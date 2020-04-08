AureX Indicator

AureX Indicator

AureX Indicator is a technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 5.
It is based on a momentum‑style oscillator that measures price accelerates and decelerates.

The indicator is designed to:

  • calculate a smoothed internal momentum curve from price data

  • highlight regular, hidden and exaggerated divergence between price and the oscillator

  • mark areas where price movement and internal momentum are not aligned

AureX is intended to support your own market analysis and trading plan. It does not generate trading signals automatically and does not open or manage positions.

Recommended Usage

  1. Attach AureX to any symbol and timeframe supported by your broker.

  2. Observe how the AureX line behaves relative to price swings.

  3. Pay attention to divergence patterns between price and the AureX line.

  4. Combine the indicator readings with other technical tools, such as:

    • support and resistance levels

    • trendlines and channels

    • candlestick and price‑action patterns

    • overall market structure (higher highs / higher lows, lower highs / lower lows)

Using multiple tools together can help you:

  • confirm or filter potential entry and exit areas

  • assess whether a trend is losing or gaining momentum

  • locate zones where consolidation or reversals may form

Important Notes

  • AureX is an indicator only. It does not place, modify or close orders.

  • The indicator does not guarantee profit and cannot remove trading risk.
    All trading decisions and results remain the responsibility of the trader.

  • Before using it on a live account, test the indicator on a demo account and evaluate whether it fits your trading style and risk tolerance.




