его способность адаптироваться и работать не только в традиционные дневные часы торговли, но и в нестандартные периоды, обеспечивая непрерывный и адаптивный подход к торговле на валютном рынке. Настройки: Настройки по умолчанию для валютной пары: EURUSD H1. Специальные настро
BitcoinWhale
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
5 (1)
Эксперты
BitcoinWhale - это профессиональная автоматическая торговая система, разработанная и оптимизированная для платформы MT4 и пары биткойн / доллар США. Эта система работает независимо на вашем терминале, вы можете запустить ее на своем компьютере или на VPS, потому что компьютер должен быть включен, пока робот работает. Робот анализирует рынок 24 часа в сутки, благодаря чему он эффективнее человека. Обновления и оптимизации производятся на постоянной основе и будут доступны покупателю. Робот п
GoldScalper
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
Эксперты
GoldScalper - это профессиональная автоматическая торговая система, разработанная и оптимизированная для платформы MT4 и пары XAU / USD. Эта система работает независимо на вашем терминале, вы можете запустить ее на своем компьютере или на VPS, потому что компьютер должен быть включен, пока робот работает. Робот анализирует рынок 24 часа в сутки, открывая сделки на 5-минутном таймфрейме. благодаря чему он эффективнее человеческого. Обновления и оптимизации производятся на постоянной основе и
IndexPro
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
Эксперты
IndexPro - это профессиональная автоматическая торговая система, разработанная и оптимизированная для платформы MT4 и торговли такими индексами, как Ger30. S & P500, индекс US30. Эта система работает независимо на вашем терминале, вы можете запустить ее на своем компьютере или на VPS, потому что компьютер должен быть включен, пока робот работает. Робот 24 часа в сутки анализирует рынок, открывая сделки на таймфрейме H1 на Ger30. H1 или 5M по S & P500. & 5M US30. благодаря чему он эффективнее
Icaro
Christian Ricci
Эксперты
PROMO PRICE ONLY FOR LIMITED TIME  6 month at only 30$ (5$/month) RECOMMENDED VALUE: Timeframe: M1 ONLY FOR NAS100  SPREAD RECOMMENDED: 80 Test Broker: Vantage Fx EA SETUP: Lots: 1 for each 100€ (if Balance is 1000€, Lots = 10) TP: 5 SL: 0 min: 10 After buying EA, be sure to write to me in private messages. I am ready to help each buyer install and configure the advisor. If you have never used EAs before, I will show and teach you how to use it.
Другие продукты этого автора
Gaodong Nervous System MT4 EA
Zhengdong Gao
Эксперты
Gaodong Nervous System EA — Intelligent Nervous System Product Introduction The Gaodong Nervous System EA is an intelligent two-way trading system designed specifically for highly volatile market conditions. It employs a "point spread arbitrage + dynamic risk control" framework to identify stable and repeatable market structures across different instruments. The system has undergone long-term validation, demonstrating rigorous logic and robust reliability. It features automatic risk contro
Gaodong Nervous System EA
Zhengdong Gao
Эксперты
Gaodong Nervous System EA — Intelligent Nervous System Product Introduction The Gaodong Nervous System EA is an intelligent two-way trading system designed specifically for highly volatile market conditions. It employs a "point spread arbitrage + dynamic risk control" framework to identify stable and repeatable market structures across different instruments. The system has undergone long-term validation, demonstrating rigorous logic and robust reliability. It features automatic risk contro
Gaodong Balanced hedging system MT5 EA
Zhengdong Gao
Эксперты
Gaodong Balanced hedging system MT5 EA Product Introduction The Gaodong Nervous System EA is an intelligent two-way trading system designed specifically for highly volatile market conditions. It employs a "point spread arbitrage + dynamic risk control" framework to identify stable and repeatable market structures across different instruments. The system has undergone long-term validation, demonstrating rigorous logic and robust reliability. It features automatic risk control, clear paramet
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв