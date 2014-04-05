Premium Breakouts Scanner Indicator

Premium Breakout Scanner Indicator: Your Institutional-Grade Breakout Trading System

 DISCOVER HIGH-PROBABILITY BREAKOUTS BEFORE THEY HAPPEN

THIS IS A FOUR-CANDLE BREAKOUT STRATEGY/SYSTEM WITH 70%+ ACCURACY .

SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75
Tired of missing breakout moves? Entering too late? Getting stopped out by false breakouts? The Premium Breakout Scanner combines institutional order flow analysis with smart pattern recognition to give you the edge in breakout trading.

---

 WHY PREMIUM BREAKOUT SCANNER CHANGES EVERYTHING

 THE BREAKOUT TRADER'S DREAM TOOL

· Mother Bar Pattern Detection - Spot consolidation before explosive moves
· Order Block Intelligence - See where institutions are placing orders
· Auto Support/Resistance - Know critical levels before price tests them
· Daily Trend Bias - Trade breakouts in the direction of the main trend
· Multi-Timeframe Scanner - Find the best breakout opportunities across all pairs

 FROM REACTIVE TO PROACTIVE TRADING

Most traders see breakouts TOO LATE. Premium Breakout Scanner shows you setups AS THEY FORM:

"Alert: EURUSD forming Mother Bar pattern at key support... Daily bias BULLISH... Breakout above 1.0850 expected..."

BEST PAIRS TO LOOKOUT FOR/TRADE - Make sure to load them to your "Market Watch" before you press the "Scan All" Button.

GBPUSD

Best: M15, M30

Also good: H1

Why: London session creates perfect MotherBar + Inside-Bar setups.


GBPJPY

Best: M15

Also good: M30

Why: Extremely strong breakouts after compression.


EURUSD

Best: H1

Also good: H4

Why: Smooth slow buildup → reliable breakout continuation.


USDJPY

Best: H1

Also good: M30

Why: Breakouts respect structure and trend direction well.


AUDUSD

Best: H1

Also good: H4

Why: Clean inside bar formations; slower but precise.

OTHERS
AUDJPY, CADJPY, EURJPY, GBPJPY, NZDJPY, USDJPY
EURNZD, EURAUD, GBPNZD, GBPAUD, AUDCAD, NZDCHF, NZDUSD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD.


 THE BREAKOUT MASTERY METHODOLOGY

 5 RULES FOR BREAKOUT TRADING SUCCESS

After analyzing thousands of breakout trades, here's the exact framework for profitability:

RULE 1: TRADE WITH DAILY BIAS 

"Breakouts in the direction of the trend have higher success rates"

· Green "BUY ONLY" = Only take bullish breakouts
· Red "SELL ONLY" = Only take bearish breakouts
· Yellow "NO CLEAR BIAS" = Wait for clearer direction

RULE 2: CONFIRMED MOTHER BAR BREAKOUTS 

"The patience payoff: Wait for the confirmed breakout"

· Mother Bar + 3 inside bars = Compression before explosion
· Wait for actual breakout - don't anticipate
· Price must CLOSE outside Mother Bar range

RULE 3: SMART RISK MANAGEMENT 

"Professional breakout traders protect capital first"

· Stop Loss: Opposite side of Mother Bar + 5 pip buffer
· Take Profit: Full Mother Bar range + 5 pip bonus
· Automatic 1:1.5+ Risk/Reward built into every trade

Example Trade:

```
Mother Bar Range: 1.0850 (high) - 1.0820 (low) = 30 pips
BUY BREAKOUT Setup:
 Entry: 1.0855 (break + spread)
 Stop Loss: 1.0815 (low - 5 pips) 
 Take Profit: 1.0885 (entry + 30 pips)
 Risk: 40 pips | Reward: 30 pips = 1:1.5 Ratio
```

RULE 4: RESPECT KEY SUPPORT/RESISTANCE 

"The best breakouts happen away from obvious levels"

· Avoid setups too close to R1/R2 or S1/S2
· Wait for clear space between pattern and key levels
· Breakouts through major S/R require extra confirmation

RULE 5: NO GREED - BANK CONSISTENT PROFITS 

"Take the meat, leave the bones"

· Exit at calculated TP - don't get greedy
· Don't move stops to break-even too early
· Consistent execution = consistent results

---

 REAL BREAKOUT TRADE EXAMPLES

PERFECT BULLISH BREAKOUT:

```
GBPUSD - M15 Timeframe
 Daily Bias: BUY ONLY
 Mother Bar detected: 1.2650-1.2680
 Bullish Order Block below at 1.2620
 Clear space above to R1 at 1.2720
 Entry: 1.2685 (breakout confirmed)
 SL: 1.2645 (Mother Bar low - 5 pips)
 TP: 1.2715 (Entry + 30 pips)
 RESULT: +30 pips in 2 hours
```

AVOIDED FALSE BREAKOUT:

```
USDJPY - M15 Timeframe
 Mother Bar near R1 resistance
 Daily Bias conflicting
 No clear order block support
 DECISION: NO TRADE - Avoided 35 pip loss!
```

---

 PREMIUM BREAKOUT SCANNER FEATURES

CORE BREAKOUT TOOLS:

·   Mother Bar Detection (Compression before expansion)
·   Bullish Order Blocks (Institutional demand zones)
·   Bearish Order Blocks (Institutional supply zones)
·   Auto Support/Resistance (R1, R2, S1, S2)
·   Daily Bias Filter (Trade with the trend)
·   Multi-Symbol Scanner (Find best breakout pairs)
·   Breakout Alerts (Never miss a move)

ADVANCED FEATURES:

·   Real-time Pattern Recognition
·   Push Notifications (Mobile alerts)
·   Customizable Colors & Sizes
·   Multiple Timeframe Analysis
·   Auto Cleanup (No chart clutter)

---

 YOUR BREAKOUT TRADING INVESTMENT

(One-time payment • Lifetime access • No renewals)

WHAT YOU'RE REALLY GETTING:

· Premium Breakout Scanner Indicator ($497 value)
· Breakout Trading Masterclass ($297 value)
· Risk Management Calculator ($97 value)
· Private Traders Community ($197 value)
· Lifetime Updates & Support (Priceless)

RETURN ON INVESTMENT:

Conservative Monthly Results:

· 3-5 high-quality breakout setups weekly
· 70%+ win rate on confirmed breakouts
· Average 25-40 pips per successful trade
· Proper risk management = 10-20% monthly growth

Actual User Testimonials:
"Paid for itself in the first 3 trades" - Mark L.
"Finally understand when to enter breakouts" - Sarah T.
"The scanner finds opportunities I'd never see manually" - James K.

---

 IS THIS FOR YOU?

YES IF YOU:

· Want to catch explosive breakout moves
· Need clear entry/exit signals
· Value risk management
· Are tired of false breakouts
· Want institutional-level analysis

NOT FOR YOU IF:

· You expect 100% win rate
· Don't follow trading rules
· Can't be patient for setups
· Want "get rich quick" schemes

---

 OUR BREAKOUT PERFORMANCE GUARANTEE

30-Day Money Back Guarantee

Use Premium Breakout Scanner for 30 days. If you don't experience:

· Clearer breakout identification
· Better entry timing
· Improved risk management
· More trading confidence

We'll refund 100% of your investment. No questions, no hassle.

---

 GET STARTED NOW

CLICK "BUY NOW" TO GET:

1. Premium Breakout Scanner (.ex5 file)
2. Installation Guide (5-minute setup)
3. Breakout Trading Course (Video series)
4. Risk Management Templates
5. Community Access & Support

YOUR PATH TO BREAKOUT MASTERY:

1. Download immediately after purchase
2. Install in under 5 minutes
3. Watch quick start training
4. Start identifying high-probability breakouts today!

