GaoDong Gold Machine Gun MT5 EA
- Experts
- Zhengdong Gao
- 버전: 1.3
- 업데이트됨: 1 1월 2026
- 활성화: 5
- Friendly reminder: This is a gold-specific version.
New Year's Promotion: One-month discount, originally $800 per month, now $199. Offer ends January 30, 2026. After the promotion, the price will revert to $800 per month.
GaoDong Machine Gun EA (MT5)
⸻
Product Introduction
GaoDong Machine Gun EA v1.1 is a high-speed, automated trading system designed specifically for highly volatile market environments, and is compatible with the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform.
This system focuses on trade execution efficiency, risk control, and stability, does not rely on traditional lagging indicators, and emphasizes real-time market responsiveness and automated risk management mechanisms.
⸻
Core Advantages
⚡ High-Speed Response
• Optimized for rapidly fluctuating market conditions
• Enables timely participation in active market phases
• Reduces opportunity loss due to latency
⸻
🔁 Flexible Trading Mechanism
• Supports multi-directional trading scenarios
• Not limited to a single position direction
• Maintains operational flexibility under different market conditions
⸻
🛡️ Complete Risk Management System
• Every trade is protected by risk control
• Supports dynamic protection of existing profits
• Effectively limits single and periodic drawdowns
⸻
⚙️ Highly Configurable
• Key parameters can be freely adjusted
• Adaptable to different capital sizes
• Customizable to individual risk preferences
⸻
🖥️ Live Trading User-Friendly Design
• Compatible with MT5 Official VPS
• Suitable for 24/7 operation
• Stable structure, low long-term operating pressure
⸻
Applicable Scenarios
✔ High-volatility trading instruments
✔ Automated trading users
✔ Desiring to minimize human intervention
✔ Prioritizing risk control and execution stability
✔ Need an EA that can run long-term
⸻
Not suitable for:
✖ Users seeking "single-trade high profits"
✖ Those who cannot accept normal drawdowns
✖ Those unwilling to test and optimize parameters
✖ Those who want completely risk-free trading
⸻
Recommended operating environment:
• Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
• Recommended timeframe: M1
• VPS: Recommended MT5 official VPS or stable, low-latency VPS
• It is recommended to test in a demo or small-capital environment first.
⸻
Version Description:
v3.0
• Further enhanced stability
• Optimized execution efficiency
• Upgraded risk control module
• Closer to live trading environment
⸻
Risk Warning:
Automated trading involves market risk.
Past performance is not indicative of future results.
Please use only after fully understanding and testing the product features.
⸻
✅ Important Note
This product description does not display, disclose, or imply any specific transaction logic or algorithm details.
All core mechanisms are proprietary technology of the developer.