Gold Insane V4 The Leo Trader FX

GoldInsane V4 is a fully automated trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold).

The EA works on any timeframe and adapts to different market conditions using its smart entry & risk-control logic.





✔ Key Features Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold)

Fully Automated EA — “Set & Forget”

Works on Any Timeframe (M1–H4)

Stable Entries Based on Smart Candle & Volatility Logic

Low Drawdown Structure – Based on internal backtesting, the EA remained below 10% max drawdown (results may vary in real trading)

Compatible With Both Standard & Cent Accounts

Minimum Recommended Capital: $100 (Cent account users can start even more safely)



✔ How It Works

GoldInsane V4 uses a multi-confirmation system to detect high-probability entries on Gold.

The EA focuses on momentum, structure, and volatility, allowing it to perform consistently in different market phases.



No Martingale or dangerous multipliers are forced — the EA follows safe logic with controlled exposure.





✔ Backtesting & Results

The EA has been tested extensively on multiple time periods.

In internal testing, the maximum drawdown remained below 10%, making it suitable for traders seeking stability.

Important: Results can vary depending on broker, spread, VPS quality, and user settings. Always test the EA in Strategy Tester before using it on a live account.







✔ Recommended Settings Symbol:

XAUUSD (GOLD) Timeframe: Any Minimum Balance: $100 Account Type: Standard or Cent Leverage: 1:500 recommended for best performance VPS: Strongly recommended for uninterrupted execution





✔ Important Disclaimer (MQL5 Compliant) This product does not guarantee profits. Forex & Gold trading involve significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Users are advised to run their own backtests and demo tests before going live.