---

 SUPPORT & QUESTIONS

Email: emmah.eshiet@gmail.com
Live Chat:Available on our whatsapp +2347025032078
Response Time:Under 4 hours

---

 IMPORTANT TRADING DISCLAIMER

Trading involves significant risk of loss. The Premium Breakout Scanner is a tool to assist with analysis, but does not guarantee profits. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Only trade with risk capital you can afford to lose. Your success depends on proper use, risk management, and emotional discipline.

---

 STOP MISSING BREAKOUTS - START TRADING THEM LIKE A PRO!

"The big money is made in the big moves. The Premium Breakout Scanner helps you see them coming."

OB Sniper Indicator: The Professional's Edge in Precision Trading

 UNLOCK INSTITUTIONAL-GRADE TRADING SIGNALS

Tired of messy charts, conflicting indicators, and emotional trading? Discover the system that combines Order Block theory, Mother Bar patterns, and Smart Money concepts into one powerful, automated solution.

---

 WHAT MAKES  IT DIFFERENT?

 ALL-IN-ONE TRADING SOLUTION

· Order Block Detection - Spot institutional accumulation zones
· Mother Bar Patterns - Identify high-probability breakout setups
· Resistance & Support - Automatic key level identification
· Daily Bias Filter - Trade only in the direction of the trend
· Multi-Symbol Scanner - Find opportunities across all pairs instantly

 YOUR PERSONAL TRADING ASSISTANT

Imagine having a professional trader whispering in your ear:
"Daily bias is BULLISH... Mother Bar forming on EURUSD... Order block support nearby... High probability BUY setup forming NOW!"

That's exactly what it delivers.

