Gold Sniper MT5 EA

2026 New Year One-Month Promotion: Originally $300 per month, now a subscription price of $199
Gold Sniper EA (Expert Advisor)

In real trading, losses are not terrible; what's terrible is the lack of order, goals, and discipline after losses.

The Recovery Profit Manager was created to solve this core problem.



💡 Core Product Philosophy

This EA does not pursue frequent trading; it dynamically monitors and automatically opens positions based on market direction.

After experiencing losses, it uses quantifiable and controllable profit ratios to help the account recover and take profits in a planned manner.

This is a results-oriented profit management system, not an emotional, manual judgment tool.



🎯 Who is it suitable for?

• Traders using Grid/Hedge/High-Frequency/Scalping/Swing EAs

• Accounts that frequently experience initial losses followed by an inability to effectively realize profits later

• Users who want a more disciplined, automated, and stable trading system

• Professional traders running multiple EAs and multiple instruments simultaneously, seeking a unified profit recovery rule



🚀 Product Advantages and Highlights

✅ Fully automated position opening based on dynamic directional monitoring; intelligent position closing based on a percentage profit target after losses. No more relying on gut feeling to "close when it's close," but executing with clear, quantifiable standards.

✅ Targeted profits and rhythmic recovery.
Avoids common problems like "giving back losses immediately after breaking even" and "holding onto winning positions."

✅ Focus on profit management after risk management.
This is a risk control + profit management tool, not just a signal EA.



🧠 Design Concept Explanation

Dynamic Directional Monitoring and Fully Automated Position Opening

Its purpose is to:

• When the account experiences a drawdown

• When it re-enters a profitable range

• Automatically execute disciplined closing decisions with clear percentage targets

This is a trading method closer to professional money management thinking.



🛡️ Stability · Restraint · Discipline

The systems that survive long-term in the market are never the most aggressive,

but rather the systems that best know when to "quit."

