Gold Insane V4 The Leo Trader FX

GoldInsane V4 is a fully automated trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold).
The EA works on any timeframe and adapts to different market conditions using its smart entry & risk-control logic.


✔ Key Features Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold)
Fully Automated EA — “Set & Forget”
Works on Any Timeframe (M1–H4)
Stable Entries Based on Smart Candle & Volatility Logic
Low Drawdown Structure – Based on internal backtesting, the EA remained below 10% max drawdown (results may vary in real trading)
Compatible With Both Standard & Cent Accounts
Minimum Recommended Capital: $100 (Cent account users can start even more safely)

✔ How It Works
GoldInsane V4 uses a multi-confirmation system to detect high-probability entries on Gold.
The EA focuses on momentum, structure, and volatility, allowing it to perform consistently in different market phases.

No Martingale or dangerous multipliers are forced — the EA follows safe logic with controlled exposure.


✔ Backtesting & Results
The EA has been tested extensively on multiple time periods.
In internal testing, the maximum drawdown remained below 10%, making it suitable for traders seeking stability.
Important: Results can vary depending on broker, spread, VPS quality, and user settings. Always test the EA in Strategy Tester before using it on a live account.



✔ Recommended Settings Symbol:

XAUUSD (GOLD) Timeframe: Any Minimum Balance: $100 Account Type: Standard or Cent Leverage: 1:500 recommended for best performance VPS: Strongly recommended for uninterrupted execution


✔ Important Disclaimer (MQL5 Compliant) This product does not guarantee profits. Forex & Gold trading involve significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Users are advised to run their own backtests and demo tests before going live.

