Zonar Smart Analysis
- Elvin Entero Tomolin
- 버전: 9.1
- 업데이트됨: 9 12월 2025
**Zonar Smart Analysis** is a complete "Smart Money" trading system designed for MetaTrader 5.It automates the classic **Opening Range Breakout (ORB)** strategy while filtering false signals using advanced Price Action algorithms (Wick Rejection & Swing Analysis).
Stop guessing where the session is going. Let Zonar draw the zones, identify the breakout, and highlight institutional Order Blocks for maximum confluence.
### 🌟 Key Features
* **Automated ORB Box:** Automatically detects the Market Open and draws the volatility range for the first 60 minutes.
* **Dual Signal Logic:**
* **Breakouts:** Detects strong momentum pushes outside the range.
* **Smart Reversals:** Identifies "Fake-outs" (Stop Hunts) at the range edges using a Wick Filter.
* **Institutional Order Blocks:** Auto-plots Bullish and Bearish Order Blocks to show where big money is waiting.
* **Daily Targets:** Automatically plots Daily Open and Daily ATR High/Low levels for precise Take Profit placement.
### 📊 How to Trade
**1. The Breakout Strategy (Trend Following)**
* **Signal:** A Buy/Sell arrow appears *outside* the ORB Box.
* **Confirmation:** The candle closes clearly outside the range.
* **Stop Loss:** Place at the middle of the ORB box.
* **Take Profit:** Target the **Daily ATR High/Low** lines dotted on the chart.
**2. The Reversal Strategy (Range Trading)**
* **Signal:** Price touches the High/Low of the box and prints a reversal arrow.
* **Confirmation:** The indicator detects a "Wick Rejection" and the candle closes back inside the range.
* **Stop Loss:** Just above/below the rejection wick.
* **Target:** The opposite side of the ORB box.
### ⚙️ Key Settings
* **ORB_Duration:** The time in minutes to define the opening range (Default: 60 min).
* **UseWickFilter:** Set to `true` to avoid weak signals. Requires a visible rejection wick before signaling.
* **ShowOrderBlocks:** Turns institutional supply/demand zones on/off.
* **OB_High_Quality:** Stricter filter for Order Blocks (only shows the strongest zones).
### 💡 Recommendations
* **Timeframe:** Best used on **M15, M30, or H1**.
* **Pairs:** Highly effective on Indices (US30, NAS100, DE40) and Major Forex Pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD).