HotKey Trade
- Утилиты
- Juan Pablo Sanchez Correa
- Версия: 3.20
- Обновлено: 2 декабря 2025
- Активации: 5
HotKey Trade is a fast-execution panel that lets you trade with just the press of a key. Open BUY (C), SELL (V), or close all (X) orders instantly, without menus or clicks. Additionally, you can adjust the lot size with the ↑↓ arrows and view P&L, margin, and lot size in real time. Ideal for scalpers, manual traders, and those who value speed.
Key-based operation - P&L and margin display - Dynamic lot size control - Compatible with any symbol and timeframeKey to BUY (Default: C)
Key to SELL (Default: V)
Key to CLOSE ALL (Default: X)
Key to MOVE LOT UP (Default: Up Arrow)
Key to move the batch down (Default: Down Arrow)
Key to SHOW/HIDE LOT (Default: L)