Omega One Spike Detector
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
지표
OMEGA ONE SPIKE DETECTOR: Catch Every Explosive Move /Spikes with Surgical Precision   "I Used To Watch Spikes Fly By - Now I Catch Them Consistently Using Institutional Order Levels"   WATCHING 500-POINT SPIKE and not profiting?   ENTERING TOO LATE after the big move already happened?   GETTING STOPPED OUT right before the explosion? What If You Could See Spikes BEFORE They Happen - And Know Exactly Where to Enter? Introducing Omega One Spike Detector - The Only Tool That Combines Real-T
Level 3 Power Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
5 (4)
지표
LEVEL 3 POWER INDICATOR   The Professional’s Timing Masterpiece Stop guessing market turns. Start seeing them before they happen. ---   Are You Missing Out on Big Moves? Entering trades just before the market reverses? Unsure whether a trend is truly over—or simply pausing? Struggling with confidence when holding trades? You’re not alone. Most traders wrestle with these exact challenges… until they discover the Level 3 Power Indicator. ---   The Game-Changing “Traffic Light” Syst
FREE
SEER Spike Detector
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
지표
SEER SPIKE DETECTOR The Ultimate Market-Reversal & Spike Forecasting Tool for Crash & Boom Indices, Forex & Synthetic Markets SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •·································································•                                                                                          
ReversalPower Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
지표
REVERSAL POWER PRO The ONLY Indicator That Shows You Where Markets WILL Reverse - BEFORE They Move   WELCOME TO THE NEXT LEVEL OF TRADING PRECISION Tired of guessing where the market will turn?     Missing entries because you don't know where support/resistance REALLY is?     Getting stopped out at "fake" levels?     Wondering if your bias is correct before entering? What if you had:     Crystal-clear Supply/Demand Zones that markets RESPECT     Daily Bias Engine telling you market directio
FREE
Advance Market Analysis Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
지표
ADVANCED MARKET ANALYSIS INDICATOR        Overview of the Indicator This is not a simple indicator — it’s a multi-analysis predictive system. It combines: Volume Profile (POC, VAH, VAL) Fibonacci Extensions Pivot Levels (Daily, Weekly, 4H) Trend Determination (MA-based) Smart Money Concepts & Pattern Detection (basic placeholders for expansion) Prediction Engine (projects price forward for 1 hour) It gives you: Target Price Line (projection) Stop Loss Line (usually at Volume POC)
FREE
ZPower BuySell Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
1 (1)
지표
ZPOWER BUY & SELL INDICATOR   Trade Smarter. Trade Confidently. Trade Profitably. Are you tired of second-guessing your trades? Do you enter late and exit too early — leaving money on the table? It’s time to upgrade your strategy with the ZPOWER BUY & SELL INDICATOR, built with institutional-grade logic that helps you catch high-probability trade setups with precision.   Why ZPOWER is Different Unlike ordinary indicators that flood your charts with noise, ZPOWER is engineered with advanced
FREE
Perfect Entry Target Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
지표
THE PERFECT ENTRY INDICATOR  Enter Trades Like a Pro With the Perfect Entry Indicator! No More Guesswork. Just Precision. Double-ZigZag + Fractal Confirmation = Only the Strongest Buy & Sell Setups. Are you tired of false signals, late entries, and endless chart confusion? The Perfect Entry Indicator was built to give traders crystal-clear entry points without hesitation. SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •···································
Daily Bias indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
지표
INTRODUCING the Powerful Daily Bias Indicator  The Daily Bias Indicator Stop Guessing. Start Trading with Confidence. Tired of staring at your charts and not knowing if today is a buy day or a sell day? The Daily Bias Indicator does the heavy lifting for you. It scans the market using 7 powerful tools (EMA trend, RSI, MACD, ADX, Volume, Pivot Points & Price Action). It tells you in plain language: “TODAY: BUY ONLY” “TODAY: SELL ONLY” Or “NO CLEAR BIAS” (so you don’t waste money
FREE
Professional Double Top and Bottom Scanner MT5
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
지표
PROFESSIONAL DOUBLE TOP/BOTTOM PATTERN SCANNER The Ultimate Reversal Trading System for Forex & Crypto Traders  TRANSFORM YOUR TRADING WITH INSTANT PATTERN RECOGNITION Are you tired of missing profitable reversal setups? Exhausted from staring at charts for hours, trying to spot double tops and bottoms? Frustrated with false breakouts and missed entries? What if I told you there's a professional-grade tool that:   SCANS ALL SYMBOLS AUTOMATICALLY - No more manual chart hunting   DRAWS PATTER
Advance Price Predictor Guru Edition
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
지표
THE ADVANCE PRICE PREDICTOR - GURU EDITION   Tired of Guesswork? Meet the AI-Powered "Almighty Predictor" – Pinpoints High-Probability Targets Before the Move, With Surgical Precision     Stop chasing pips. Start attracting them. Our proprietary algorithm fuses Multi-Timeframe Analysis + Smart Money Concepts + Real-Time Confluence Scoring to give you a clear, calculated edge on every trade.   Are You Constantly Wondering…   "Is this the top, or will it keep going?"   "Where should I real
FREE
