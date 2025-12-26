GaoDong Gold Machine Gun MT5 EA

  • Friendly reminder: This is a gold-specific version.

New Year's Promotion: One-month discount, originally $800 per month, now $199. Offer ends January 30, 2026. After the promotion, the price will revert to $800 per month.

GaoDong Machine Gun EA (MT5)


Product Introduction

GaoDong Machine Gun EA v1.1 is a high-speed, automated trading system designed specifically for highly volatile market environments, and is compatible with the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform.

This system focuses on trade execution efficiency, risk control, and stability, does not rely on traditional lagging indicators, and emphasizes real-time market responsiveness and automated risk management mechanisms.



Core Advantages

⚡ High-Speed ​​Response

• Optimized for rapidly fluctuating market conditions

• Enables timely participation in active market phases

• Reduces opportunity loss due to latency



🔁 Flexible Trading Mechanism

• Supports multi-directional trading scenarios

• Not limited to a single position direction

• Maintains operational flexibility under different market conditions



🛡️ Complete Risk Management System

• Every trade is protected by risk control

• Supports dynamic protection of existing profits

• Effectively limits single and periodic drawdowns



⚙️ Highly Configurable

• Key parameters can be freely adjusted

• Adaptable to different capital sizes

• Customizable to individual risk preferences



🖥️ Live Trading User-Friendly Design

• Compatible with MT5 Official VPS

• Suitable for 24/7 operation

• Stable structure, low long-term operating pressure


Applicable Scenarios

✔ High-volatility trading instruments

✔ Automated trading users

✔ Desiring to minimize human intervention

✔ Prioritizing risk control and execution stability

✔ Need an EA that can run long-term


Not suitable for:

✖ Users seeking "single-trade high profits"

✖ Those who cannot accept normal drawdowns

✖ Those unwilling to test and optimize parameters

✖ Those who want completely risk-free trading


Recommended operating environment:

• Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

• Recommended timeframe: M1

• VPS: Recommended MT5 official VPS or stable, low-latency VPS

• It is recommended to test in a demo or small-capital environment first.


Version Description:

v3.0

• Further enhanced stability

• Optimized execution efficiency

• Upgraded risk control module

• Closer to live trading environment


Risk Warning:

Automated trading involves market risk.

Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Please use only after fully understanding and testing the product features.



✅ Important Note

This product description does not display, disclose, or imply any specific transaction logic or algorithm details.

All core mechanisms are proprietary technology of the developer.

