True Timer

TRUE TIMER - Candle Countdown

Real-time countdown timer (MM:SS) showing seconds until candle close on any timeframe. Features intelligent hint messages that alert you on new candles and in the final 20 seconds.

Key Features:

  • Precise server-time countdown
  • Auto color detection (light/dark backgrounds)
  • Smart "New Candle" & timing alerts
  • Fully customizable font & position
  • Works M1 → Monthly

Perfect for: Scalpers & precise entry timing