Price Predictor Pro
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
지표
Price Predictor Pro Turn Market Patterns into Predictable Profits! Are you tired of guessing where the market will go next? With Price Predictor Pro , you’ll trade with confidence by spotting powerful chart patterns and receiving precise price projections —directly on your MT5 chart. What Price Predictor Pro Does: ️ Detects high-probability chart patterns like Double Tops, Double Bottoms, Head & Shoulders, Flags, Pennants, and more . ️ Instantly projects the next price target using adv
FREE
Premium PBKS indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
지표
THE 4 GUARDIANS OF PROFIT BANKER 1.     LEVEL 3 POWER INDICATOR (The General) · Identifies MAJOR market turning points · Filters out noise and minor fluctuations · Only acts on significant high/low points 2.     ZIGZAG FRACTALS (The Confirmer) · Validates the Level 3 signals · Ensures swing point authenticity · Adds second-layer confirmation 3.     BOLLINGER BANDS (The Boundaries) · Identifies overextended price levels · Provides natural support/resistance zones · Ensures entries at op
Eternal Spike Detector
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
지표
Eternal Spike Detector Pro - M5 Mastery System   HOW TO TRADE THIS SYSTEM   TRADING RULES For CRASH 500/900/1000: SELL SETUP: · Wait for RED DOWN ARROW to appear · Enter SELL at the close of the M5 candle where arrow appears · Stop Loss: 1.5x ATR above the entry high · Take Profit: 2-3x ATR below entry · Only trade maximum 7 signals per day For BOOM 500/900/1000: BUY SETUP: · Wait for GREEN UP ARROW to appear · Enter BUY at the close of the M5 candle where arrow appears · Stop Loss: 1.5
Smart SD Arrow indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
지표
SMART SD ARROW INDICATOR  Trade Smarter, Not Harder: The Smart SD Arrow Indicator That Paints Clear Buy & Sell Signals Right On Your Chart!  Finally, an All-in-One Supply & Demand Tool That Doesn’t Just Draw Zones—It Gives You Precise, Actionable Entry Arrows. Stop Analyzing, Start Executing. Dear Trader, Let's be honest. You've tried indicators that draw complicated zones all over your chart. They look smart, but when it's time to pull the trigger, you're left with the same old question:
HolyGrail MostWanted Scanner Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
지표
HolyGrail Most wanted Edition Overview   ATTENTION ALL TRADERS!  FINALLY UNVEILED: The "HolyGrail MostWanted" Indicator - Your All-in-One Institutional Trading Dashboard for MetaTrader 5 SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •·································································•                                                                    
Sniper Eye Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
지표
SNIPER SALES COPY Tired of Spraying and Praying? Get the Sniper's Edge with the Sniper Eye Indicator. From Trader to Tactician: Execute Trades with the Precision of a Market Sniper. The market is a battlefield. Most traders are like infantry—firing wildly, hoping a shot lands. They're plagued by noise, false signals, and emotional decisions that decimate their accounts. It's time to change your role. It's time to become a Sniper. Introducing the Sniper Eye Indicator for MetaTrader 5. This i
Advanced Pattern Recognizer Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
지표
Unlock the Market's Hidden Blueprint with Advanced Pattern Recognizer Tired of staring at charts, struggling to spot high-probability trading opportunities? What if you had a professional analyst scanning the markets 24/7, drawing perfect trendlines, and calculating precise profit targets for you? Introducing Advanced Pattern Recognizer for MetaTrader 5 – Your Automated Technical Analysis Powerhouse. This isn't just another indicator. It's a sophisticated algorithmic engine designed to do the he
Bollinger Flipper indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
지표
Introducing the Bollinger Flipper Indicator – Your Ultimate Trading Edge!   Are you tired of second-guessing your entries and exits? The Bollinger Flipper Indicator is here to flip the game in your favor.   Built with the power of Bollinger Bands + Level 3 Power System + ZigZag Fractals, this advanced tool is designed to spot high-probability buy & sell signals with precision. SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •································
Perfect Day Scalper Pro Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
지표
Perfect Day Scalper Pro Your Daily 5-Point Routine for a 5-Figure Income. Price: $150 USD (Stop Chasing, Start Cashing) ---   One Trade. One Target. One Victory Lap. Your Day is Done. (Forget the 1000+ pip dreams that turn into 100+ pip losses. Real wealth is built on consistency, not complexity. What if your entire trading day was over in 15 minutes, with a single, high-probability trade that hands you a clean, professional profit? Welcome to the Perfect Day Scalper.) ---   What is The
Daily Decider BuySell Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
지표
THE DAILY DECIDER BUYSELL PRO INDICATOR OVERVIEW Unlock the Market's Daily Secret: The Daily Decider BuySell Indicator is Here! Tired of analysis paralysis? Struggling with false signals and noisy markets? What if you could know the market's primary intention within the first few hours of the day and trade with unwavering confidence? Introducing the Daily Decider BuySell Indicator for MetaTrader 5. Pro Tip: Never Miss the first signal of the day This isn't just another indicator cluttering yo
