Session Finder

Stay ahead of the market with Session Finder, a sleek HUB style design for MetaTrader 5. It provides real-time visibility into the world’s major trading sessions—Sydney, Tokyo, London, and New York—so you always know which markets are open, closed, or about to change.

Key Features:

  • Live Session Status: See whether a session is currently open or closed at a glance.

  • Countdown Timers: Track exactly how long until a session opens or closes.

  • Dual Time Display: View both local and server times simultaneously.

  • Customizable Interface: Adjust colors, fonts, panel sizes, and display settings to suit your chart style.

  • Professional Panel Layout: A clean, non-intrusive design with color-coded highlights for quick readability.

  • Automatic Updates: Panels refresh in real time, keeping your trading decisions aligned with session activity.

Whether you’re a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, Session Finder helps you plan trades around market activity, optimize timing, and maintain discipline by keeping critical session information right on your chart.


Bulk Order
Arva Sesha Sandeep
ユーティリティ
Bulk Order Bulk Order is a manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5. It allows placing multiple market and pending orders, adjusting TP/SL levels, and managing open positions from a compact on-chart interface. The EA does not perform automated trading and acts only when the user presses a button. Functions :  The panel supports simultaneous placement of up to fifty market orders. Users can set lot size, Take Profit and Stop Loss values, and send Buy or Sell orders with one action. Pending orders
True B Bands
Arva Sesha Sandeep
インディケータ
True B Bands Advanced Bollinger Bands with squeeze detection, volatility tracking, and real-time dashboard for comprehensive market analysis. Key Features Three colored band plots with automatic squeeze detection and volatility analysis Professional dashboard showing market analysis and trading signals in real-time Smart configurable alerts for band touches and squeeze conditions Adaptive trend identification with oversold and overbought detection Dashboard Display Market Analysis : Trend sta
