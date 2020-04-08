Session Finder

Stay ahead of the market with Session Finder, a sleek HUB style design for MetaTrader 5. It provides real-time visibility into the world’s major trading sessions—Sydney, Tokyo, London, and New York—so you always know which markets are open, closed, or about to change.

Key Features:

  • Live Session Status: See whether a session is currently open or closed at a glance.

  • Countdown Timers: Track exactly how long until a session opens or closes.

  • Dual Time Display: View both local and server times simultaneously.

  • Customizable Interface: Adjust colors, fonts, panel sizes, and display settings to suit your chart style.

  • Professional Panel Layout: A clean, non-intrusive design with color-coded highlights for quick readability.

  • Automatic Updates: Panels refresh in real time, keeping your trading decisions aligned with session activity.

Whether you’re a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, Session Finder helps you plan trades around market activity, optimize timing, and maintain discipline by keeping critical session information right on your chart.