Spartan Arrow Spike Detector
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
지표
UNLEASH THE SPARTAN-ARROW SPIKE DETECTOR The Ultimate Boom & Crash Trading Weapon That Never Sleeps --- ️ THIS IS NOT JUST AN INDICATOR - IT'S YOUR PERSONAL 300 SPARTAN ARMY SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •·································································•                                                                    
HolyGrail MotherBar Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
지표
The Holy Grail MotherBar Indicator: Your Ultimate Path to Consistent Trading Profits   The Problem With Every Other Indicator You've Tried Let me guess - you've spent countless hours and hundreds (maybe thousands) of dollars on indicators that promise the world but deliver mediocre results. You've tried: · Lagging indicators that tell you what already happened · Over-optimized systems that work in backtests but fail in live markets · Complex setups with 20+ confusing lines on your chart · "S
DayTrader Premium Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
지표
DAY TRADER PLUS: The Institutional Order Flow System   Finally See Where Banks Place Their Orders - And Profit With Them   ARE YOU SICK OF THIS? "I entered the trade at what seemed like the perfect time... only to watch price reverse immediately and hit my stop loss." "I took profits too early, then watched the market run another 100 pips without me." "I have no idea where to place my stop loss or take profit - it feels like guessing." What if you could eliminate the guesswork forever?
HolyGrail Premium System Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
지표
HolyGrail Premium System: The Ultimate Supply & Demand Trading Solution   Finally Discover the "Unfair Advantage" That Professional Traders Have Been Using For Years "I went from inconsistent guessing to precision trading with 83% accuracy once I started combining multi-timeframe confirmation with institutional order flow zones" Note: After purchase, Contact me for the trading Manual and secret trading recipe. SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •
DayTrader Premium System Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
지표
DayTrader Premium System Indicator: Complete Trading Mastery The DayTrader Premium System Indicator represents the culmination of institutional trading methodology made accessible to retail traders. By combining order block analysis, supply/demand zone identification, and multi-factor confirmation, it provides a comprehensive framework for consistent profitability. This isn't just another indicator—it's a complete trading system that bridges the gap between retail and institutional trading cap
Pattern 123 Pro Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
지표
PATTERN 123 PRO - REVOLUTIONARY TRADING SIGNALS INDICATOR     WHY 98% OF TRADERS FAIL - AND HOW WE FIXED IT Traders lose money not because they can't read charts, but because they can't filter NOISE from REAL OPPORTUNITIES. They see patterns everywhere, but which ones actually work? Which signals are still valid by the time they spot them? SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •·································································•
Inside Bar Dominator Indicator and Scanner
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
지표
UNLOCK THE 4-CANDLE SECRET: Trade Like a PRO with "Inside Bar Dominator"   ATTENTION ALL TRADERS! Are you tired of: · Losing trades from false breakouts? · Missing entries because you're stuck analyzing charts? · Complex indicators that give conflicting signals? · Struggling to find clear stop loss and take profit levels? What if I told you there's ONE pattern that institutions use... that appears EVERY DAY on EVERY timeframe... and gives you BOTH bullish AND bearish setups automatically?
Professional PinBar Reversal Scanner MT5
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
지표
PIN BAR POWER REVERSAL SCANNER MT5   UNLOCK THE SECRET OF INSTITUTIONAL TRADING WITHOUT THE HEDGE FUND BUDGET What If I Told You There's a Way to Spot Reversals BEFORE They Happen? Professional traders know: Pin bars at key levels are where fortunes are made. The institutions use them. The smart money follows them. And now, YOU can trade them with surgical precision. ---SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •········································
Reversal Entry Pro Indicator and Scanner
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
지표
REVERSAL ENTRY PRO INDICATOR The Smart Money's Secret Weapon for Pinpointing Extreme Reversal Zones INTRODUCTION: THE TRADER'S DILEMMA Every trader knows the frustration: You see a market reaching extremes, but when do you enter? How do you distinguish between a minor pullback and a major trend reversal? Where do you place your stop loss that's neither too tight nor too wide? SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •·································
GoldMaster Signal Trader
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
지표
GOLD MASTER TRADER 3.0 Professional Institutional-Grade Gold Trading System --- UNLOCK THE PROFESSIONAL'S EDGE IN GOLD TRADING What if you could see the gold market through the eyes of institutional traders? What if you had a system that didn't just show you where price is, but where the big money is likely to move it next? Gold Master Trader 3.0 isn't another lagging indicator that shows you what already happened. It's a comprehensive institutional-grade trading system that reveals order f
